S&P 500
6,597.10
-0.20%
Dow Jones
45,973.00
+0.43%
Nasdaq 100
24,113.80
-0.71%
Russell 2000
2,419.85
+0.63%
FTSE 100
9,200.50
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
44,798.70
-0.13%
Stock Market Live September 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
Home > Banking, finance, and taxes > States with the Most Business Friendly Tax Climate

Banking, finance, and taxes

States with the Most Business Friendly Tax Climate

States with the Most Business Friendly Tax Climate

By Sam Stebbins

Sep 17, 2025  |  Updated 12:59 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

As the primary source of revenue for government at the state, local, and federal levels, taxes are a certainty. But the ways in which tax codes are drawn up and implemented are not, and variations in tax policy at the state-level can have meaningful economic implications. 

Key Points

  • All individuals and corporate entities in the United States are subject to the same federal tax code.
  • But each of the 50 states also has authority to set its own tax policy. As a result, some states offer a much more business-friendly tax environment than others.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the private sector accounts for nearly 89% of gross domestic product and over 87% of employment in the United States. Indeed, businesses, both large and small, are the backbone of the U.S. economy. But while the business climate in a given state can be impacted by a number of factors that are largely outside the control of policymakers, the tax code is not one of them.

Ultimately, taxes are a financial burden on both consumers and businesses. Income taxes reduce consumer budgets, property taxes impact commercial entities, sales taxes raise prices for goods and services, and corporate taxes diminish profits. But when tax policies are designed or modified at the state level to minimize these burdens, the private sector often benefits. 

By incentivizing entrepreneurship and bringing in new businesses, state-level tax codes can stimulate employment growth and economic expansion. According to a 2024 study from the Tax Foundation, a non-profit tax policy advocacy group, some states have implemented more business-friendly tax policies than others. 

Using data from the Tax Foundation’s report State Business Tax Climate Index, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most business-friendly tax climates. We ranked all 50 states based on a weighted index score, as calculated by the Tax Foundation, from the least business friendly, to the most. Index scores take into account sales tax rates, property tax rates, unemployment insurance taxes, and the structures of both individual and corporate income taxes. The rankings for each tax category are also sourced from the Tax Foundation and may include ties between states. Supplemental data on sales tax rates and effective property tax rates are also from the Tax Foundation and are current as of 2025 and 2023, respectively, the most recent years of available data. A full explanation of the methods and metrics used in this ranking is available here

The highest ranking states on this list are disproportionately concentrated in the West, while many of the lowest ranking states are in the Northeast. 

The most heavily weighted component of the index used to calculate this ranking is the individual income tax rate. Income tax rates impact the competitive climate of a state’s private sector because many businesses, including partnerships and sole proprietorships, report revenue through individual income tax filings. Additionally, income tax rates impact the labor pool, as lower rates offer a greater incentive for workers to relocate. Perhaps not surprisingly, six of the seven highest ranking states on this list do not levy an individual income tax. 

These are the states with the most business-friendly tax climates.

Why It Matters

wundervisuals / E+ via Getty Images

State-level tax policy is only one of many factors that can contribute to a favorable business climate. But unlike many other considerations — such as the presence of natural resources, infrastructure, and access to a skilled labor pool — tax policy is fully within the government’s control, and can quickly improve a given state’s competitive advantage in the private sector. Both directly and indirectly, state-level tax codes can be optimized to favor business interests and foster economic growth.

50. New Jersey

kenlund / Flickr

  • State corporate tax rank: 3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.6% (8th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.8% (7th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 14th least favorable for business of the 50 states

49. New York

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 24th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: the least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.0% (9th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.3% (2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 12th least favorable for business of the 50 states

48. California

georgeclerk / E+ via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 6th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 7.3% (4th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.7% (22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 21st least favorable for business of the 50 states

47. Connecticut

carminesalvatore / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 21st least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 5th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.4% (23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.5% (the least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 25th least favorable for business of the 50 states

46. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 15th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 7th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.3% (14th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.0% (4th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: the least favorable for business of the 50 states

45. Maryland

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 18th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 6th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (17th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (9th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 8th least favorable for business of the 50 states

44. Minnesota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 4th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 9th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.9% (20th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.0% (19th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 20th least favorable for business of the 50 states

43. Vermont

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 13th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 12th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (17th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.4% (3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 18th most favorable for business of the 50 states

42. Hawaii

jewhyte / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 18th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 4th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.0% (25th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.3% (20th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 10th least favorable for business of the 50 states

41. Rhode Island

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 11th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 20th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 7.0% (22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.1% (16th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states

