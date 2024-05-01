21 Most Popular Clothing Brands According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publishing

Coming of age in an era of rebellion and change, baby boomers’ wardrobes reflect a sense of non-conformity and originality. Donning denim or diamonds, each ensemble celebrates self-expression, proving that boomer style has no boundaries. From a youth spent in army surplus bell bottoms and double-breasted pea coats to more sophisticated adult choices, baby boomers embrace a more casual attitude toward clothing than those who came before them. With that in mind, 24/7 Wall St. scoured internet survey sites and subreddits to create our list of 21 most popular clothing brands according to baby boomers: ranked, from fairly popular to the number one most popular brand with boomers. Keep reading to see where your signature style falls on our list!

Why It Matters

Consumer choices affect industry performance, which affects stock market performance. Investors keen on understanding demographic trends may use insights gleaned from baby boomers’ clothing choices as potential investment opportunities.

Source: Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock.com

21. Van Heusen

Source: Mike Mozart/Wikimedia Commons

Van Heusen (PVH), established in 1881, is an American manufacturer of quality dress shirts, catering to white-collar professionals. Beyond its finally tailored shirts, Van Heusen offers a range of menswear including trousers, jackets, and ties. Van Heusen remains a trusted brand among more conservative boomers.

20. Lane Bryant

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Established in 1904, Lane Bryant is a leading American retailer specializing in plus-size clothing for women. For various reasons, some baby boomer women carry extra weight, and Lane Bryant offers them stylish fashion choices. Made to flatter their ever-evolving forms, Lane Bryant provides plus-size women with sophisticated and stylish options. From dresses, blouses, and slacks to intimates and activewear, Lane Bryant is a trusted brand with curvaceous baby boomers.

19. J.Crew

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Another prominent American retailer, J.Crew, founded in 1983, offers a wide range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. From tailored blazers and crisp button-down shirts to colorful swimwear and quirky accessories, J. Crew captures the essence of effortless sophistication, as evidenced by baby boomer and former first lady Michelle Obama on numerous occasions. With a commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail, J. Crew continues to be a go-to destination for boomers seeking apparel with a contemporary edge.

18. Liz Claiborne

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Liz Claiborne was founded in 1976 by American fashion icon Liz Claiborne. Her eponymous brand is considered elegant, yet accessible. With her pioneering spirit, Claiborne revolutionized the fashion industry by offering stylish, coordinated collections designed specifically for the modern working woman. Nearing its 50th anniversary, Liz Claiborne has maintained its commitment to providing accessible luxury that is both affordable and fashionable.

17. Lands’ End

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Founded in 1963 as a sailboat equipment company in Chicago, Lands’ End has evolved into a popular apparel brand celebrated for its classic, durable, comfortable clothing. Lands’ End offers a wide range of clothing and accessories for the entire family, including outerwear, swimwear, and everyday basics. Lands’ End is a popular choice for baby boomers seeking versatile wardrobe essentials designed to withstand the test of time.

16. L.L. Bean

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, L.L.Bean is an iconic American retailer celebrated for its outdoor gear, clothing, and footwear. L.L. Bean is beloved by boomers for its commitment to quality, durability, and customer satisfaction. The brand’s signature product, the L.L. Bean Boot, is legendary. L.L. Bean offers a diverse range of apparel designed to withstand the rigors of the great outdoors with comfort and style.

15. Chanel

Source: AndreaAstes / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coming in at number six on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 21 most popular clothing brands according to baby boomers: ranked is the only non-American company on the list. Founded by Coco Chanel in 1909, Chanel revolutionized women’s fashion, emphasizing comfort and sophistication. Chanel’s trademark little black dress and quilted handbag with interlocking C’s are must-haves for a particular sector of baby boomers, though Chanel’s price point makes this iconic brand less accessible to the majority of fashion-conscious baby boomers.

14. Polo

Source: 400tmax / Getty Images

Polo by Ralph Lauren, launched in 1967, is an American fashion brand with a preppy/horsey aesthetic. From its iconic polo shirts and tailored blazers to its sophisticated accessories, Polo offers apparel inspired by the spirit of the American East Coast elite. Boomers favor polo for its comfortable, no-nonsense approach to fashion.

13. Dockers

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Dockers, established in 1986 as a subsidiary of Levi Strauss & Co., is the epitome of boomer fashion. Offering a mix of comfort and style, Dockers are a staple in the wardrobes of those seeking classic, double-pleated cool. Dockers’ product line includes a wide range of khakis, from slacks and shorts to cargo pants and shirts. Timeless yet contemporary, if you like khaki, Dockers has you covered.

