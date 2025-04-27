Every Bank Holiday in 2025 pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

The term “banking hours” was once commonly used as a pejorative reference to the limited hours of operation for a typical banking institution. In previous decades, it was common for banks to open later in the morning than many other businesses, and to close by mid afternoon. In more recent years, however, many customer-facing banks have moved away from this practice.

Historically, customer-facing banks were notorious for opening later than most other businesses, and closing earlier.

Today, not only have many banks shifted away from this practice, but some are even open for business of federal holidays.

According to the FDIC, there are over 4,500 banks operating in the United States, and many of them are not only remaining open later in the day, but also operating on weekends, and even on the federal bank holidays observed by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States.

While not a customer-facing institution, the Fed effectively acts as a bank for banks, distributing loans to smaller banks facing a liquidity crisis, and, more commonly, facilitating automated clearing house (ACH) transfers between institutions. Notably, when the Fed closes for certain holidays — including Presidents’ Day, Independence Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas — ACH payments, such as direct deposit paychecks, are not processed. This means that, if, for example, Christmas lands on payday, compensation owed by employers will not be direct-deposited into employees’ bank accounts until the following business day.

Unlike the Fed, customer-facing banks have broad discretion over which holidays they observe. In many cases, it is not uncommon for a customer-facing bank to operate — even if only in a limited capacity — on federal holidays. Conversely, certain banks may also choose to shutter operations on certain days that the Fed remains open, such as Election Day, President Lincoln’s birthday, or a state holiday. (Here is a look at how big banks are ripping America off.)

This year, the Federal Reserve Bank will observe 11 federal holidays. While customer-facing banks often follow suit, certain institutions may still be open to customers on these holidays — even if they cannot process direct deposit payments.

These are the days the Federal Reserve will shut down in 2025

Why It Matters

In past decades, the hours of operation for a typical bank often meant that many customers would have to take time off of work in order to do their banking. Today, many banks have adopted a more flexible, customer-oriented approach, operating not only later in the day, but also on weekends — and in some cases, even on federal bank holidays. While the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank will predictably shut down for certain holidays this year, your local bank may still offer some limited banking services.

New Year’s Day

Are customer-facing banks open on New Year’s Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on New Year’s Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Wednesday, January 1

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Are customer-facing banks open on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Monday, January 20

Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day)

Are customer-facing banks open on Presidents’ Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Presidents’ Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Monday, February 17

Memorial Day

Are customer-facing banks open on Memorial Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Memorial Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth

Are customer-facing banks open on Juneteeenth?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Juneteeenth?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day

Are customer-facing banks open on Independence Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Independence Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Friday, July 4

Labor Day

Are customer-facing banks open on Labor Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Labor Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Monday, September 1

Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day

Are customer-facing banks open on Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Monday, October 13

Veterans’ Day

Are customer-facing banks open on Veterans’ Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Veterans’ Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Tuesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day

Are customer-facing banks open on Thanksgiving Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Thanksgiving Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day

Are customer-facing banks open on Christmas Day?: Varies by institution

Varies by institution Is the US Federal Reserve Bank open on Christmas Day?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Thursday, December 25

