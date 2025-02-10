Millions of Americans Are Registering EVs in These States

While there is plenty of debate overall about whether the current popularity of electric cars will continue, there is lots of evidence supporting their popularity today. As tracked by the US Department of Energy, it’s easy to see exactly how many new electric vehicle registrations happened on a state level in 2023.
There is no shortage of new electric vehicle registrations across many 50 states. Popular models include the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. There is a real opportunity for electric vehicle registration to continue growing across the US.
Until the 2024 data is finalized, it’s hard to say if the current registration trend will continue, but knowing the Tesla Model Y continues to be one of the world’s most popular cars is a good sign. The same can be said for almost every electric vehicle manufacturer, emphasizing that the transition to electric vehicles will happen in the next decade.
30. Alabama
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 13,047
Alabama is the 30th biggest state for electric vehicle registrations, with the most new applicants from the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model 3, and Nissan Leaf.
29. South Carolina
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 20,873
The electric vehicles enjoying the most love in South Carolina are the Tesla Model Y, Model 3, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.
28. Oklahoma
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 22,843
Your best-selling electric vehicles in Oklahoma are the Kia Niro, Cadillac Lyriq, Nissan Leaf, and the Tesla Model 3.
27. Wisconsin
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 24,943
Unsurprisingly, the biggest EV seller in Wisconsin is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Model Y and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
26. Hawaii
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 25,565
The Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Tesla Model 3 stand out in Hawaii.
25. Indiana
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 26,101
Among the most popular electric vehicles in the state are the Subaru Solterra, Chevrolet Bolt, and Tesla Model 3.
24. Missouri
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 26,681
While the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Ford F-150 Lighting do well in Missouri, the state belongs to Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y.
23. Connecticut
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 31,557
Connecticut’s most widely registered EV belongs to none other than the Tesla Model Y, followed by the Tesla Model 3.
22. Tennessee
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 33,221
While the Ford Mustang Mach-E enjoys success in Tennessee, the biggest EV names in the state belong to the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.
21. Minnesota
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 37,050
The Rivian R1T, R1S, and the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are Minnesota’s top four EV sellers.
20. Utah
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 39,998
The Tesla Model 3, Nissan Leaf, and Ford Mustang Mach-E are the biggest names in Utah’s EV market.
19. Nevada
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 47,361
Surprisingly, the Toyota bZ4X is a big seller in Nevada, although the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are the biggest sellers in the state.
18. Michigan
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 50,284
The Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6, and the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y stand out as big sellers in Michigan.
17. Ohio
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 50,393
Alongside the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan Leaf are the biggest sellers in Ohio.
16. Oregon
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 64,361
Oregon is a popular state for electric vehicles. Its top sellers are the Tesla Model Y, Model Y, Chevrolet Volt, and Nissan Leaf.
15. Pennsylvania
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 70,154
The Hyundai Kona Electric, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model 3, and Model Y are the best-selling EVs in Pennsylvania.
14. North Carolina
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 70,164
Along with the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are the biggest sellers in the state. Surprisingly, even with a limited range, the Nissan Leaf appears to be a top seller.
13. Maryland
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 72,139
Chalk up Maryland as another state where the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y dominate EV sales. A surprising top seller is the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which has seen strong sales in the state.
12. Massachusetts
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 73,768
Like many other states, the most popular models are the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
11. Virginia
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 84,936
Among the most popular vehicles in Virginia are the Tesla Model 3, the most popular choice followed by the Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.
10. Arizona
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 89,798
Arizona’s top picks for electric vehicles are the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6.
9. Colorado
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 90,083
Colorado famously likes its electric vehicles, and in September 2023, 11% of new vehicle registrations were electric for a state that is second in the nation in EV adoption.
8. Georgia
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 92,368
In Georgia, multiple electric vehicles made the most popular list. These include the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6.
7. Illinois
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 99,573
A surprising revelation is that the Tesla Model S is the most popular EV in the state, accounting for almost 33% of the state’s EV lineup. The second most popular is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Model Y.
6. New York
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 131,250
In New York, the Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling SUV and the electric vehicle with the highest resale value across the state.
5. New Jersey
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 134,753
To nobody’s surprise, the Tesla Model Y is the most popular EV in New Jersey. Also popular are the Audi e-tron SUV, BMW iX, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
4. Washington
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 152,101
The best-selling electric vehicle in Washington is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Model Y, Nissan Leaf, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.
3. Texas
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 230,125
According to Texas vehicle data, almost 76% of the electric vehicles in the state are Tesla vehicles, followed by Chevy, BMW, Nissan, and Toyota’s Prius Prime.
2. Florida
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 254,878
Unsurprisingly, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are Florida’s most popular electric vehicles. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is another popular entry, as is the Hyundai Ioniq.
1. California
- Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 1,256,646
Today, the Tesla Model 3 and Y are the best-selling SUVs in California as of the end of 2024. Other popular models include the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevrolet Bolt EV.
