19 Car Models Baby Boomers Keep Buying Hand Over Fist Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With so many different cars on the road, there is bound to be a vehicle for everyone. For boomers, those born between 1945 and 1964, there is a steady list of cars to keep purchasing. For reasons like price and reliability, certain cars are a staple of the boomer generation. This is good news for the likes of Toyota, Honda, and Ford, who manufacture many of this list’s cars.

For example, the Toyota Camry is pretty much the poster child for the boomer generation. Reliable, sporty, and with great resale value, the Camry has helped define boomer vehicle choices as of late. Of course, SUVs are not without some love as the Toyota Rav 4 and Ford Explorer are also standout choices for boomers.

Let’s jump right into our ranked list of the most popular car models baby boomers keep buying.

19. Nissan Sentra

The small but sporty Nissan Sentra is a terrific choice for the boomer crowd. With a starting price tag of $20,890, it’s also the least expensive car you will find on this list. The sporty style makes you feel young again while the drive feels comfortable and tight in all weather conditions. It’s roomy enough to hold some suitcases while small enough to make parking easy for even the tightest of parking lots.

18. Ford Explorer

One of the most popular SUVs on the road, the Ford Explorer has helped redefine what the SUV means. Ever since its release in March 1990, the Ford Explorer has been at the forefront of SUV sales. If you consider the $36,860 price and all that it offers, there is little surprise why boomers love the Ford Explorer. It’s perfect for packing up and visiting the grandkids or taking trips to different state parks.

17. Toyota Prius

An easy boomer staple, the Toyota Prius is the best of many worlds. Not only do you get a gorgeous redesign in 2024, but you get the joy of the Prius’ excellent reliability. Capable of providing you up to 57 miles per gallon, the base price of $27,950 is awesome. On top of that, you also get ToyotaCare which means you get a zero-cost maintenance plan for the next few years. This means tire rotations and other routine maintenance are at no cost to the boomer customer.

16. Nissan Altima

While the Nissan Altima doesn’t quite evoke the same level of excitement as a Toyota Camry, it’s still fun to drive. In fact, the Nissan Altima may be more fun to drive than the Camry and Accord. This mid-size sedan has received updated styling refreshes over the years to make it look as sporty as it feels behind the wheel. Coupled with a base price of $26,000, the Nissan Altima feels like there has never been a better time for boomers to own one.

15. Mercedes Benz C-Class

The only truly luxury vehicle on this list of baby boomer favorites, the Mercedes Benz C-Class, is a wonderful vehicle. Its compact styling makes it fun to drive while Mercedes doesn’t make many compromises. The gorgeous interior offers more screen real estate than any other vehicle on this list and has plenty of features. The C-Class voice command system is second to none on top of Mercedes’ wonderful drive quality. Starting at $46,950, the Mercedes Benz C-Class is hard to ignore.

14. Subaru Legacy

Subaru’s standout sedan is unsurprisingly a boomer favorite. The Subaru Legacy offers a redesigned interface that includes a much improved infotainment system all while still offering the Legacy’s standout drive. As a bonus, the Subaru Legacy is one of the safest sedans in its price class. Starting at $24,895, you get excellent value with traditional Subaru quality. There is reason to believe any Legacy purchase won’t last for at least another 10 years.

13. Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester is a compact SUV that offers great value with plenty of storage. It should come as no surprise to see a bunch of Subaru names on a list of boomer favorites. The Subaru Forester not only offers a base price of $27,095 but does so with the belief you won’t have significant maintenance costs. Consider that Subaru Forester models from 10 years ago are still going strong on the road and the overall cost of ownership is very attractive.

12. Jeep Cherokee

A well-known model for boomers that flies off car lots, the Jeep Cherokee is a well-purposed compact crossover. With a starting price of $37,695, boomers will get a vehicle that can handle roads when they are dry and certainly when they are filling up with snow. Even in its compact size, the Jeep Cherokee is more than prepared to handle the elements and can handle up to 4,000 pounds for towing.

11. Toyota Rav4

One of the most popular SUVs on the road today, the Toyota Rav4 is a boomer favorite. According to GoodCarBadCar, Toyota sold 434,943 models in 2023 alone. This is a significant number for a compact crossover SUV that has been in production since 1994. The Rav4 is well known not just for Toyota’s reliability, but also for being fuel efficient and having a spacious interior. Currently, the Toyota Rav4 is sold as both a gas and a hybrid model with a starting price of $28,675.

