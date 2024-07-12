See the 15 Most American SUVs Today Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Many people take the saying “Made in America” seriously for all the right reasons. There are definitely good reasons only to buy products made in the USA, such as helping support the local economy. Even with all of the positive reasons, manufacturing in America has long been a source of discussion for manufacturers as higher wages are required for workers inside the US.

Higher wages aside, automobile manufacturers now outright promote and market vehicles as being made in the US. This means using local workers for manufacturing and local truck drivers for delivering to car dealers. With this in mind, let’s look at an array of SUVs available today and find the most American models in descending order based on data from Cars.com. Cars.com ranks vehicles based on assembly location, engine and transmission origin, and the U.S. manufacturing workforce.

Why Is This Important?

Source: gerenme / E+ via Getty Images

Whether due to a growing sense of patriotism or wanting to support the local economy, more and more vehicle buyers are looking to buy cars made here at home. As car manufacturers are regularly covered 24/7 on WallSt.com, where these cars are made seems just as topical. Manufacturing costs also directly impact the bottom line of many companies like Honda, Tesla, and Toyota, so covering this data feels right at home.

15. Lincoln Corsair

Assembled in: Louisville, Kentucky

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While production of the Lincoln Corsair is set to end in 2025, the SUV is currently manufactured at Lincoln’s production plant in Louisville, Kentucky. Unfortunately, with the company having no plans to create a next-generation Corsair for the US market, production is expected to end sometime in the second half of 2024.

14. Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Source: Autosdeprimera / Wikimedia Commons

Assembled in: Princeton, Indiana

Knowing Toyota’s focus on Princeton, Indiana, as one of its most critical manufacturing facilities, it will be no surprise to learn the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid calls Princeton, Indiana, home. Production began in August 2023 to prepare for the 2024 Grand Highlander Hybrid model year. The Grand Highlander Hybrid is available in XLE, Limited, and Platinum trim levels.

13. Nissan Pathfinder

Source: juanelo242a / Flickr

Assembled in: Smyrna, Tennessee

The Nissan Pathfinder was first produced in America in 1987 as a two-door SUV. It has been based in Smyrna, Tennessee, since 2004. However, the Pathfinder’s engine is manufactured at the Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

12. Toyota Sequoia

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Assembled in: San Antonio, Texas

While the Toyota Sequoia was originally manufactured at the company’s Princeton, Indiana plant, production was shifted to San Antonio, Texas, in 2022. Toyota invested over $391 million in the San Antonio facility to significantly upgrade its assembly lines and properly handle larger Sequoia manufacturing.

11. Kia Sportage

Source: Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

Assembled in: West Point, Georgia

The Kia Sportage is produced at the company’s West Point, Georgia, manufacturing plant. This plant is Kia’s only manufacturing facility in the United States and began production on the Kia Sportage in February 2022. Kia notes that it is the only automobile brand currently manufacturing in Georgia.

10. Toyota Grand Highlander

Source: Kevauto / Wikimedia Commons

Assembled in: Princeton, Indiana

Introduced to the North American market on February 8, 2023, the Toyota Grand Highlander is made at the company plant in Princeton, Indiana. Sandwiched between the standard Highlander and the Toyota Sequoia, this model is longer, wider, and taller than the standard model while offering a different interior layout.

9. Acura MDX

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Assembled in: East Liberty, Ohio

First opened for manufacturing in 2006, the company’s East Liberty, Ohio, plant is a central location for both Honda and Acura brand vehicles. As Honda is the parent company of Acura, shared manufacturing helps to keep production and manufacturing costs down. As the Honda Pilot and Acura MDX share a platform, it’s no surprise both cars are the flagship models for both brands.

8. Honda Pilot

Source: Charles / Wikimedia Commons

Assembled in: Lincoln, Alabama

As with numerous other models in the Honda lineup, the Honda Pilot is made at the brand’s plant in Lincoln, Alabama. Originally manufactured in Alliston, Ontario, manufacturing shifted to the Alabama plant in 2007. The Pilot, the largest SUV produced by Honda, released its first model in 2003.

7. Acura RDX

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Assembled in: East Liberty, Ohio

Acura RDX manufacturing is handled at the company’s East Liberty, Ohio, plant. Since the release of the third generation RDX in May 2018 for the 2019 model year, Acura has been manufacturing the vehicle in East Liberty. Acura also has three additional plants in Ohio for other vehicles in its lineup, including the ILX, TLX, and NSX.

6. Toyota Highlander

Source: Dietmar Rabich / Wikimedia Commons

Assembled in: Princeton, Indiana

The Toyota Highlander is the brand’s flagship SUV, manufactured exclusively at Toyota’s Princeton, Indiana plant. Established in 1996 to make full-size pickup trucks, the plant has been updated to produce multiple models and a variety of Lexus vehicles, Toyota’s upscale brand.

5. Lexus TX

Source: Autosdeprimera / Wikimedia Commons

Assembled in: Princeton, Indiana

Marketed exclusively for North America, Lexus began production of its new TX SUV, an upscale model of the RX 350, in Princeton, Indiana. Production began in September 2023 and will likely continue solely at the company’s Princeton plant for the foreseeable future. Currently, the TX is the only Lexus SUV with three rows.

4. Tesla Model X

Source: southbeachcars / Flickr

Assembled in: Fremont, California

One of Tesla’s biggest manufacturing facilities globally, its flagship SUV, the Model X, is produced in Fremont, California. As of 2022, Tesla announced it could produce 100,000 Model S and Model X vehicles per year across all its factories, including the Fremont, California location.

3. Volkswagen ID.4

Source: Jens Schlueter / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Assembled in: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Beginning in August 2022, Volkswagen announced a manufacturing change for its ID.4 electric vehicle model. The plant in Chattanooga began manufacturing the ID.4 domestically on July 26, 2022 and has continued to do so since. The company proudly boasted that it was looking to make 7,000 ID.4 vehicles per month with the goal of additional output over the next few years.

2. Honda Passport

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Assembled in: Lincoln, Alabama

Honda began production at its Lincoln, Alabama plant to manufacture the Honda Passport, which is similar to its popular Pilot. The first models built in Lincoln rolled off the assembly line ready for the 2019 model year and continued to do so since. Known as Honda’s AAP or Alabama Auto Plant, it marked 20 years of manufacturing in Alabama in November 2021.

1. Tesla Model Y

Source: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Assembled in: Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas

Since its introduction, the Tesla Model Y had been exclusively manufactured at the company’s Fremont, California factory. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made no qualms about moving his interests to Austin, Texas, which meant that a home for Model Y manufacturing was inevitable. One of the most popular vehicles in America, the Gigafactory in Austin, began producing Model Y vehicles in late 2021.

