Tesla Will Own The Self Driving Car Industry 2025 Tesla Model Y RWD in Midnight Silver Metallic, front right by Ethan Llamas / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Elon Musk’s pitch to investors is the EV unit sales are not the primary way to measure Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) future success. The reason to own Tesla’s stock is that it will dominate the autonomous driving sector, not just in the US, but around the world. If so, its stock will soar above its all time high.

Key Points Tesla Has A Relationship With xAI

Tesla Cars Have Traveled Millions Of Miles

Several analysts believe Tesla has a huge advantage over its rivals. Among these are the skill of its staff and its relationship to Elon Musk’s xAI. One of the large AI competitors to OpenAI

Another treason is the amount of data Tesla has collected via cameras as its cars have traveled billions of miles around the US. No other US car company comes close to this.

In a CNBC interview, Dan Ives, managing director and equity analyst at Wedbush Securities, said “I think by November, Tesla will take a big stake and it will get voted on in XAI. So my view is that this is going to be, when it comes to physical AI, one of the key players along with NVIDIA and of course other big tech companies.” Think of it as a kind of robotics.

Several companies are considered competition. Among these, Google’s Waymo is considered the leader. However, Waymo is not so much a car and a software system that runs on someone else’s cars. This division of hardware and software may be hard to mesh. And Waymo has not traveled the many millions of miles Teslas have covered on nearly every road in America.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), said a year ago, Tesla had the autonomous driving lead. In terms of AI based companies, who would be a better reference?

