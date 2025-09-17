States with the Most Business Friendly Tax Climate

Banking, finance, and taxes
By
Sam Stebbins
Sep 17, 2025
As the primary source of revenue for government at the state, local, and federal levels, taxes are a certainty. But the ways in which tax codes are drawn up and implemented are not, and variations in tax policy at the state-level can have meaningful economic implications.
According to the latest data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the private sector accounts for nearly 89% of gross domestic product and over 87% of employment in the United States. Indeed, businesses, both large and small, are the backbone of the U.S. economy. But while the business climate in a given state can be impacted by a number of factors that are largely outside the control of policymakers, the tax code is not one of them.
Ultimately, taxes are a financial burden on both consumers and businesses. Income taxes reduce consumer budgets, property taxes impact commercial entities, sales taxes raise prices for goods and services, and corporate taxes diminish profits. But when tax policies are designed or modified at the state level to minimize these burdens, the private sector often benefits.
By incentivizing entrepreneurship and bringing in new businesses, state-level tax codes can stimulate employment growth and economic expansion. According to a 2024 study from the Tax Foundation, a non-profit tax policy advocacy group, some states have implemented more business-friendly tax policies than others.
Using data from the Tax Foundation’s report State Business Tax Climate Index, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most business-friendly tax climates. We ranked all 50 states based on a weighted index score, as calculated by the Tax Foundation, from the least business friendly, to the most. Index scores take into account sales tax rates, property tax rates, unemployment insurance taxes, and the structures of both individual and corporate income taxes. The rankings for each tax category are also sourced from the Tax Foundation and may include ties between states. Supplemental data on sales tax rates and effective property tax rates are also from the Tax Foundation and are current as of 2025 and 2023, respectively, the most recent years of available data. A full explanation of the methods and metrics used in this ranking is available here.
The highest ranking states on this list are disproportionately concentrated in the West, while many of the lowest ranking states are in the Northeast.
The most heavily weighted component of the index used to calculate this ranking is the individual income tax rate. Income tax rates impact the competitive climate of a state’s private sector because many businesses, including partnerships and sole proprietorships, report revenue through individual income tax filings. Additionally, income tax rates impact the labor pool, as lower rates offer a greater incentive for workers to relocate. Perhaps not surprisingly, six of the seven highest ranking states on this list do not levy an individual income tax.
These are the states with the most business-friendly tax climates.
State-level tax policy is only one of many factors that can contribute to a favorable business climate. But unlike many other considerations — such as the presence of natural resources, infrastructure, and access to a skilled labor pool — tax policy is fully within the government’s control, and can quickly improve a given state’s competitive advantage in the private sector. Both directly and indirectly, state-level tax codes can be optimized to favor business interests and foster economic growth.