40. Louisiana

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 17th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 5.0% (3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (21st most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 13th most favorable for business of the 50 states

39. Alabama

toddmedia / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 19th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 18th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.0% (the least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.4% (17th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 15th most favorable for business of the 50 states

38. Arkansas

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 14th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.5% (7th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (24th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 24th most favorable for business of the 50 states

37. Illinois

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 8th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 14th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.3% (12th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.8% (6th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 9th least favorable for business of the 50 states

36. Ohio

PapaBear / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 12th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 11th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 5.8% (15th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.3% (5th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 12th most favorable for business of the 50 states

35. Washington

Seattle, Washington | Space Needle and Seattle downtown
aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 14th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 8th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.5% (2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.7% (25th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 19th most favorable for business of the 50 states

34. Maine

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 16th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 25th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 5.5% (8th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (5th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states

33. Iowa

Iowa | Downtown Des Moines city skyline cityscape of Iowa and public park in USA
f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (15th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.2% (10th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 19th least favorable for business of the 50 states

32. Georgia

Jessica McGowan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 9th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 16th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.0% (23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 17th least favorable for business of the 50 states

31. Pennsylvania

Lancaster+Pennsylvania+view | Lancaster, Pennsylvania
scott-teresi / Flickr

  • State corporate tax rank: 10th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (16th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.2% (14th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 21st most favorable for business of the 50 states

30. Nebraska

Boogich / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 20th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 19th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 5.5% (9th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.4% (11th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 9th most favorable for business of the 50 states

29. South Carolina

WangAnQi / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 6th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 21st least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (18th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (15th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 24th least favorable for business of the 50 states

28. Oregon

Joel Carillet / Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 10th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 0.0% (4th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (20th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 13th least favorable for business of the 50 states

27. Colorado

Craig McCausland / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 7th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 13th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 2.9% (11th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (13th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 7th least favorable for business of the 50 states

26. Kansas

Jamie Squire / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 21st most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 24th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.5% (22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.2% (18th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 16th most favorable for business of the 50 states

25. Virginia

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 16th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 17th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 5.3% (10th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 15th least favorable for business of the 50 states

24. Wisconsin

Wisconsin | The Milwaukee River and Milwaukee Skyline
Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 19th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 13th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 5.0% (6th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.3% (16th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states

23. New Mexico

New+Mexico | Gallup New Mexico
Gallup New Mexico by Wolfgang Staudt / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • State corporate tax rank: 13th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 15th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.9% (16th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (the most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 11th most favorable for business of the 50 states

22. West Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • State corporate tax rank: 17th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 25th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (24th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (10th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 18th least favorable for business of the 50 states

21. Delaware

Aerial view Wilmington Delaware Downtown City Skyline bus station and highways
Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

  • State corporate tax rank: the least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 8th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 0.0% (2nd most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (6th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states

20. Mississippi

Jackson+Mississippi+people | Farmers&#039; Market
Farmers' Market by NatalieMaynor / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • State corporate tax rank: 8th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 19th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 7.0% (25th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (14th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 5th most favorable for business of the 50 states

19. Oklahoma

Oklahoma | Bricktown, Oklahoma City
DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 4th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 24th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.5% (13th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (15th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 2nd most favorable for business of the 50 states

18. Kentucky

Paris+city+Kentucky | Paris, Kentucky 2
Paris, Kentucky 2 by cm195902 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • State corporate tax rank: 15th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 18th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (13th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.7% (23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 5th least favorable for business of the 50 states

17. North Dakota

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 10th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 21st most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 5.0% (19th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (7th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 14th most favorable for business of the 50 states

16. Idaho

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 24th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 17th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (11th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (2nd most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 4th least favorable for business of the 50 states

15. Tennessee

Ralf Peter Reimann / Wikimedia Commons

  • State corporate tax rank: 9th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 6th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 7.0% (5th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (18th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 20th most favorable for business of the 50 states

14. Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

  • State corporate tax rank: 22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 9th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 5.6% (10th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.4% (11th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 10th most favorable for business of the 50 states

13. Texas

Nicolas Henderson / Wikimedia Commons

  • State corporate tax rank: 5th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 7th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.3% (14th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.4% (12th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 8th most favorable for business of the 50 states

12. Missouri

Missouri | Marshfield, Missouri, USA
Marshfield, Missouri, USA by pom'. / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • State corporate tax rank: 3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 20th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.2% (21st least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (9th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states

11. Michigan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • State corporate tax rank: 20th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 12th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (12th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.1% (25th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 7th most favorable for business of the 50 states

10. Indiana

Indiana | Indiana Statehouse and Indianapolis skyline on a sunny afternoon.
Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 12th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 16th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 7.0% (18th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 25th most favorable for business of the 50 states

