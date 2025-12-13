Circle Internet Wins Crypto Bank Charter. Is It a Buy Again?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In a major regulatory win for the cryptocurrency sector, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has granted conditional approval for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) and Ripple to establish new national trust banks. The OCC also conditionally approved Paxos, BitGo, and Fidelity Digital Assets to convert their existing state trust licenses into national charters. These five approvals mark a significant step toward integrating digital asset firms into the federal banking system.

This development aligns with the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policies, which emphasize supporting innovation in digital assets and blockchain technology. Through executive orders and regulatory shifts, the administration has aimed to provide clearer pathways for the industry, giving crypto companies broader access to traditional financial infrastructure while maintaining oversight. The application approvals help fulfill requirements under the recently enacted GENIUS Act for stablecoin issuers.

For Circle, the issuer of one of the world’s largest regulated stablecoin USDC (CRYPTO:USDC), this conditional charter for its proposed First National Digital Currency Bank enhances reserve management and opens doors to institutional custody services.

After an IPO surge that saw the stock peak near $299 per share before retreating, Circle has lost more than 70% of its value from those highs. With shares now trading around $83, does this regulatory milestone make Circle a buy again?

What Exactly Is a Crypto Bank?

A “crypto bank” in this context refers to a national trust bank chartered by the OCC, specialized in fiduciary activities like asset custody and certain payment services. Unlike full commercial banks, these trust banks do not accept insured deposits or make loans. They focus on safekeeping assets, including digital ones, under strict federal supervision.

These entities differ from traditional banks in key ways. Traditional banks handle deposits, loans, and payments with FDIC insurance backing customer funds. Crypto-focused trust banks prioritize digital asset custody, stablecoin reserve management, and blockchain-related settlements without deposit-taking or lending. They operate under OCC oversight but avoid the full capital requirements and insurance obligations of depository institutions.

This charter provides a federally regulated framework tailored to crypto activities, replacing patchwork state licenses with uniform national standards.

How These Charters Differ from Traditional Banking

National trust charters have long existed for services like estate management and institutional custody. The OCC’s approval of applications from crypto firms represents an evolution, allowing uniform operations nationwide and replacing state-by-state licensing. They build on prior OCC guidance permitting crypto custody.

However, risks remain. Past crypto-friendly banks like Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank collapsed in 2023 amid massive withdrawals triggered by the FTX failure and crypto market turmoil. Silvergate faced a deposit run, forcing asset sales at losses, leading to voluntary liquidation, while Signature was seized by regulators.

These new trust banks differ crucially: no deposit-taking means no classic bank runs or FDIC exposure. Risks shift to operational issues, market volatility affecting custody demand, or regulatory changes. Concentration in crypto assets could still amplify downturns, but the non-depository structure reduces liquidity pressures seen in Silvergate and Signature.

What This Approval Means

For approved firms, national charters provide legitimacy, streamlined compliance, and expanded services. Circle can federally manage USDC reserves, boosting trust. Ripple, BitGo, Fidelity, and Paxos gain nationwide reach for custody and stablecoin operations.

The broader market benefits from increased institutional confidence. Stablecoins hit $313 billion in 2025, up over $100 billion year-to-date. Federal oversight could accelerate adoption in payments and DeFi while positioning the U.S. as a regulated crypto hub.

These approvals create a supervised ecosystem for digital asset fiduciaries, signaling mainstream acceptance without full banking risks.

Key Takeaway

The OCC approval is a strong catalyst for Circle, solidifying USDC’s position and unlocking custody revenue amid stablecoin growth. It highlights regulatory progress under a crypto-supportive administration.

Yet headwinds remain: stock price volatility, stablecoin competition from Tether’s USDT (CRYPTO:USDT) and Ripple (CRYPTO:RLUSD), and crypto cycle sensitivity. Shares remain far below their highs, reflecting these pressures.

At around $83 — modestly above the IPO price but down sharply overall — the stock appeals to those bullish on regulated crypto plays. The trust charter mitigates some past banking risks by avoiding deposits, but does not eliminate market or competitive threats. Circle is not a clear-cut buy as broader forces outweigh the news for now. Patient investors may see upside, but caution buying is warranted.