As one of the most popular car segments in the U.S., pickup trucks have been enjoying quite the run. While these vehicles were once typically reserved for farmers and construction work, they have properly merged into mainstream use. Nowadays, you can find pickups in line at your local school, outside of a grocery store, or parked at the mall.

All in total, pickups accounted for right around 2.75 million sales in 2023 out of the 15.5 million total vehicles sold in the U.S. This is a pretty remarkable number when you consider cars only accounted for 3.2 million. This means SUVs were the most popular vehicle segment, but pickups remain some of the most beloved vehicles available today.

With this in mind, let’s look at America’s 16 favorite pickup trucks as detailed by GoodCarBadCar for 2023 based on total sales.

When Henry Ford launched the first pickup truck in 1925, there is no way he could have predicted just how popular it would become. Pickup trucks are now everywhere on American roads and for good reason. The ability to tow, carry, and move through tough areas makes them an easy sell depending on your needs.

#16: Nissan Titan

Selling 19,189 models in 2023, the Nissan Titan currently sits as America’s least popular pickup truck. There is a caveat here though as sales of the Titan likely suffered due to Nissan announcing it was discontinuing the vehicle after 2024. Nissan’s announcement indicated its Frontier is the preferred pickup in its lineup. While it still can tow up to 9,300 pounds and starts around $46,040, the Titan simply doesn’t do enough to distract from competitors.

#15: Rivian R1T

With 19,410 total sales in 2023, the Rivian R1T remains a popular entry in the EV space. In fact, it’s safe to say that Rivian’s sales of the R1T are low because it’s an EV space. As EVs have yet to truly prove themselves in the pickup space, it’s not a huge concern to see low sales numbers. Additionally, the Rivian’s starting price of $69,900 requires well-qualified buyers who want to take on the ownership of an expensive pickup that’s more about comfort than function.

#14: GMC Canyon

The GMC Canyon has a more popular sibling but still managed to sell a respectable 22,458 models in 2023. Overall, that’s not a bad number but the GMC Canyon has a max towing capacity of 6,000 pounds, which is less than many of its top competitors. With a starting price of around $36,000, the Canyon isn’t terribly expensive which does make the Canyon’s low sales something of a head-scratcher.

#13: Ford Ranger

With only 32,334 models sold in 2023, the Ford Ranger is decidedly not America’s least favorite pickup. However, a significant year-over-year decline from 2022 should be worrisome for Ford. With a starting price of $32,670 and a towing capacity of up to 7,500 pounds, there is nothing wrong with the Ranger. The stronger argument is that it’s simply overshadowed by another pickup that’s in the Ford lineup.

#12: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Selling a respectable 36,675 models in 2023, the Hyundai Santa Cruz remains one of the smallest pickups on the road today. With a starting price tag of around $26,000, the 5,000-pound max capacity of the Santa Cruz is a definite hindrance toward more sales. However, the Santa Cruz is well reviewed for its quality and it comes with Hyundai’s outstanding 10-year powertrain warranty.

#11: Honda Ridgeline

Honda isn’t a big name in the pickup space but selling 52,001 models of the Honda Ridgeline in 2023 isn’t all that disappointing. One of the biggest highlights of the Ridgeline is its drive as it is more comfortable than many of its competitors. With a unibody construction and independent rear suspension, the Ridgeline can be very comfortable. Unfortunately, like the Hyundai, it’s limited to 5,000 pounds of max towing capacity which is much smaller when compared to Ford and Chevy.

#10: Jeep Gladiator

An unusual pickup for sure, the Jeep Gladiator is a converted Jeep Wrangler with a short bed. Questionable design aside, Jeep sold 55,187 models of the Gladiator in 2023, so there are plenty of people who like its modified look. Capable of towing up to 4,500 pounds, one of the best reasons to own a Jeep Gladiator is the community. There are hundreds of online message boards showing off modifications to Gladiators to help it be more useful for both work and play.

#9: Nissan Frontier

Nissan’s only remaining pickup, the Frontier, is right in the middle of this list with 58,134 models sold in 2023. The Nissan Frontier offers a somewhat rugged look and offers decent value with a $30,030 starting price. Better yet, the Frontier shows up Hyundai and Honda with a towing capacity of up to 6,690 pounds. Unfortunately, there isn’t much elsewhere the Frontier really stands out compared to the best-in-class Ford and Chevrolet pickup models.

