Cars and Drivers

America’s Longest-Lasting Car

America's Longest-Lasting Car

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Oct 10, 2025  |  Updated 6:51 AM ET

The chance that a vehicle driven in the United States stays on the road for 250,000 miles or more is extremely small. iSeeCars used mileage figures from 174 million vehicles to identify the one with the highest chance of exceeding that threshold. Across all models in America, the figure was only 4.8%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • A recent analysis reveals that Toyota produces unusually sturdy, long-lasting cars.
  • The most durable vehicles in America are mostly SUVs and pickups.
iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer commented, “The top-ranked Toyota Sequoia is truly impressive. With a 39.1% predicted chance to reach 250,000 miles, the Sequoia is more than eight times as likely to hit that milestone as the average vehicle.” Toyotas are unusually sturdy. Of the 25 longest-lasting cars, 10 were Toyotas, including the top four. The Toyota luxury brand, Lexus, had another four in the top 25. Five on the list were from Honda, which shows that the two Japanese companies build unusually long-lived vehicles.

  1. Toyota Sequoia (39.1%)
  2. Toyota 4Runner (32.9%)
  3. Toyota Highlander Hybrid (31.0%)
  4. Toyota Tundra (30.0%)
  5. Lexus IS (27.5%)
  6. Toyota Tacoma (25.3%)
  7. Toyota Avalon (18.9%)
  8. Lexus GX (18.3%)
  9. Lexus RX hybrid (17.0%)
  10. Honda Ridgeline (14.7%)

Among American car brands, Chevy topped the list, but with only two models: the Chevy Silverado and the Chevy Silverado 1500. The first is Chevy’s massive SUV, the other Chevy’s full-sized pickup.

The Sequoia is an extremely large SUV. The current model has three rows of seats and an unusually powerful engine. It is also expensive, with a base price of $64,000, which can reach $80,000 with a modest number of added features. That puts it well above the U.S. average price of a new car, which is $48,000.

The Sequoia is also part of a trend: most of the 25 most durable vehicles are SUVs or pickups. One of Brauer’s theories is that because of the high price of new vehicles, Americans tend to keep their cars longer. However, 250,000 miles is an unusual expectation.

