These Are the Worst Years For Ford

While Ford makes a strong lineup of cars, it has had some really bad model years. The Ford Super Duty vehicles (F-250 and F-350) have been especially problematic. The Ford F-150 Lightning is the lone vehicle in Ford’s lineup without any major NHTSA complaints. Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”



As exceptional as Ford has been at producing cars over the last 100-plus years, no automobile manufacturer is perfect. Throughout its history, Ford has had some great vehicles with both good and bad model years. Even though the Ford F-150 is the most popular pickup in America and has been for the last 50 years, this doesn’t mean it hasn’t seen its fair share of engine issues.

There is no question that every car manufacturer looks to release vehicles in tip-top shape. Of course, should an issue be identified, both the company and the customer hope to see the issue squashed the following model year, but this isn’t always the case. With this in mind, let’s look at the worst model years for various Ford Vehicles based on data from CarComplaints.

Ford is a staple stock company in the automotive world and a brand we regularly cover 24/7 on Wall Street, so any news about its vehicles makes sense for our coverage. Whenever Ford moves into the vehicle industry, whether with a new car or something related to electric vehicles, the rest of the auto industry notices, making the Ford brand very powerful.

Ford Escape

Worst model years : 2008, 2013, 2014

While the Ford Escape has done well as a compact SUV for the brand, it’s hardly without issues. According to Car Complaints, the worst model years for the Escape were in 2008, 2013, and 2014. Each of these years received the website’s “Avoid like the Plague” recommendation. Worse yet, in all three years, close to 2,000 NHTSA (National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration) complaints have been received, all of which must be responded to by the brand. Between engine, steering, and transmission problems, you should avoid all three of these worst model years as best as possible.

Ford Escape Hybrid

Worst model years : 2006, 2007, 2008, 2022

While the Ford Escape hybrid has had a good run, some issues need focus. Most recently, the car has been performing okay, except for a few engine issues in 2022 that you should avoid. However, slightly older models of the Escape Hybrid between 2006, 2007, and 2008 are worth avoiding. All three model years received hundreds of NHTSA complaints, specifically around braking, electrical problems, and steering concerns, which should make you hesitant to pick up any of these three model years.

Ford Bronco Sport

Worst model years : 2022

As of 2024, the Ford Bronco Sport has only been available since 2020 for the 2021 model year. Surprisingly, it wasn’t the first model year that was the one to avoid, but the second. In 2022, Ford took some steps backward with the Bronco Sport, and it received north of 100 NHTSA complaints. The worst issue involves engine issues, while fuel system problems are also a major concern. Of course, braking and electrical problems were the third and fourth most common complaints, according to the NHTSA. You should avoid the 2022 model year entirely and focus on the newer model years, including the 2025 release, which is set to hit showrooms soon.

Ford Bronco

Worst model years : 2021, 2022

Although the updated 2020 Ford Bronco release was highly anticipated, every new car model is almost certain to have its share of issues. The 2020 Ford Bronco release was no exception. While you might hope that between 1996 and 2021, Ford could nail down how to release the Bronco with a clean bill of health, it was not meant to be. The 2021 model year had 59 complaints around engine issues, which is a red flag. The 2022 model year similarly focused on engine problems, but issues around braking and exterior accessories also posed room for concern.

Ford Edge

Worst model years : 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016

Looking at the history of the Ford Edge, this popular mid-size SUV has been a big hit for Ford for all the right reasons. Ideal for families, the Edge is slightly smaller than the Explorer but also a bit sportier, hence the name. However, as you might suspect, it’s not a perfect model, so stay away from the 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016 model years. The 2013 model year is the worst as it earned the “Beware of the Clunker” award from CarComplaints due to an overwhelming number of electrical and brake concerns, earning over 1,400 NHTSA complaints between these two issues.

