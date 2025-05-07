Rivian Is Too Small to Survive RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) announced its first-quarter earnings, Wall Street did not care. The stock barely moved on the news. The shares have collapsed 90% over the past five years, while the S&P 500 has gained 10%. The earnings numbers showed a tiny improvement year over year. However, the trouble Rivian faces is tremendous. It only delivered 8,640 vehicles in the first quarter. Tesla delivered that number of cars every two weeks last year—just in California.

It does not offer a strong case for investors.

The Case for Rivian

Rivian management trumpeted a positive gross profit of $206 million in the quarter. However, revenue barely increased from $1.20 billion in the year-ago period to $1.24 billion, and it had a net loss of $545 million. Management said the company would have a negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion last year. It blamed much of the red ink on tariffs.

Rivian management continued to struggle to create a strong case for shareholders. One bizarre comment in the earnings report was that its R1S was the best-selling SUV among those priced at over $70,000 in California for the quarter. Another was that it had over 36,000 demo drives in the first quarter. The delivery figures for the period show how few of those people bought a Rivian.

The company also dropped its delivery outlook for 2025 to between 40,000 and 46.000. Its previous forecast was 46,000 to 52,000.

Rivian SUVs and pickups are expensive, severely limiting the company’s target market. Its R1S has a base price between $76,000 and $106,000, and its R1T truck has a base price between $70,000 and $100,000. If anything, EV companies in the United States are trying to cut prices.

Rivian competes with electric pickups sold by some of the world’s most well-financed car companies, including Ford, Chevy, and Tesla. Each has a plan to increase its model line. Tesla, Kia, Ford, Hyundai, BMW, Chevy, and Volkswagen have electric SUV models.

To worsen matters, Rivian faces the same challenges all EV companies face. Consumers worry about the number of charging stations, range, tire wear, and battery charge levels in cold weather.

Its major investor, Volkswagen, may buy Rivian, but it will not last as a standalone company.

