The Stock Market Will be Closed on These Days in 2025

With a combined market capitalization of nearly $30 trillion, the New York Stock Exchange is one of the largest stock exchanges in the world. However, unlike the investments tied up in the NYSE, which can gain or lose value at any time on any day of the week, professional traders and retail investors alike are restricted to specific trading hours on specific days.

Predictable trading hours are a cornerstone of stability for the U.S. stock market.

To this end, there are 10 federally recognized holidays in 2025 on which the NYSE will not be open to traders.

The NYSE, sometimes colloquially referred to as Wall Street, predictably opens on weekdays at 9:30 am, Eastern Standard Time, and closes for trading at 4:00 pm. In rare cases, the NYSE trading floor can close on short notice due to unanticipated events. Such instances include the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which shut trading down for nearly a week, and Hurricane Sandy, a storm that devastated lower Manhattan and resulted in the NYSE’s closure on October 29 and 30, in 2012. (Here is a look at why the stock market could drop another 20%.)

Generally, however, active trading hours are predictable and planned well in advance. In addition to weekends, the NYSE is closed for trading on certain federal holidays every year. If any of these federal holidays falls on a weekend, the holiday will be observed on a weekday. In some cases, markets also close early on the day immediately preceding the federal holiday.

The holidays observed by the NYSE include annual landmarks, such as New Year’s Day, certain religious holidays, including Christmas and Good Friday, as well as holidays unique to American history, like Independence Day, Memorial Day, and Presidents’ Day.

This year, the NYSE has been or will be closed for 10 federal holidays — up from just nine only a few years ago. In 2021, then President Joe Biden signed a law recognizing June 19, or Juneteenth, as a federal holiday, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The last time a new federal holiday was recognized by law was in 1983, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was adopted.

These are the days Wall Street shuts down in 2025.

Why It Matters

In the United States and around the world, there are hundreds of millions of people invested in the New York Stock Exchange, and predictable trading hours are a key component of market stability. While the market can close for unanticipated reasons, these cases are rare, and investors can generally count on active trading to take place every weekday, from the opening bell at 9:30 am ET, to the closing bell at 4:00 pm. There are some exceptions, however, and in 2025, there are 10 weekdays in which markets will be closed in preplanned observance of federal holidays.

New Year’s Day

Is Wall Street open on New Year’s Day in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Wednesday, January 1

Wednesday, January 1 Additional closures associated with holiday: N/A

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Is Wall Street open on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Monday, January 20

Monday, January 20 Additional closures associated with holiday: N/A

Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day)

Is Wall Street open on Washington’s Birthday in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Monday, February 17

Monday, February 17 Additional closures associated with holiday: N/A

Good Friday

Is Wall Street open on Good Friday in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Friday, April 18

Friday, April 18 Additional closures associated with holiday: N/A

Memorial Day

Is Wall Street open on Memorial Day in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Monday, May 26

Monday, May 26 Additional closures associated with holiday: N/A

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Is Wall Street open on Juneteenth National Independence Day in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Thursday, June 19

Thursday, June 19 Additional closures associated with holiday: N/A

Independence Day

Is Wall Street open on Independence Day in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Friday, July 4

Friday, July 4 Additional closures associated with holiday: Early, 1 p.m. closure on Thursday, July 3

Labor Day

Is Wall Street open on Labor Day in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Monday, September 1

Monday, September 1 Additional closures associated with holiday: N/A

Thanksgiving Day

Is Wall Street open on Thanksgiving Day in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Thursday, November 27

Thursday, November 27 Additional closures associated with holiday: Early, 1 p.m. closure on Friday, November 28

Christmas Day

Is Wall Street open on Christmas Day in 2025?: No

No Day and date of closure in 2025: Thursday, December 25

Thursday, December 25 Additional closures associated with holiday: Early, 1 p.m. closure on Wednesday, December 24

