BMW Superbrain Goes After Tesla and Ford

BMW has spent billions of dollars to launch an “all software, all the time” electric vehicle (EV). The company claims the upgrade will make its cars the most advanced vehicles in the world. The new products are a direct challenge to Tesla, Ford, and Chinese EV models that are trying to break into Europe and the United States. BMW calls the upgrade “superbrains.”

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: BMW’s technology upgrade is a direct challenge to Tesla, Ford, and Chinese electric vehicle makers.

But will car buyers see it as a new standard in EVs?

The two features BMW is counting on, according to the Financial Times, are that the vehicles have 20 times more computing power than other vehicles in the world. Somehow, this “cuts the complexity of the cars’ electronics,” the paper reports. The BMWs actually have four new superbrains. One runs the communication within the vehicle. Another runs infotainment features. The last two improve automated driving. Truly self-driving car features are the Holy Grail of the car industry. In the U.S., Tesla and Google’s Waymo are pioneering this technology. Neither has received approval for a wide release of their self-driving products.

New BMW Features

The most attractive part of the BMW upgrade technology may be that the new cars can go 500 miles on a charge. That puts it at the far end of the distance an EV can go with a single charge. BMW also claims its cars can go over 200 miles on a single 10-minute charge. EVs have struggled to convince customers that their cars can have ranges that match those of gasoline-powered cars and that customers will not have to wait 30 minutes at a charging station.

The BMW features will also be available on its gas-powered and hybrid models.

The challenge for BMW and its competition, from legacy car companies like Ford and EV companies led by Tesla, is will the driver care about technology that does not have a revolutionary set of features? Tesla is investing in upgraded self-driving tech that allows its cars to be driven without human assistance in any way. Ford and other legacy car companies have invested tens of billions of dollars to be in the sector at all. The Chinese continue to set the standard on price and advanced driving features. However, they are in the race without winners for true self-driving as well.

Is the new BMW advanced enough for car buyers to see it as a new standard in EVs, or is its work just a modest step forward? The pace of its new car sales will soon tell.

