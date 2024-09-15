Avoid Clear of This Ford Bronco Model Year UltraTech66 / Wikimedia Commons

One of Ford’s most popular vehicles in the 1980s and 1990s, the Bronco was famously retired in 1996 after consumer tastes changed. At the time, Ford was more focused on the Expedition, a much larger vehicle that better met the desires of Americans who wanted more space for road trips and family outings. Fast forward to 2021, and the Ford Bronco is back, but not every model year is worth owning. Thankfully, data from CarComplaints can help us look at exactly which Bronco models years to avoid and which are worth buying.

Trending on 24/7 WallSt

Why Is This Important?

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

The return of the Ford Bronco has been seen as a bright spot for the automobile brand, even as it looks to expand further into the electric vehicle space. For better or worse, the sedan’s days are numbered, so Ford returned the Bronco to its lineup to meet changing consumer needs. As customers want more space, it’s likely why 24/7 Wall St readers would consider this car.

Avoid: 1988

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 66

If you can find a 1988 Ford Bronco in good shape, there is every reason to believe you should check out its electrical connections. If they are good, take a chance, but avoid it if you have reason to pause.

Avoid: 1990

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 66

As the 1990s came into existence, the Ford Bronco was nearing its end, and 1990 is a prime example. Outside of consumer tastes, engine, and brake issues were notable and caused plenty of consumer grief.

Avoid: 1991

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 37

The 1991 Ford Bronco was one of the more problematic models of the last Ford Bronco years. While it doesn’t have as many NHTSA complaints, the overall issues with the fuel system and A/C problems were considerably more expensive.

Avoid: 1995

MercurySable99 / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 122

Over 122 NHTSA complaints were filed for the original 1995 Ford Bronco, one of the highest the vehicle had seen. Between braking issues, engine problems, and issues with the electrical system, just avoid this model year entirely.

Avoid: 1996

RL GNZLZ / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 107

While 1995 saw a slight improvement in NHTSA complaints, the same issues that plagued the 1995 release carried over to 1996. For this reason, Ford is believed to have ended the vehicle’s lifecycle.

Own: 2021

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total NHTSA complaints: 132

As a new model year, seeing 132 NHTSA complaints isn’t all that surprising. Ford did have a major engine issue to fix with this release, which the automobile giant publicly took ownership of and began working on a solution.

Own: 2022

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total NHTSA complaints: 223

While Ford fixed the engine issue, accessory problems plagued the 2022 release, resulting in 60 NHTSA complaints. However, recalls have already been issued for many of the vehicle’s problems, which should help buyers purchase confidently.

Own: 2023

Tony Savino / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total NHTSA complaints: 139

With NHTSA complaints dropping year-over-year, the 2023 model year continues to show improvement. There will never be a year without NHTSA complaints, and Ford is aggressively issuing recalls to fix any concerns affecting the new Bronco models.