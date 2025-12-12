America’s Best Car Brands

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

There are two car awards that auto manufacturers want to win and don’t want to lose. The first is a series from J.D. Power. The other is the annual Consumer Reports Overall Score auto brand ratings from the famous testing organization. The Consumer Reports rating is based on the magazine’s road tests, safety assessments, reliability, and owner satisfaction surveys. The total number of tests each brand goes through is just above 50.

These reports are so important because many car buyers use the results to make purchase decisions.

The Consumer Reports Overall Score rating includes 31 brands. Each receives a rank with a numerical score. At the top is Subaru with an overall score of 82. After a few considerations in subcategory scores, BWM finished a close second with a score of 82.

BMW is at or near the top luxury brands in the United States based on sales. BMW sold 371,346 vehicles last year. Lexus sold 345,669, and Mercedes sold 324,528. No other luxury car brand was close in unit sales.

BMW has one advantage over some other car companies. It has a very broad model line based on price, type, and fuel. Its lineup includes SUVs, sedans, coupes, convertibles, and tour cars. It also has an ultra-performance set of models known as the M Series. In total, BMW has over 50 models.

BMW’s range of prices is huge. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of the 228 Gran Coupe is $39,600. At the higher end, the X6 M Coupe SUV has an MSRP of $134,600.

For decades, BMW has been considered one of the leading sports car brands in the U.S. It appears it will stay in that place for a long time.

