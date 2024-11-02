Did Ford's EV Failure Trigger Drop In Lucid Stock? Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) has had plenty of problems. These may have been worsened by Ford’s (NYSE: F) decision to cancel the production of its F-150 Lightning EV for the remainder of the year. Ford’s decision is a signal that the EV market continues to slip.

The Ford decision is particularly troubling for EV makers. Ford has put billions of dollars behind the launch of an EV model of its most popular product, the F-Series. The F-Series has been the nation’s best-selling vehicle for over four decades, accounting for 35% of Ford’s unit sales in the US. Ford continues to promote the Lightning regularly. It is on the homepage of Ford.com.

Another sign of Ford’s EV commitment is that it lost over $1 billion in the EV division in the third quarter. Although its EV plans may have slowed, it still plans to be a significant player in the sector.

Ford’s Lightning plans must be particularly troubling for shareholders in the much smaller EV makers. Ford’s shares are down 4% in the last three months. Lucid’s are down 33% over the same period.

Ford has a balance sheet and sales beyond its EV unit to cover EV losses for years if necessary. Lucid recently raised $1.7 billion, which will not carry it financially for over two years. The US EV market may not recover fast, and Lucid has several competitors, including GM, Ford, and Tesla.

Lucid will announce earnings on November 7. Investors do not expect the numbers to improve much from the recent quarters. In the third quarter, Lucid produced 1,805 vehicles and delivered 2,781 vehicles. In its most recent release, the second quarter, it had revenue of $200 million, on which it lost $643 million.

After investing billions into EVs, Ford still has billions of losses, so how can Lucid expect to survive?

Find a Qualified Financial Advisor (Sponsor) Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.