States with the Most Business Friendly Tax Climate

As the primary source of revenue for government at the state, local, and federal levels, taxes are a certainty. But the ways in which tax codes are drawn up and implemented are not, and variations in tax policy at the state-level can have meaningful economic implications.

Key Points All individuals and corporate entities in the United States are subject to the same federal tax code.

But each of the 50 states also has authority to set its own tax policy. As a result, some states offer a much more business-friendly tax environment than others.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the private sector accounts for nearly 89% of gross domestic product and over 87% of employment in the United States. Indeed, businesses, both large and small, are the backbone of the U.S. economy. But while the business climate in a given state can be impacted by a number of factors that are largely outside the control of policymakers, the tax code is not one of them.

Ultimately, taxes are a financial burden on both consumers and businesses. Income taxes reduce consumer budgets, property taxes impact commercial entities, sales taxes raise prices for goods and services, and corporate taxes diminish profits. But when tax policies are designed or modified at the state level to minimize these burdens, the private sector often benefits.

By incentivizing entrepreneurship and bringing in new businesses, state-level tax codes can stimulate employment growth and economic expansion. According to a 2024 study from the Tax Foundation, a non-profit tax policy advocacy group, some states have implemented more business-friendly tax policies than others.

Using data from the Tax Foundation’s report State Business Tax Climate Index, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most business-friendly tax climates. We ranked all 50 states based on a weighted index score, as calculated by the Tax Foundation, from the least business friendly, to the most. Index scores take into account sales tax rates, property tax rates, unemployment insurance taxes, and the structures of both individual and corporate income taxes. The rankings for each tax category are also sourced from the Tax Foundation and may include ties between states. Supplemental data on sales tax rates and effective property tax rates are also from the Tax Foundation and are current as of 2025 and 2023, respectively, the most recent years of available data. A full explanation of the methods and metrics used in this ranking is available here.

The highest ranking states on this list are disproportionately concentrated in the West, while many of the lowest ranking states are in the Northeast.

The most heavily weighted component of the index used to calculate this ranking is the individual income tax rate. Income tax rates impact the competitive climate of a state’s private sector because many businesses, including partnerships and sole proprietorships, report revenue through individual income tax filings. Additionally, income tax rates impact the labor pool, as lower rates offer a greater incentive for workers to relocate. Perhaps not surprisingly, six of the seven highest ranking states on this list do not levy an individual income tax.

These are the states with the most business-friendly tax climates.

Why It Matters

State-level tax policy is only one of many factors that can contribute to a favorable business climate. But unlike many other considerations — such as the presence of natural resources, infrastructure, and access to a skilled labor pool — tax policy is fully within the government’s control, and can quickly improve a given state’s competitive advantage in the private sector. Both directly and indirectly, state-level tax codes can be optimized to favor business interests and foster economic growth.

50. New Jersey

State corporate tax rank: 3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states

3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states

3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.6% (8th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.6% (8th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.8% (7th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.8% (7th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 14th least favorable for business of the 50 states

49. New York

State corporate tax rank: 24th most favorable for business of the 50 states

24th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: the least favorable for business of the 50 states

the least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.0% (9th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.0% (9th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.3% (2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.3% (2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 12th least favorable for business of the 50 states

48. California

State corporate tax rank: 6th least favorable for business of the 50 states

6th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states

2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 7.3% (4th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

7.3% (4th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.7% (22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.7% (22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 21st least favorable for business of the 50 states

47. Connecticut

State corporate tax rank: 21st least favorable for business of the 50 states

21st least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 5th least favorable for business of the 50 states

5th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.4% (23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.4% (23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.5% (the least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.5% (the least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 25th least favorable for business of the 50 states

46. Massachusetts

State corporate tax rank: 15th least favorable for business of the 50 states

15th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 7th least favorable for business of the 50 states

7th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.3% (14th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.3% (14th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.0% (4th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.0% (4th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: the least favorable for business of the 50 states

45. Maryland

State corporate tax rank: 18th least favorable for business of the 50 states

18th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 6th least favorable for business of the 50 states

6th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (17th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (17th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (9th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.9% (9th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 8th least favorable for business of the 50 states

44. Minnesota

State corporate tax rank: 4th least favorable for business of the 50 states

4th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 9th least favorable for business of the 50 states

9th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.9% (20th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.9% (20th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.0% (19th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.0% (19th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 20th least favorable for business of the 50 states

43. Vermont

State corporate tax rank: 13th least favorable for business of the 50 states

13th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 12th least favorable for business of the 50 states

12th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (17th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (17th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.4% (3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.4% (3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 18th most favorable for business of the 50 states

42. Hawaii

State corporate tax rank: 18th most favorable for business of the 50 states

18th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 4th least favorable for business of the 50 states

4th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.0% (25th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.0% (25th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.3% (20th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.3% (20th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 10th least favorable for business of the 50 states