10. Honda CR-V

Arguably the biggest competitor to the Toyota Rav-4, the Honda CR-V just edges out the Toyota on the popularity scale for boomers. With reliability that is on par with Toyota, the Honda CR-V will give boomers plenty to love. It has real-time AWD, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a refreshed style that screams it’s ready for anything. Best of all, you can pick up the CR-V starting at $29,500 for the gas model or $34,050 for the hybrid trim.

9. Toyota Tundra

There is no question that pickup trucks are having a moment. Vehicles like the Toyota Tundra are not just popular with the younger generations as boomers are buying up the Tundra in droves. Selling over 125,000 models in 2023, the base price of $39,965 is very attractive to the boomer crowd. Also attractive is the dizzying array of options Toyota provides as well as a max towing capacity of up to 12,000 pounds.

8. Ford F-Series

Likely a surprising entry on any list of car models boomers keep buying, the Ford F-Series is one of the most popular vehicles in the U.S. More specifically, the Ford F-150 has been the best-selling pickup for many years. With a starting price of $36,570, you can get up to 13,500 pounds of towing and seating up to 6 people. While you might have a stereotypical view of boomers driving nothing but sedans, there are plenty of people who value the might of the Ford pickup.

7. Chevrolet Silverado

Continuing the trend of pickups being popular with the boomer crowd, the Chevrolet Silverado is another favorite. The second best-selling truck in the U.S. has long been popular with all ages. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a starting price of $36,800 and can tow up to 13,300 pounds. This is ample towing capacity for hauling a trailer or camper around the country to perfectly enjoy retirement. With 555,000 plus units sold in 2023, it’s clear the Silverado remains a very popular vehicle.

6. Toyota Highlander

A popular SUV for all of the right reasons, it’s no surprise to see the Toyota Highlander appear on this list. With Toyota’s reliability, the Highlander continues to enjoy success well after its 2021 introduction. Best of all, the Highlander feels like an absolute bargain with a starting price of $39,270. You can even make the move up to a Hybrid model with its starting price of $41,970. Whichever way you go, you get a beautiful interior and plenty of storage space to pack up and travel the country.

5. Subaru Outback

If you thought any list of the car models boomers keep buying wouldn’t include at least a few Subarus, you would be very wrong. The Subaru Outback is a boomer favorite with its standard all-wheel drive driving experience. A starting price of $28,895 doesn’t hurt nor does up to 32 miles per gallon while driving on the highway. The Outback is also full of safety technology along with Subaru’s stellar quality that helps its vehicles stay on the road seemingly forever.

4. Honda Civic

While the Honda Civic is a favorite among crowds young and old, it’s the Boomers who continue to buy the Civic in droves. The inexpensive price tag matched with Honda’s incredible reliability makes it a great way to enjoy later years. The starting price of $23,950 is the third lowest on this list and even at its most expensive, you can pick up a fully loaded Civic for under $30,000. When you factor in the low maintenance costs, it’s a bargain for everyone.

3. Toyota Corolla

It’s often difficult to find a vehicle that’s fun to drive, inexpensive, and very reliable. Thankfully, Toyota has the Corolla which matches this description perfectly. The most important aspect of the Toyota Corolla is its outstanding $22,050 starting price. What’s also great is that the Corolla comes in a wide variety of colors to really get something that speaks to you. Plus, you get a host of different features including a choice of rims that can make the Corolla look even more sporty when pulling up to Bingo night.

2. Honda Accord

It won’t come as any surprise to see the Honda Accord mentioned in the same sentence as boomers. This staple vehicle of the early bird dinner is one of the most popular cars in America for all generations. Between hybrid and non-hybrid models, the Honda Accord represents an incredible value. Recent redesigns of the Accord have really sharpened its look both on the inside and outside. Add a starting price of $27,895 and it’s easy to see why the Accord is a boomer favorite.

1. Toyota Camry

One of the most popular vehicles on the road today, the Toyota Camry is the favorite vehicle among boomers. When you consider the value the Camry delivers for boomers, it’s immediately understood why it’s such a favorite. The low starting price of $26,420 feels like an absolute steal for the sporty design of the 2024 Camry. As you can also choose a hybrid model that will keep you away from a gas station for weeks on end, the Camry is unsurprisingly one of the best cars you can buy today, period.