#8: Chevrolet Colorado

Chevy’s second most popular pickup is by all accounts, still successful selling 71,082 models in 2023. There’s an argument to be made that the Colorado is the best mid-size pickup you can purchase today. It has plenty of power and solid off-road handling. Plus, many Colorado owners have comfortably put upward of 200,000 miles on their vehicles with proper maintenance. The Colorado offers a starting price of $29,500 and has a max towing capacity of 7,700 pounds.

#7: Ford Maverick

While the Ford Maverick sold a respectable 94,058 models in 2023, there’s a concern over a price increase in 2024. However, even with the price increase, the lowest trim level of the Maverick now starts at $23,815. At this price, you can fully expect to tow up to 1,500 pounds or move up in trims and price. The good news is that Ford has found itself a winner overall with the Ford Maverick and it continues to have the eyes of those who don’t want the F-150 price tag.

#6: Toyota Tundra

In 2023, the Toyota Tundra sold a total of 125,185 models which makes it the first favorite pickup on this list to hit a six-figure sales volume. The Tundra’s popularity stems from its starting price of $39,965 and the ability to tow a maximum of 11,175 pounds. Toyota’s popularity arguably stems from its great resale value and durability over time. Toyota’s have a reputation for being some of the most reliable vehicles on the road and the Tundra is no exception.

#5: Toyota Tacoma

The slightly smaller sibling to the Tundra, the Toyota Tacoma solidifies Toyota’s place as a favorite pickup manufacturer. Selling 234,768 models in 2023, the Tacoma is undoubtedly a big seller in the pickup space. With a max capacity of 6,500 pounds, the Tacoma isn’t quite as powerful as the Tundra, but it also is less expensive. With a starting price of $39,400, the Tacoma is very affordable. It’s also believed that Tacoma has the greatest resale sale across all pickup truck models.

#4: GMC Sierra

The GMC Sierra has long been a big seller thanks to its dependability and strong resale value. It’s these reasons that helped GMC sell 295,738 models of the Sierra to customers in 2023. With a max towing capacity of 13,300 pounds, the GMC Sierra is one of the most powerful pickups available today. Additionally, the Sierra offers a more luxurious interior than other pickup models so it attracts higher-end customers. Even so, the starting price is still only around $37,700 for a base model.

#3: RAM Pickup

With multiple trim levels available depending on your pickup needs, the Dodge RAM is a standout pickup truck. Easily one of America’s favorites, the Dodge RAM sold over 444,927 models in 2023 for good reason. Between the RAM 1500 and the RAM 3500, there is a RAM for everyone and towing just about anything. The most popular trim, the RAM 1500 has a max towing capacity of 12,750 pounds and an affordable starting price of $39,420.

#2: Chevrolet Silverado

Looking to overtake Ford as America’s favorite pickup truck, the Chevrolet Silverado is an American icon. With 555,148 models sold in 2023, there is just something iconic about the Silverado that stands the test of time. Between its all-around great performance around town or working on the farm, the Silverado can handle it all. A max towing capacity of 13,300 pounds is good enough to do just about any job you can think of. The starting price of $36,800 is well-priced within the market and Chevy is consistently offering a low APR for well-qualified buyers.

#1: Ford F-Series

America’s favorite pickup truck needs no introduction as the Ford F-Series continues its run at the top. Selling 750,789 models in 2023, the Ford F-Series is not just the favorite pickup, but one of the best-selling vehicles in America, period. Ford has continued to drive sales of the F-Series because of its reliability. The F-Series is consistently at the top of pickup reliability according to J.D. Power reports. “Ford Tough” has become a tagline synonymous with the F-Series all while enabling towing up to 13,500 pounds. Not bad for a vehicle that has a $36,570 starting price tag.

While there are growing concerns that pickups are becoming too large and too dangerous for American roads, they remain top sellers. The country can rest assured that as long as there is heavy work to do on farms or construction sites, pickups will continue to be an American staple.