41. Rhode Island

State corporate tax rank: 11th least favorable for business of the 50 states

11th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 20th least favorable for business of the 50 states

20th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 7.0% (22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states)

7.0% (22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.1% (16th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.1% (16th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states

40. Louisiana

State corporate tax rank: 17th least favorable for business of the 50 states

17th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states

22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 5.0% (3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states)

5.0% (3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (21st most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.6% (21st most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 13th most favorable for business of the 50 states

39. Alabama

State corporate tax rank: 19th most favorable for business of the 50 states

19th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 18th least favorable for business of the 50 states

18th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.0% (the least favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.0% (the least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.4% (17th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.4% (17th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 15th most favorable for business of the 50 states

38. Arkansas

State corporate tax rank: 23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states

23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 14th least favorable for business of the 50 states

14th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.5% (7th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.5% (7th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (24th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (24th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 24th most favorable for business of the 50 states

37. Illinois

State corporate tax rank: 8th least favorable for business of the 50 states

8th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 14th most favorable for business of the 50 states

14th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.3% (12th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.3% (12th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.8% (6th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.8% (6th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 9th least favorable for business of the 50 states

36. Ohio

State corporate tax rank: 12th least favorable for business of the 50 states

12th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 11th least favorable for business of the 50 states

11th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 5.8% (15th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

5.8% (15th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.3% (5th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.3% (5th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 12th most favorable for business of the 50 states

35. Washington

State corporate tax rank: 14th least favorable for business of the 50 states

14th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 8th most favorable for business of the 50 states

8th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.5% (2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.5% (2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.7% (25th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.7% (25th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 19th most favorable for business of the 50 states

34. Maine

State corporate tax rank: 16th least favorable for business of the 50 states

16th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 25th least favorable for business of the 50 states

25th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 5.5% (8th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

5.5% (8th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (5th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.9% (5th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states

33. Iowa

State corporate tax rank: 22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states

22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states

22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (15th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (15th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.2% (10th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.2% (10th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 19th least favorable for business of the 50 states

32. Georgia

State corporate tax rank: 9th most favorable for business of the 50 states

9th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 16th least favorable for business of the 50 states

16th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.0% (23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.0% (23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.8% (23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 17th least favorable for business of the 50 states

31. Pennsylvania

State corporate tax rank: 10th least favorable for business of the 50 states

10th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states

23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (16th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (16th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.2% (14th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.2% (14th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 21st most favorable for business of the 50 states

30. Nebraska

State corporate tax rank: 20th least favorable for business of the 50 states

20th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 19th least favorable for business of the 50 states

19th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 5.5% (9th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

5.5% (9th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.4% (11th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.4% (11th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 9th most favorable for business of the 50 states

29. South Carolina

State corporate tax rank: 6th most favorable for business of the 50 states

6th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 21st least favorable for business of the 50 states

21st least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (18th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (18th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (15th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (15th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 24th least favorable for business of the 50 states

28. Oregon

State corporate tax rank: 2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states

2nd least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 10th least favorable for business of the 50 states

10th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 0.0% (4th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.0% (4th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (20th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.8% (20th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 13th least favorable for business of the 50 states

27. Colorado

State corporate tax rank: 7th most favorable for business of the 50 states

7th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 13th most favorable for business of the 50 states

13th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 2.9% (11th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

2.9% (11th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (13th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (13th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 7th least favorable for business of the 50 states

26. Kansas

State corporate tax rank: 21st most favorable for business of the 50 states

21st most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 24th least favorable for business of the 50 states

24th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.5% (22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.5% (22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.2% (18th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.2% (18th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 16th most favorable for business of the 50 states

25. Virginia

State corporate tax rank: 16th most favorable for business of the 50 states

16th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 17th least favorable for business of the 50 states

17th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 5.3% (10th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

5.3% (10th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.8% (22nd least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 15th least favorable for business of the 50 states

24. Wisconsin

State corporate tax rank: 19th least favorable for business of the 50 states

19th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 13th least favorable for business of the 50 states

13th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 5.0% (6th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

5.0% (6th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.3% (16th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.3% (16th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states

23. New Mexico

State corporate tax rank: 13th most favorable for business of the 50 states

13th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 15th least favorable for business of the 50 states

15th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.9% (16th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.9% (16th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (the most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.6% (the most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 11th most favorable for business of the 50 states

22. West Virginia

State corporate tax rank: 17th most favorable for business of the 50 states

17th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 25th most favorable for business of the 50 states

25th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (24th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (24th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (10th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (10th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 18th least favorable for business of the 50 states

21. Delaware

State corporate tax rank: the least favorable for business of the 50 states

the least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 8th least favorable for business of the 50 states

8th least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 0.0% (2nd most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.0% (2nd most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (6th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (6th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states

