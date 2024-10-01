Success of China EVs Challenges Tesla Tesla Motors Model S-1 by jurvetson / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) faces fierce competition for market share in China.

Will its powerful brand be enough to sustain it there?

Also: Dividend legends to hold forever.

China electric vehicle (EV) companies have started to release their September EV sales figures. Some are extremely impressive. Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), one of the largest China-based companies, had deliveries of 53,709, which was a record. Some of its cars have small gasoline engines to extend range. Zeekr, which only makes fully electric cars, had monthly record deliveries of 21,333.

Several of the other China EV companies, including the giant BYD, have not announced September deliveries yet. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has also not released its figures.

The released figures clearly show that China’s local car companies have largely continued to have significant success. Tesla needs to grow sales faster than its rivals to hold approximately 10% of China’s EV market.

Tesla faces two challenges in China, the world’s leading EV market. First, some Chinese EVs have price points of $15,000, while Tesla’s prices are not nearly as low.

The other challenge is the proliferation and, in some cases, the success of local manufacturers. The number of them alone continues to fragment the market, making it more difficult for Tesla to hold its place in the delivery rankings.

Tesla may claw back market share. It has a powerful brand. However, it needs to bring down its retail prices. There are too many lower-priced alternatives.

Another EV Industry Domino Falls Over

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.