Ford Explorer

Worst model years : 2003, 2004, 2005, 2013

As one of the most popular SUVs in America, it’s big news whenever something goes wrong with the Ford Explorer. This is precisely the case with the 2003 – 2005 model years and 2013. The good news is that Ford has improved on the Explorer since then, but there is no reason to pick up any used Explorer you can find from any of these four model years. The volume of NHTSA complaints for these years averaged well over 1,000, which is alarming for any potential buyer better off spending money elsewhere.

Ford Expedition

Worst model years : 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017

The Ford Expedition is a large, family-friendly SUV that competes with the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Starting in 2011, there are a few years to avoid the Ford Expedition for many reasons, including engine, drivetrain, windshield, suspension, and other issues involving the transmission. Engine problems are likely the most consistent issue that expedition owners have to deal with, as each model year had roughly 50 NHTSA complaints, a notable number for any model-year engine.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Worst model years : 2022

So far, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has had a good run, but the 2022 model year is the one to avoid. While there haven’t been a ton of NHTSA considerations, Car Complaints have suggested that the 2022 model is worth avoiding. Between steering, exterior accessories (windshield wipers, etc.), and electrical problems, there are just enough concerns to warrant this year’s designation as the one to avoid.

Ford Maverick

Worst model years : 2023

Brand new in 2022, the first model year for the Ford Maverick went by without much of a concern. However, things changed slightly in 2023, as CarComplaints saw a fairly big jump in NHTSA complaints year over year. Around 66 filings indicated problems with the drivetrain. At the same time, another 43 complaints were filed around problems with electrical issues on the vehicle, including cruise control suddenly stopping to function and the backup camera just stopping altogether.

Ford Ranger

Worst model years : 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020

Ford’s smaller pickup alternative to the F-150/F-250 series, the Ford Ranger, is a fantastic choice for those who don’t need as much bed storage. Of course, being a great choice doesn’t mean it’s without issues, as there are at least four model years you would want to avoid. In 2008, a major airbag issue would be a reason to avoid going this far back with a used model. In 2011, you had a similar issue, so stay far away from both of these years. The 2019 and 2020 models are a little more varied in their troubles but no less concerning as far as picking up a used model.

Ford F-150

Worst model years : 2010, 2013, 2015, 2016

As the country’s most popular pick-up, the Ford F-150 is one of the reasons Ford remains successful. However, the more a vehicle sells, the more likely issues will be identified, and the more quickly it will turn into larger conversations. In the case of the Ford F-150, your most prominent red flag years focus on 2010, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

In 2010, you had Car Complaints giving the F-150 its “Beware of the Clunker” label with hundreds of NHTSA complaints for electrical, engine, and window problems. In 2013, you have 1,000 problems alone just for the drivetrain, so stay away from this model year at all costs. With 2015 and 2016, you have many issues around braking and engine problems, so once again, stay far away. As far as the F-150 Lightning, so far, both model years have been okay. As far as complaints go, there is little reason to avoid this vehicle at this time.

Ford F-250

Worst model years : F-250: 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019

With the Ford F-250, there are several model years you want to avoid. Starting in 2017, something about this year’s steering and suspension problems makes it worth staying far away. With over 1,000 NHTSA complaints for these two issues, there was something about this year that should be left alone. Notably, if you go back in time to 2011, the same issues around the suspension were also present, so it’s a consideration you must consider before any F-250 purchase. Things get worse in 2019 when you have 1,380 NHTSA complaints between steering and suspension problems.

Ford F-350

Worst model years : 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022

Unfortunately, the Ford F-350 is one of the toughest trucks in the Ford lineup. For a brand that claims its vehicles are built “Ford Tough,” the F-350 has some less-than-tough model years. In 2011, things were just getting started as you had a few concerns with the suspension and steering, but it wasn’t until 2015 that steering problems kicked up a hornet’s nest. You went from 60 NHTSA complaints in 2015 to 266 in 2017 and another 254 in 2019.

This is a central focal point for buyers of the Ford F-350, so it’s something to watch out for anyone looking to purchase in 2024. This is doubly true when you consider that many of the same model years have suspension problems, which is a concern considering how much towing and/or hauling you might be doing with Ford Super Duty vehicles.