20. Mississippi

State corporate tax rank: 8th most favorable for business of the 50 states

8th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 19th most favorable for business of the 50 states

19th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 7.0% (25th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

7.0% (25th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (14th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.6% (14th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 5th most favorable for business of the 50 states

19. Oklahoma

State corporate tax rank: 4th most favorable for business of the 50 states

4th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 24th most favorable for business of the 50 states

24th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.5% (13th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.5% (13th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (15th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.8% (15th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 2nd most favorable for business of the 50 states

18. Kentucky

State corporate tax rank: 15th most favorable for business of the 50 states

15th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 18th most favorable for business of the 50 states

18th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (13th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (13th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.7% (23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.7% (23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 5th least favorable for business of the 50 states

17. North Dakota

State corporate tax rank: 10th most favorable for business of the 50 states

10th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 21st most favorable for business of the 50 states

21st most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 5.0% (19th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

5.0% (19th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (7th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.9% (7th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 14th most favorable for business of the 50 states

16. Idaho

State corporate tax rank: 24th least favorable for business of the 50 states

24th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 17th most favorable for business of the 50 states

17th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (11th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (11th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (2nd most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (2nd most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 4th least favorable for business of the 50 states

15. Tennessee

State corporate tax rank: 9th least favorable for business of the 50 states

9th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 6th most favorable for business of the 50 states

6th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 7.0% (5th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

7.0% (5th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (18th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (18th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 20th most favorable for business of the 50 states

14. Arizona

State corporate tax rank: 22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states

22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 9th most favorable for business of the 50 states

9th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 5.6% (10th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

5.6% (10th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.4% (11th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.4% (11th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 10th most favorable for business of the 50 states

13. Texas

State corporate tax rank: 5th least favorable for business of the 50 states

5th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 7th most favorable for business of the 50 states

7th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.3% (14th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.3% (14th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.4% (12th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.4% (12th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 8th most favorable for business of the 50 states

12. Missouri

State corporate tax rank: 3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states

3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 20th most favorable for business of the 50 states

20th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.2% (21st least favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.2% (21st least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (9th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.9% (9th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states

11. Michigan

State corporate tax rank: 20th most favorable for business of the 50 states

20th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 12th most favorable for business of the 50 states

12th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (12th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (12th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.1% (25th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.1% (25th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 7th most favorable for business of the 50 states

10. Indiana

State corporate tax rank: 12th most favorable for business of the 50 states

12th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 16th most favorable for business of the 50 states

16th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 7.0% (18th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

7.0% (18th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.8% (3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.8% (3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 25th most favorable for business of the 50 states

9. North Carolina

State corporate tax rank: 5th most favorable for business of the 50 states

5th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 15th most favorable for business of the 50 states

15th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.8% (20th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.8% (20th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (12th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.6% (12th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 6th most favorable for business of the 50 states

8. Utah

State corporate tax rank: 14th most favorable for business of the 50 states

14th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 11th most favorable for business of the 50 states

11th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.1% (21st most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.1% (21st most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (8th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (8th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 17th most favorable for business of the 50 states

7. Nevada

State corporate tax rank: 25th most favorable for business of the 50 states

25th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 5th most favorable for business of the 50 states

5th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.9% (6th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.9% (6th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (4th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (4th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 6th least favorable for business of the 50 states

6. New Hampshire

State corporate tax rank: 7th least favorable for business of the 50 states

7th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 10th most favorable for business of the 50 states

10th most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 0.0% (the most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.0% (the most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.4% (8th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.4% (8th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 11th least favorable for business of the 50 states

5. Montana

State corporate tax rank: 23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states

23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: 23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states

23rd least favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 0.0% (3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.0% (3rd most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.6% (19th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.6% (19th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 22nd most favorable for business of the 50 states

4. Florida

State corporate tax rank: 11th most favorable for business of the 50 states

11th most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states

the most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 6.0% (19th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

6.0% (19th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.7% (13th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.7% (13th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 4th most favorable for business of the 50 states

3. Alaska

State corporate tax rank: 25th least favorable for business of the 50 states

25th least favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states

the most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 0.0% (5th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.0% (5th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.9% (24th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.9% (24th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 3rd least favorable for business of the 50 states

2. South Dakota

State corporate tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states

the most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states

the most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.2% (24th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.2% (24th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 1.0% (21st least favorable for business of the 50 states)

1.0% (21st least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 16th least favorable for business of the 50 states

1. Wyoming

State corporate tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states

the most favorable for business of the 50 states State income tax rank: the most favorable for business of the 50 states

the most favorable for business of the 50 states State sales tax rate: 4.0% (7th most favorable for business of the 50 states)

4.0% (7th most favorable for business of the 50 states) State and local effective property tax rate: 0.5% (17th least favorable for business of the 50 states)

0.5% (17th least favorable for business of the 50 states) State unemployment insurance tax rank: 23rd most favorable for business of the 50 states