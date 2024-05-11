Fisker Stock Down To 3 Cents Alex Wong / Getty Images

How much trouble is EV company Fisker in? Its stock has dropped from $6 last October to $.03. Yes, that’s 3 cents. It recently pulled its earnings guidance, said it is looking at “strategic options” and faces a federal investigation of one of its braking systems.

Fisker recently said it may not be able to pay its debts. It also said negotiations with a larger car company to rescue it have ended. And, The Wall Street Journal reported, “Fisker said its options may include restructurings, capital markets transactions, refinancings or sales of assets, among other things.”

Fisker’s recent decision to file for bankruptcy in Austria may be a sign of things to come. Although it said it would continue to operate in the EU nation, it is hard to tell where the necessary capital will come from.

Fisker almost certainly will not survive as an independent company. Since it has not found a buyer, liquidation is the most likely end. However, Fisker does not have much to liquidate.

Fisker’s trouble shows other small EV companies that falling sales in the sector may take other companies with it. Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are on the list. They face Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and every major car company in the world. Tesla has issues of its own. It shareholders need to decide about a very rich comp package for CEO Elon Musk.

Fisker will be the first of several EV companies that will not make it.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Start Here Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Orare you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.