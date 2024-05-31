7 Worst Ford Ranger Years To Avoid Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Debuting as a mid-size pickup in the Ford lineup in 1982, the Ford Ranger was set up to be the smaller sibling of the popular F-150. Larger than the Ford Maverick, the Ranger sits comfortably in the middle of Ford’s best-selling pickup range. While the Ranger sells fewer vehicles than the F-150 every year, there’s still a place for it in Ford’s lineup.

Still a capable pickup, the Ford Ranger is an attractive choice if you want a pickup but something smaller than the F-150. However, you have to be careful, as not every model year for the Ranger has been one to remember. As with every vehicle, the Ford Ranger has some model years Ford would love to forget. Using data from CoPilot, Consumer Reports, and Car Complaints, we can safely list all of the Ford Ranger model years you should absolutely avoid.

Avoid: 1999

With 963 NHTSA (National Highway Transportation & Safety Administration) complaints, 1999 is safely one of the worst years for the Ford Ranger. There is no question that this model year was poorly received by Ranger owners, who let Ford know in every possible way. It might even be fair to say that the 1999 Ford Ranger is one of the worst vehicles Ford has ever made, at least in recent history.

Surfacing to the top of its lengthy problem list were electrical issues. Whether it was the windshield wipers activating by themselves or the dome light staying on continuously, the Ranger had multiple electrical headaches. Things did not improve when you looked at tire concerns with the 1999 Ranger, as tires would spontaneously blow out while driving. Needless to say, avoid the 1999 Ford Ranger like the plague.

Avoid: 2000

The 2000 model year was expected to bring about change to combat the difficulties of the 1999 Ford Ranger. Unfortunately, 853 NHTSA complaints filed in 2000 showed that whatever changes Ford tried with the 2000 Ranger were insufficient. Between tires spontaneously exploding or the tread wearing thin well before it should, tires remained a significant and expensive problem in 2000.

The same can be said for airbag issues, which would fail to deploy in a front-end collision. This was problematic enough that CarComplaints indicates that at least 36 injuries have been reported due to failed airbags. These problems aside, Consumer Reports also panned the 2000 Ford Ranger, calling it a vehicle that “falls far short of modern pickup-truck standards.” This makes it easy to call the 2000 Ford Ranger another model year to avoid.

Avoid: 2001

For the third year, the Ford Ranger continues disappointing customers with significant issues. While only 682 NHTSA complaints were filed this year, many still relate to issues Ford has not fixed from the previous two years. This includes but is not limited to the same issue with airbags not deploying in frontal collisions. According to CarComplaints, in 2001, there were at least 31 crashes, resulting in 26 injuries because airbags did not properly deploy. Between the airbags not deploying and subpar safety scores from the NHTSA and IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), the 2001 Ford Ranger should be skipped altogether.

Amplifying this message were additional headaches that came from problems with the engine. Owners of the 2001 Ranger where the vehicle speed control was faulty. Ranger owners could not shift gears and speed up the truck properly. Though a recall was identified, it was still an issue that 2001 Ranger owners would have preferred not to deal with altogether. Lastly, Ranger owners complained of rust forming on the frame before the vehicle hit 100,000 miles.

Avoid: 2002

Moving into a fourth year in a row of deeply troubling Ford Ranger models, it’s clear there are headaches Ford needs to address immediately. The only good news is that NHTSA complaints continued to drop, with only 447 reports received in 2002. Safety issues bubbled to the top again in 2002 IIHS, giving the Ranger scores of “Marginal” and “Poor.” It’s hard to make any recommendation for a pickup truck that receives this score and only two stars for its rollover protection, according to NHTSA safety testing.

Safety aside, 91 total NHTSA complaints related to engine issues were in 2002. After not being as prevalent in 2001, vehicle speed control returned as a major headache during this model year—so much so that, according to CarComplaints, at least 6 crashes and 2 deaths are related to this problem. When you again factor in issues with frontal airbags still not properly deploying, we’ll reiterate the need to avoid this entire multi-year span of the Ford Ranger.

Avoid: 2003

The 2003 model year caps off an awful five-year run for the Ford Ranger. With 301 NHTSA complaints filed this year, things are moving in the right direction, but not fast enough to satisfy 2003 model-year owners. The still subpar safety records in 2003 are kicking things off, with IIHS only awarding the Ranger scores of both “Acceptable” and “Marginal.” The same two-star rating from 2002 from NHTSA for rollover protection also carried over, so drive carefully with this model.

Unfortunately, safety isn’t the only reason to avoid the 2003 model year. Rust was again a common complaint for those who own the Ranger this year, resulting in holes across various frame parts. However, this wasn’t as problematic as the frontal airbags still not deploying in 2003, which marks the fifth year in a row this has been at or near the top of Ranger owner complaints.

Avoid: 2007

The 2007 Ford Ranger is a tricky model year as it has been approved since 2003. While this model year did some things right, like introducing a new anti-theft system, LATCH seats, and added safety standards, there was one big glaring problem. With 282 NHTSA complaints, the 2007 Ford Ranger is worth recommending until you learn that 233 relate to one specific issue. Defective airbags are hard to ignore, and this is precisely why it adds the 2007 Ford Ranger to any list of model years to avoid.

Too big of a number to call it a one-off problem, it wouldn’t be until 2017 when the first airbag recall was initiated, and only a second recall was ordered in 2021. This was too long of a gap to be satisfactory to 2007 Ford Ranger owners and the primary reason this model year should be avoided. What makes this all the more difficult is that safety scores were even worse in 2007 than in 2003. This time around, the Ford Ranger receives “Acceptable,” “Marginal,” and even one “Poor” score for rear protection.

Avoid: 2008

It’s hard to imagine a worse year for airbag complaints than the 2007 Ford Ranger model year, but this is precisely what happened in 2008. A total of 293 complaints were filed specifically related to airbag concerns. For 2007, CarComplaints believes the airbag issues were responsible for injuries in at least four crashes, including one death. With at least one death, the delayed recalls in 2017 and 2021 are even more frustrating for Ford Ranger owners.

Regarding safety, you can copy and paste the same frustrations from 2007. Ford wasn’t making enough progress to enhance Ranger owners’ safety, making it easy to label 2008 as a model year to avoid. When you factor in additional concerns around rust forming in random places around the frame, there is just enough room for concern beyond the airbags to label the 2008 model year a definite year to avoid.