9. North Carolina

North Carolina | Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 5th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 15th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.8% (20th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (12th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 6th most favorable for business of the 50 states

8. Utah

An Errant Knight / Wikimedia Commons

  • State corporate tax rank: 14th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 11th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.1% (21st most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (8th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 17th most favorable for business of the 50 states

7. Nevada

Food 4 Less
time anchor / Wikimedia Commons

  • State corporate tax rank: 25th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 5th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.9% (6th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (4th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 6th least favorable for business of the 50 states

6. New Hampshire

ErikaMitchell / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 7th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 10th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 0.0% (the most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.4% (8th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 11th least favorable for business of the 50 states

5. Montana

Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: 23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 0.0% (3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (19th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states

4. Florida

West+Palm+Beach+Florida+downtown | Downtown West Palm Beach
southbeachcars / Flickr

  • State corporate tax rank: 11th most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 6.0% (19th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.7% (13th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 4th most favorable for business of the 50 states

3. Alaska

Alaska | Aerial View of a Sunset over Downtown Anchorage, Alaska in Spring
Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: 25th least favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 0.0% (5th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (24th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states

2. South Dakota

South Dakota state image | Deadwood, South Dakota
peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

  • State corporate tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.2% (24th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 1.0% (21st least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 16th least favorable for business of the 50 states

1. Wyoming

Aerial View of Downtown Casper, Wyoming at Dusk on Christmas Day
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

  • State corporate tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State income tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states
  • State sales tax rate: 4.0% (7th most favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (17th least favorable for business of the 50 states)
  • State unemployment insurance tax rank: 23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states

The image featured for this article is © Kleber Cordeiro / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Most (and Least) Tax-Friendly States for Business
Steven M. Peters | Mar 29, 2017

Most (and Least) Tax-Friendly States for Business

States compete to attract new businesses, which can generate jobs and contribute to economic growth. While every state levies some…
Most and Least Tax Friendly States for Business
Mike Sauter | Mar 31, 2019

Most and Least Tax Friendly States for Business

E-commerce giant Amazon announced in February it was withdrawing from its plan to build its second headquarters in New York…
Unless You Make $100,000 per Year, You Can’t Afford the Typical Home in These States
Sam Stebbins | Dec 28, 2024

Unless You Make $100,000 per Year, You Can’t Afford the Typical Home in These States

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing affordability has become one of the most critical economic issues in the…
Most and Least Tax Friendly States for Business
Mike Sauter | Mar 27, 2019

Most and Least Tax Friendly States for Business

E-commerce giant Amazon announced in February it was withdrawing from its plan to build its second headquarters in New York…
The Cost of Homeownership Now Outpaces Median Incomes in Every State
Jennifer Geer | Mar 28, 2025

The Cost of Homeownership Now Outpaces Median Incomes in Every State

According to Investopedia, on average, U.S. households need a minimum of $118,530 yearly income to be able to afford an…
US States With the Highest Property Taxes
Lori Kinney | Dec 26, 2023

US States With the Highest Property Taxes

Homeownership rates in the U.S. escalated from 65.3% to 67.9% between the first and second quarters of 2020, marking the…
The Income You Need to Afford a Home in Each State
Sam Stebbins | Dec 4, 2024

The Income You Need to Afford a Home in Each State

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
These Are the Most Tax Friendly States
Melly Alazraki | May 13, 2024

These Are the Most Tax Friendly States

It is no secret that some states have a much friendlier tax climate than others. Several states levy no income…
States That Tax Businesses the Most
Evan Comen | Mar 2, 2018

States That Tax Businesses the Most

[cnxvideo id=”509522″ placement=”ros”]Since Amazon announced in September 2017 its plans to build a second headquarters, state and local governments have…

Top Gaining Stocks

Workday
WDAY Vol: 8,573,415
+$14.53
+6.63%
$233.54
Charter Communications
CHTR Vol: 1,129,081
+$10.83
+4.15%
$271.91
First Solar
FSLR Vol: 1,656,031
+$7.39
+3.60%
$212.64
Hologic
HOLX Vol: 2,165,528
+$2.00
+3.16%
$65.33
Fox
FOXA Vol: 2,520,363
+$1.81
+3.15%
$59.28

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 31,501,441
-$4.73
4.83%
$93.10
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 18,171,670
-$15.05
4.18%
$344.95
Insulet
PODD Vol: 677,472
-$12.67
3.81%
$319.46
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 47,176,360
-$5.78
3.39%
$164.48
Ralph Lauren
RL Vol: 499,147
-$10.42
3.31%
$304.25