The Most-Searched EVs in America jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to electric vehicles, momentum is still very much heading in the right direction. According to government numbers, electric vehicle share increased in the second and third quarters of 2024 over 2023. This is every bit of a positive sign that EV adoption is still occurring even as gas prices are falling.

Key Points Unsurprisingly, Tesla comprises much of any list about the most-searched electric vehicles.

There are a few surprises on this list, including an awkwardly named Toyota.

There are no true “luxury” electric vehicles on the most-searched list of 2024.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

While there will continue to be a debate about the long-term viability of EV adoption, sales numbers indicate that customers are still not showing signs of alarm. What’s unique about this topic is that the power of electric vehicle sales is contrary to that of gas vehicles, which has shown to be primarily flat year-over-year.

In light of strong EV sales, search results for EVs show the same positive signs in 2024. Ranked on a scale of 0 to 100, the higher the number, the more search queries each EV received over the last 12 months.

10. Cadillac Lyriq

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Top query Google score: 28/100

Price: starting at $58,595

Range: 314 miles

Market share: 2.3%

Beautiful Luxury

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

If you’re looking in the EV space and want something that offers a refined drive with luxury material and a unique body style, the Cadillac Lyriq is the answer. Offering 314 miles of range, plus the ability to charge up to 86 miles of range in 10 minutes, there is a reason why the Lyriq was the first American car to win the German luxury car of the year.

9. Tesla Cybertruck

Lcaa9, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 31/100

Price: starting at $

Range: 320-325 miles

320-325 Market share: 4.8%

The Beast

jurvetson / Flickr

Undoubtedly a vehicle that has divided electric vehicle fans on its overall design, the Tesla Cybertruck is still grabbing search queries in 2024. The design of the third-best-selling EV in the country in the third quarter of 2024 may be controversial. Still, the overall value of the Cybertruck is being recognized by consumers with disposable income who want an EV that stands out in a parking lot.

8. Tesla Model X

southbeachcars / Flickr

Top query Google score: 54/100

Price: starting at $65,990

Range: 314-329 miles

Market share: 2.1%

The Fastest SUV

Olesia Kononenko / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Tesla Model X is a ridiculously fast premium price SUV capable of hitting 0-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. With the Plaid edition, you get 1,020 horsepower and a 9.9-second quarter mile performer, which rivals luxury sports cars like Porsche, Lamborghini, and Ferrari. What’s surprising is that it rivals these manufacturers while being able to seat six people, having a yoke steering wheel, and full self-driving capability (for a price).

7. Rivian R1S

Mliu92 / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 63/100

Price: starting at $75,900

Range: 270-371 miles

Market share: 2.7%

The Ultimate SUV

Mliu92 / Wikimedia Commons

If you’re outdoorsy, the Rivian R1S may be the electric vehicle you never knew you needed. This three-row vehicle is what Rivian looks to call the anti-minivan. Not only does it earn excellent safety features, but with 20 different variations of this vehicle made for almost every type of road you can imagine, you have an overwhelming number of ways to make it yours. Best of all, Rivian owners can use the Tesla Supercharger network.

6. Toyota BZ4X

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: /100

Price: starting at $37,070

Range: Up to 252 miles

Market share: 2.2%

Awkwardly Named

Scott Olson / Getty Images

For some reason, Toyota gave its first all-electric vehicle an awkward name, but it doesn’t matter as it’s a top seller and performer. Backed by the Toyota name, you get all its years of reliability and dependability paired with a vehicle that can go up to 252 miles on a single charge. While the BZ4X doesn’t have Tesla Model Y-style looks, it offers extra storage over a sedan while being large enough to be a comfortable everyday driver for a family.

5. Ford F-150 Lightning

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 82/100

Price: starting at $62,995

Range: 240-320 miles

Market share: 2.2%

The Champion Pick-Up

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This electric vehicle is a standout performer. It takes everything that has helped make the Ford F-150 the best-selling pickup in America for the last 47 years and makes it electric. With a range of up to 320 miles, there is a reason why commercials for the Lightning show it powering up a whole house in the event of a power outage. Plus, you get the benefit of a complimentary home charger installation, a powerful purchasing incentive.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5

andreboeni / Flickr

Top query Google score: 92/100

Price: starting at $41,800

Range: 245-318 miles

Market share: 3.9%

Best-In-Class Warranty

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

With a warranty of up to 10 years or 100,000 miles for its lithium-ion battery, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has transferred its best-in-class gas vehicle warranty directly to its electric vehicle. The Ioniq 5 is no doubt a different drive than that of Tesla. Still, it directly appeals to an audience that wants more practicality as an everyday driver over fart noises and games on a large infotainment screen.

3. Tesla Model 3

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 94/100

Price: starting at $29,990

Range: 303 – 363 miles

Market share: 9.1%

The Best EV Sedan

y_carfan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If the Tesla Model Y is the most searched for EV SUV, the Tesla Model 3 is the most searched for electric vehicle sedan. Offering much of the same features as its slightly larger sibling, you have a starting price under $30,000, which makes the Tesla Model 3 among the least expensive EVs available. Add a driving range that starts at 303 miles, and you’re already well past much of the Model 3’s competition.

2. Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally (2024) by usf1fan2 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Top query Google score: 95/100

Price: starting at $39,995

Range: 250-320 miles

Market share: 4.4%

The Up and Comer

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

If anyone thought Tesla would dominate the top two spots on this list, there’s arguably good reason for thinking so. However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E edges out second place as the most-searched EV in America in 2024. Offering a different driving experience than Tesla and without the political baggage of its CEO, the Ford is growing in popularity with its good-enough suburban range and large infotainment screen.

1. Tesla Model Y

greggjerdingen / Flickr

Top query Google score: 100/100

Price: starting at $31,940

Range: 277-337 miles

Market share: 36.4%

The Reigning Champion

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to the reigning champion and most-searched SUV in 2024, the Tesla Model Y is hardly surprising. The best-selling electric vehicle in the world, the Tesla Model Y, is currently setting the bar for EV sales. With a very-consumer-friendly starting price below $32,000, best-in-class range, plus Full Self-Driving, it’s hard to argue with the Tesla Model Y being the current Google search champion.

The Average American Is Losing Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor) If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4% today, and inflation is much higher. Checking accounts are even worse. Every day you don’t move to a high-yield savings account that beats inflation, you lose more and more value. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying 9-10x this national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe, and get paid at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other one time cash bonuses, and is FDIC insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes and your money could be working for you.