See the 10 Most American Cars Today

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped 10% on Tuesday, after the car maker reported its second quarter results. While the company’s deliveries (best approximation of sales) slumped 4.8% — a second straight quarter of decline — but the decline was better than expected. The drop in sales comes amidst increased competition from other electric vehicle manufacturers, especially in China. But what Tesla offers to Americans that other automakers do not is some of the most American-made cars.

Of course, just because a vehicle is made in a U.S. assembly plant, not all of its parts are American made. Therefore, to find out which cars are the most American, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the American-Made Index by Cars.com. The study analyzed more than 400 vehicles of model-year 2024 , ranking the most American-made 100 vehicles based on five criteria: assembly location, parts content, engine origin, transmission origin, and U.S. manufacturing workforce. All data is from Cars.com.

At the top of the list is a Tesla model that has ranked as the most American-made for three years in a row. But if in 2023 four cars of the Austin, Texas-based company ranked as the top four most American cars, this year, the second and third spots went to companies based outside the U.S. A car from Japan-based Honda ranks as the second most American, while a car from German-based Volkswagen ranks as the third most American. Only the fourth place only goes back again to a Tesla model. (Also see: The Most High-Tech and Low-Tech Car Brands: Every Major Brand Ranked.)

Conspicuously (mostly) absent from the top 10 are cars from the Big Three automakers. Through Chrysler is now owned by Stellantis (headquartered in the Netherlands), Ford and General Motors remain firmly American, headquartered in Detroit and Dearborn, Michigan. Yet only Chrysler has a vehicle in the top 10 most American-made cars. GM and Ford have cars that rank much lower.

For example, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon rank as the 23rd and 24th most American, the highest for the company. Meanwhile, the most American Ford car is the Mustang, which ranks 31st. The F-150 Lightning and F-150 rank 56 and 58. On the plus side, GM accounts for 18% of cars on the list, and Ford accounts for 17% — the highest shares. Stellantis NV accounts for 9% of the list, mostly Jeep models.

Why this matters

Source: William Potter / Shutterstock.com

10. Lexus TX

Manufactured in: Princeton, IN

Body Style: SUV

Powertrain: ICE

Starts at: $53,700 (TX 350)

Americans who want to buy made-in-America products may find it difficult to understand what constitutes made-in-America when it comes to cars. While it may be easy with some product, it is certainly quite a bit more complicated with vehicles. Even cars that rank high on the list are usually far from being 100% American-made (though Tesla claims so for all cars it sells in the U.S.). Still, the list can help those who feel this is important to them.

Source: chameleonseye / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

9. Tesla Model X

Manufactured in: Fremont, CA

Body Style: SUV

Powertrain: EV

Starts at: $77,990

The Lexus TX shares the same platform as the Toyota Grand Highlander, but it offers more luxury features. It is a family-friendly SUV, reviewers at Edmunds note, with enough passenger and cargo space. For the price, however, the TX should feel more premium, per reviewers.

Source: Tesla Model X rear view by Don McCullough / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

8. Jeep Gladiator

Manufactured in: Toledo, OH

Body Style: Pickup truck

Powertrain: ICE

Starts at: $37,895

One of three Tesla car on the list, this electric SUV still impresses, though reviewers at U.S. News and World Report would like to see the aging car updated. The SUV’s driving range, acceleration, cargo and passenger space continue to be attractive. But as with all Teslas on the list, there are issues with the infotainment system and smartphone integration.

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

7. Toyota Camry

Manufactured in: Georgetown, KY

Body Style: Sedan

Powertrain: ICE

Starts at: $26,420

The Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup is hailed across the board as having remarkable off-roading capabilities, yet offering a relatively comfortable ride on-road. It “is one fun-to-drive-off-the-road mid-size pickup,” note reviewers at Car and Driver , while reviewers at Kelley Blue Book like that its off-roading capabilities are impressive even in the base model. With a 285-hp 3.6-liter V-6 engine, the fuel economy is estimated at 18 mpg combined city/highway driving.

Source: Tim Boyle / Getty Images

6. Honda Ridgeline

Manufactured in: Lincoln, AL

Body Style: Pickup truck

Powertrain: ICE

Starts at: $39,750

Though in 2025 Toyota said all Camrys will be equipped with a hybrid system, the 2024 gas-engine version already had great fuel economy for a midsize sedan. The Camry also has a spacious interior and is easy to drive. The 2024 Toyota Camry comes in six trim levels, with a four-cylinder engine the standard on most trims, and a 301-hp V-6 engine available in some trims, though the V-6 engine’s fuel economy is worse than the four-cylinder models. Regardless, the Camry has been the best-selling car for 22 years , and will likely continue to top car sales.

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

5. Honda Odyssey

Manufactured in: Lincoln, AL

Body Style: Minivan

Powertrain: ICE

Starts at: $38,240

“The Honda Ridgeline is unlike any other pickup in its segment,” says the review on Kelley Blue Book . Because of its design, which is more similar to SUV than other midsize trucks, the ride is more refined and comfortable. This does not mean it gave up on its intended pickup functionality, including hauling and towing. Reviewers also like its storage capacity. The Ridgeline gets 21 mpg in mixed city/highway driving.

Source: contrastaddict / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

4. Tesla Model S

Manufactured in: Fremont, CA

Body Style: Sedan

Powertrain: EV

Starts at: $72,990

This family minivan, with its V-6 engine, eight seats, and tons of room, earned Car and Driver’s 2024 Editors’ Choice in the Minivan category. Reviewers particularly like the quick acceleration, comfortable ride, solid handling, seat slide system, and cabin tech features, including an in-car camera with a view of the back seats. However, the Odyssey is rated at 19 mpg city and 28 mpg highway, according to the EPA.

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

3. Volkswagen ID.4

Manufactured in: Chattanooga, TN

Body Style: SUV

Powertrain: EV

Starts at: $39,735

Officially launched in June 2012 , the Tesla Model S disrupted the industry. As the first to deliver range and performance, it was the real driver behind the increasing success of electric vehicles. To this day, the 2024 Model S Plaid — the high-performance, and also more expensive, trim of this luxury sedan — produces 1,020 hp with its three electric motors. In Edmunds testing it hit 60 mph from a standing position in just 2.3 seconds. The standard S version, with its two motors, also delivers enough power, speed, range, and more. Of course, it is not without its drawbacks.

Source: Volkswagen ID.4 X 002 by Jengtingchen / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

2. Honda Passport

Manufactured in: Lincoln, AL

Body Style: SUV

Powertrain: ICE

Starts at: $41,900

The ID.4 EV comes in five trim levels powered by either a single motor with 201 horsepower rear-wheel drive with a range of up to 291 miles, according to EPA estimates; a 282-hp rear-drive; and a 335-hp dual-motor AWD, which has better performance at the expense of some range (263 miles). It “is roomy and nicely finished inside,” note reviewers at Consumer Reports . But its best feature, according to Edmunds is its price, as it is one of the more inexpensive EV SUVs.

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1. Tesla Model Y

Manufactured in: Fremont, CA; Austin, TX

Body Style: SUV

Powertrain: EV

Starts at: $42,990

The Honda Passport earned the 2024 Editors’ Choice award in its class, midsize SUV, at Car and Driver. It comes with a powerful 280-hp V-6 engine, nine-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. With two rows, it has a roomy interior and plenty of cargo space, note reviewers . The TrailSport trim offers all-terrain tires and a suspension to provide additional traction while off-roading. With a V6 engine, the EPA estimates 19 miles per gallon in the city and 24 on the highway for a combined rating of 21 MPG.

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

