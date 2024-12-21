Ford Drops Below $10 Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

After trading above $10 most days since the start of 2021, Ford (NYSE: F) dropped below that level on worries about inventory, overseas sales, EV cost structure, and warranty costs. During that period, the stock peaked above $25 in early 2022.

The warranty and EV problems needed to be resolved when Jim Farley was made CEO in October 2020. Ford planned to invest $30 billion in its EV business and launched two flagships. These were the Mustang Mach-E crossover and the F-150 Lightning. The gas-powered F-150 is the best-selling car or light truck in the US.

Ford planned to make EVs at the rate of 600,000 a year by the end of 2023. It then pushed that to 2024. Ford backed away from those plans entirely. Its EV sales are a small fraction of its total monthly US sales.

Ford’s quality problems have plagued it for years. Earnings have been hit by hundreds of millions of dollars this year because of warranty charges.

Like many other legacy car makers, Ford’s business has been decimated in China, the world’s largest car market. Foreign car makers had 53% of the Chinese markets in July 2022. That dropped to 33% in July this year. In July, Bank of America suggested that Ford and General Motors (NYSE: GM) leave China entirely.

Jeffries recently moved Ford from “hold” to “underperform.” It moved its price target down from $12 to $9. It already looks like the change was a smart one.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.