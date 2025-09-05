Rivian Shaken by Unexpected Layoffs yacobchuk / Getty Images

It was in big headline letters in The Wall Street Journal: “Rivian Lays Off Workers as It Preps Launch of Cheaper SUV.” It was just the latest in a turntable of bad news from the battered electric vehicle (EV) maker. Wall Street’s sentiment about Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) shows up in its stock price, which is down 90% in the past five years. The S&P 500 has gained 38% in that time. Rivian is so small that its tiny share of the EV business in the United States is not meaningful.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Layoffs at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) are just the latest bad news from the EV maker.

A new, cheaper model comes too late to help the company survive.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Rivian recently said it would come to market with its R2 SUV, which is priced at about $44,000. It arrives too late for a company that has overpriced its current products. Its R1T pickup and R1S SUV, its only other products, have starting prices of $70,990 and $76,900, respectively. With extra features, those prices rise closer to $100,000. That is a huge disadvantage in a market that is waiting for EVs priced below $25,000, which many Chinese EVs are already.

Rivian produced 5,979 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 10,661 vehicles during the same period. Production was down 22% from the same quarter a year ago.

Rivian announced earnings recently that are another reminder of how small the chance is that it can survive as larger companies try to shoehorn themselves into the market. On the one side is Tesla, wounded but the U.S. market share leader. On the other side are legacy behemoths like GM that have invested tens of billions of dollars in what they still see as the future of the industry.

In the second quarter, Rivian’s loss was higher than expected. It had supply chain problems because of rare earth issues, brought on by a trade war with China. Its adjusted loss was $0.80 per share, against Wall Street expectations of $0.65. The bottom line will be worse than expected at a $2.0 billion to $2.3 billion loss this year. That is much more than the $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion loss management had forecast earlier.

Even with a new, cheaper one, any changes to its models come too late.

Rivian Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans retiring this year, pay attention. (sponsor) Finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference between a rich retirement and barely getting by, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors that serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)