These 15 Car Buyers Are the Most Faithful Spencer Platt / Getty Images

When it comes to buying a car, it should come as no surprise that many people have favorite brands. Whether it’s style, good looks, or ride quality, there are plenty of reasons to favor one brand over another. What’s most surprising is that buyers of car brands like Honda and Toyota are not the most satisfied. These car brands might have great reputations and strong resale value, but people buy them for those reasons and not for the fun of driving.

Instead, we need to look at a variety of factors including comfort, ride quality, cabin storage, and driving enjoyment. This helps put a clearer picture of why some of the top brands on this list are listed where they are. It’s with this in mind that we can look at Consumer Report’s list of the most loved car brands in descending order.

15. Ford

A staple American brand, Ford earned itself 15th place on the Consumer Reports list. As 67% of current Ford owners said they would buy another one, Ford continues to be one of the most iconic brands in the automobile industry. Ford’s vehicles have stood the test of time and helped solidify Ford’s place in U.S. automobile history.

Ford has also done great work over the last two decades to dramatically improve vehicle reliability. Between improved technology, better interior materials, and maintaining affordable pricing, Ford is a great company to keep in mind for your next car.

14. Acura

Something of a dark horse in the satisfaction ranking, Acura earned a 68% score from Consumer Reports. While Acura doesn’t have the same recognition as BMW or Lexus, it offers cars that perform well and remain reliable for years. Acura also has a stellar safety report as both the NHTSA and IIHS give it top safety awards. When you consider Acura does a great job with standard features and a refined interior, the value prop becomes clear.

13. Hyundai

Like Honda and Toyota, Hyundai has become a staple brand in the U.S. for affordability and excellent standard features. Arriving with a 68% satisfaction ranking, the Hyundai brand offers very competitive pricing across its entire lineup. Best of all, Hyundai doesn’t just appeal to the budget-conscious shopper, but also to those who want above-average quality without a luxury price tag. There is no question that Hyundai has created a much different value proposition over the last 10 years and it’s propelled their sales.

12. Toyota

Another very strong brand in the auto space, Toyota earns itself a 12th-place position for driver satisfaction. Toyota should take pride as 69% of current Toyota owners indicated they would buy again. This is undoubtedly a testament to Toyota’s attractive pricing as well as its reliability, comfort, and overall vehicle quality. Toyota has also come a long way over the last decade to refine the look of its cars to be more stylish. The good news is it’s working as updated Camry and Corolla models are very popular.

11. Chevrolet

The Chevrolet brand is pure Americana and it’s why 69% of Chevy owners say they would buy another one. There’s something great about Chevy’s big selection of inexpensive vehicles compared to the competition. Not only is Chevy highly regarded for its reliability rating, but Chevy buyers are also visiting repair shops less frequently. Whether you go new or pre-owned, you know exactly what you are getting with a Chevy.

10. Honda

One of the most popular car brands in America, Honda’s place on this list was a sure thing. With 69% of current Honda owners expressing satisfaction, it’s not surprising they would purchase another model. Honda’s reliability and resale value are well-known as major reasons to buy. Honda’s performance also adds to the bang-for-your-buck value. It has come a long way with refinements to its interiors to provide a more upscale experience. When you consider Honda also appeals to multiple generations, it’s easy to follow their appeal.

9. Dodge RAM

As long as pickup trucks remain one of America’s most favorite vehicle types, you’re going to see at least one brand rank near the top of Consumer Reports. In this case, it’s the RAM that earns a 69% satisfaction score and carries the Dodge brand entirely. Unsurprisingly, current owners love how durable the Dodge Ram is and its go anywhere, haul anything attitude. Improved seat quality, infotainment systems, and additional cargo space have all helped earn loyalty from current Ram owners.

8. Subaru

With a terrific reputation for reliability, 70% of current Subaru owners would buy another one. Subaru’s commercials even highlight how many of its vehicles are still on the road. It’s not uncommon to see Subarus handed down from parents to children thanks to high safety standards. This is why Subaru highlights that it expects its vehicles to last well over 200,000 miles. When you also add in all-wheel drive as a standard feature, Subaru has a benefit over many of its competitors.

7. Lexus

As a favorite car brand among those looking for long-term reliability, Lexus is one of the few brands that meets this criteria. Earning a 73% satisfaction rating with Consumer Reports, it’s no surprise that Lexus earns a top spot in the comfort category. Factor in how well Lexus handles resale value and fuel efficiency, and it’s clear why the brand’s satisfaction score is high. Lexus has also won the JD Power Dependability Award for many years running. Compared to other luxury brands like BMW, the cost of long-term ownership is also much lower.

6. Genesis

While the Genesis brand isn’t likely to be top of mind for many buyers, those who buy this luxury brand are very happy. Genesis has earned a 73% satisfaction rating as plenty of owners would buy again. Once considered a Mercedes copycat, Genesis has turned a corner with high-quality materials and excellent infotainment systems. Genesis models are now widely considered to compete with the likes of BMW and Mercedes. The value is easily found when you consider that Genesis models cost less than its two main competitors.

5. Tesla

There shouldn’t be any major surprises to see Tesla ranked as the fifth most faithful car brand for buyers. With a 74% Consumer Reports ranking, Tesla continues to build its following. As the Tesla Model Y and 3 remain two of the most popular electric cars in the world, Tesla is finding new fans every day. When you also add in the company’s wonderful infotainment system, Full Self-Driving technology, and safety features, it’s hard to say no to a Tesla.

4. Porsche

As a brand that is synonymous with performance, Porsche captures the number four spot as a brand that buyers remain faithful to. With a 76% satisfaction score, three out of every 4 Porsche buyers would buy one again. Porsche also ranked highest as the most comfortable car to drive. When you add that Porsche has an outstanding customer service reputation, it’s hardly surprising to see it near the top of this list. Plus, you get plush leather seats and a vastly improved interior over the last few years.

3. BMW

Among all luxury car brands, it’s BMW that earns a spot closest to the top. According to Consumer Reports, 76% of all BMW owners would buy another one in the future. It won’t come as any surprise BMW ranks quite high for both comfort and driving, which speaks to the company’s love for handling the road. Additionally, BMW has a strong reputation for luxury and you get what you pay for. This is especially true for a brand that calls itself the “Ultimate Driving Machine.”

2. Mini

We’ve all seen Minis driving over the road and the cars are easily identifiable. A rebirth of a popular car from the 1960s, the Mini has the spirit of its original looks with a modern twist. Between how well they handle as well as their overall reliability, it’s no surprise that 77% of owners would buy another Mini in the future. Young people, in particular, love that the Mini stands out against the SUVs of the world. The Mini is also easy to park and has terrific safety features even with its small size.

1. Rivian

It’s going to be a surprise but according to Consumer Reports, Rivian is the most popular car brand. Accordingly, 86% of Rivian owners would buy another Rivian model, a full 9% more than the next most popular brand. When it comes to comfort, Rivian is among the top brands as users love seat comfort and the lack of cabin noise. Additionally, Rivian owners love how well their vehicles handle. When you consider Rivian vehicles have multiple driving modes, it should come as no surprise it’s such a popular option. Rivian is also highlighted for its strong safety features including 11 cameras, five radar sensors, and lane-keeping assist.

