Millions of Americans Are Registering EVs in These States

While there is plenty of debate overall about whether the current popularity of electric cars will continue, there is lots of evidence supporting their popularity today. As tracked by the US Department of Energy, it’s easy to see exactly how many new electric vehicle registrations happened on a state level in 2023.

Key Points There is no shortage of new electric vehicle registrations across many 50 states.

Popular models include the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

There is a real opportunity for electric vehicle registration to continue growing across the US.

Until the 2024 data is finalized, it’s hard to say if the current registration trend will continue, but knowing the Tesla Model Y continues to be one of the world’s most popular cars is a good sign. The same can be said for almost every electric vehicle manufacturer, emphasizing that the transition to electric vehicles will happen in the next decade.

30. Alabama

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 13,047

Alabama is the 30th biggest state for electric vehicle registrations, with the most new applicants from the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model 3, and Nissan Leaf.

29. South Carolina

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 20,873

The electric vehicles enjoying the most love in South Carolina are the Tesla Model Y, Model 3, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

28. Oklahoma

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 22,843

Your best-selling electric vehicles in Oklahoma are the Kia Niro, Cadillac Lyriq, Nissan Leaf, and the Tesla Model 3.

27. Wisconsin

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 24,943

Unsurprisingly, the biggest EV seller in Wisconsin is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Model Y and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

26. Hawaii

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 25,565

The Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Tesla Model 3 stand out in Hawaii.

25. Indiana

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 26,101

Among the most popular electric vehicles in the state are the Subaru Solterra, Chevrolet Bolt, and Tesla Model 3.

24. Missouri

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 26,681

While the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Ford F-150 Lighting do well in Missouri, the state belongs to Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y.

23. Connecticut

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 31,557

Connecticut’s most widely registered EV belongs to none other than the Tesla Model Y, followed by the Tesla Model 3.

22. Tennessee

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 33,221

While the Ford Mustang Mach-E enjoys success in Tennessee, the biggest EV names in the state belong to the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

21. Minnesota

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 37,050

The Rivian R1T, R1S, and the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are Minnesota’s top four EV sellers.

20. Utah

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 39,998

The Tesla Model 3, Nissan Leaf, and Ford Mustang Mach-E are the biggest names in Utah’s EV market.

19. Nevada

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 47,361

Surprisingly, the Toyota bZ4X is a big seller in Nevada, although the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are the biggest sellers in the state.

18. Michigan

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 50,284

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6, and the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y stand out as big sellers in Michigan.

17. Ohio

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 50,393

Alongside the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan Leaf are the biggest sellers in Ohio.

16. Oregon

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 64,361

Oregon is a popular state for electric vehicles. Its top sellers are the Tesla Model Y, Model Y, Chevrolet Volt, and Nissan Leaf.

15. Pennsylvania

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 70,154

The Hyundai Kona Electric, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model 3, and Model Y are the best-selling EVs in Pennsylvania.

14. North Carolina

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 70,164

Along with the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are the biggest sellers in the state. Surprisingly, even with a limited range, the Nissan Leaf appears to be a top seller.

13. Maryland

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 72,139

Chalk up Maryland as another state where the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y dominate EV sales. A surprising top seller is the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which has seen strong sales in the state.

12. Massachusetts

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 73,768

Like many other states, the most popular models are the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

11. Virginia

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 84,936

Among the most popular vehicles in Virginia are the Tesla Model 3, the most popular choice followed by the Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

10. Arizona

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 89,798

Arizona’s top picks for electric vehicles are the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6.

9. Colorado

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 90,083

Colorado famously likes its electric vehicles, and in September 2023, 11% of new vehicle registrations were electric for a state that is second in the nation in EV adoption.

8. Georgia

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 92,368

In Georgia, multiple electric vehicles made the most popular list. These include the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6.

7. Illinois

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 99,573

A surprising revelation is that the Tesla Model S is the most popular EV in the state, accounting for almost 33% of the state’s EV lineup. The second most popular is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Model Y.

6. New York

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 131,250

In New York, the Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling SUV and the electric vehicle with the highest resale value across the state.

5. New Jersey

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 134,753

To nobody’s surprise, the Tesla Model Y is the most popular EV in New Jersey. Also popular are the Audi e-tron SUV, BMW iX, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

4. Washington

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 152,101

The best-selling electric vehicle in Washington is the Tesla Model 3, followed by the Model Y, Nissan Leaf, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

3. Texas

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 230,125

According to Texas vehicle data, almost 76% of the electric vehicles in the state are Tesla vehicles, followed by Chevy, BMW, Nissan, and Toyota’s Prius Prime.

2. Florida

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 254,878

Unsurprisingly, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are Florida’s most popular electric vehicles. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is another popular entry, as is the Hyundai Ioniq.

1. California

Number of new electric vehicle registrations: 1,256,646

Today, the Tesla Model 3 and Y are the best-selling SUVs in California as of the end of 2024. Other popular models include the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

