Rivian Workers Face Extremely Dangerous Factory Conditions Rivian / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ RIVN) factory workers reportedly are not safe as they do their jobs.

Worker safety is just one of the problems facing the EV maker.

Also: Dividend legends to hold forever.

Bloomberg ran a horrible takedown of safety violations in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ RIVN) factories titled “Cracked Skull, Fractured Bones Show Danger for Rivian Factory’s Workers.” Workers, it reported, are not safe under many circumstances.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has hit Rivian with 16 serious violations in 21 months. The largest car companies in the United States had many fewer such actions, and some had none. Management tried to counter the accusation that its factories were unsafe but, balanced against the violations, its comments were less than an excuse.

Even without worker safety problems, Rivian is in deep trouble. Some car industry experts and investors believe the company will not survive, at least as an independent public company.

Rivian only produced 13,157 vehicles and delivered 10,018 during the third quarter. It has not released its third-quarter financials. However, in the second quarter, it had revenue of $1.1 billion, on which it lost $1.2 billion. There is no reason to believe the losses will not occur in future quarters.

The company not only has a sales problem. It has a price problem as well. During a period when the electric vehicle industry is trying to cut retail prices to bring in customers, some Rivian models are priced close to $100,000. In addition, people considering a Rivian have to worry about whether the company will stay in business.

Three Glaring Problems Facing Rivian

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.