12. Gap

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Founded in 1969, Gap is an iconic American clothing retailer with a focus on casual styles with affordable prices for men, women, and children. The brand offers a diverse range of sizes and styles for a vast array of tastes and body types. The Gap continues to be a popular brand with boomers who value quality, comfort, and style.

11. Calvin Klein

Source: Bosca78 / Getty Images

Nothing gets between boomers and their Calvin Kleins. Established in 1968, Calvin Klein is a luxury American fashion brand that focuses on clean lines and sleek silhouettes. From Calvin Klein’s iconic denim jeans and underwear to elegant dresses and tailored suits, the brand defines understated luxury. Provocative ad campaigns and celebrity endorsements are a signature of the brand, which resonates beyond baby boomers.

10. Victoria’s Secret

Source: Lya_Cattel / Getty Images

The American lingerie and beauty retailer, Victoria’s Secret, is celebrated for its glamorous and sensual apparel line. Founded in 1977 with a focus on empowering women and embracing femininity, its signature collection of bras, panties, and loungewear continues to encourage baby boomers, as well as women of all ages, to feel beautiful from the inside out.

9. Eddie Bauer

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images

The outdoor brand, Eddie Bauer, founded in 1920, is recognized for its sturdy, functional apparel. Embracing the spirit of adventure, Eddie Bauer inspires individuals to explore the world around them with confidence and style. From bomber jackets to leisure wear, baby boomers cite Eddie Bauer’s quality and comfort as their reasons for supporting the brand.

8. Columbia

Source: Chris Light/Wikimedia Commons

Founded in 1938, Columbia is a pioneering American outdoor apparel brand. Columbia offers a comprehensive range of high-quality outdoor apparel for every member of the family. From its groundbreaking Omni-Tech waterproofing technology to its thermal-reflective Omni-Heat lining, Columbia outdoor apparel keeps adventurers warm, dry, and protected. Boomers flock to Columbia for the comfort and quality.

7. Under Armour

Source: Windmemories/Wikimedia Commons

Sporting baby boomers favor Under Armour (UAA). Founded in 1996, Under Armour is an American sportswear brand that offers a wide range of athletic apparel. From its signature moisture-wicking fabrics to its compression gear and athletic footwear, the brand is dedicated to enhancing athletic performance and comfort. Under Armour is a popular choice not only with baby boomers but with athletes around the globe.

6. The North Face

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Coming in at number six on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 21 most popular clothing brands: ranked according to baby boomers is The North Face. Originally catering to campers and climbers, The North Face, founded in 1966, is a globally recognized outdoor apparel and equipment brand with a commitment to quality. The North Face has expanded its product line to include a wide range of clothing, footwear, and gear for hiking, skiing, camping, and everyday exploration. With a focus on performance-driven design and cutting-edge technology, The North Face continues to inspire boomers to embrace the great outdoors

5. Old Navy

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Launched in 1994 as a subsidiary of Gap Inc., Old Navy has become a beloved American apparel brand known for its accessible fashion and affordable prices. Old Navy’s diverse product line includes denim, activewear, loungewear, and seasonal fashion fun. With its fresh approach to fashion, Old Navy has established itself as a go-to destination for budget-minded boomers.

4. Lee

Source: "Jamiecat *"/Wikimedia Commons

A denim brand with roots dating back to 1889, Lee has established itself as a symbol of American craftsmanship and casual style. Lee Jeans has a reputation for producing rugged, comfortable denim apparel. Renowned for its iconic styles like the Lee Rider and the Lee Slim Fit, the brand has matured along with boomers to meet their evolving fashion needs. Lee Jeans remains a popular choice with baby boomers who maintain a penchant for denim.

3. Fruit of the Loom

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Though many of us recall this popular boomer brand having a cornucopia filled with fruit as its logo once upon a time, it’s always been just fruit. Established in 1851, Fruit of the Loom is an American clothing brand recognized for its affordable underwear and T-shirts. With a history spanning over a century, Fruit of the Loom has a reputation for reliability, comfort, and value.

2. Hanes

Source: Photo by Tim Boyle / Getty Images

Hanes is a well-known American apparel brand recognized for the basics- underwear, T-shirts, and socks. Founded in 1901, the company has grown to become one of the largest manufacturers of basic apparel in the world, employing over 65,000 people across the globe. Hanes is recognized for its commitment to comfort, quality, and affordability. With its long-standing reputation, Hanes continues to be a trusted choice of baby boomers.

1. Levi’s

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Coming in at number one on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 21 most popular clothing brands according to baby boomers: ranked is Levi’s. Founded in 1853 by Levi Strauss, the brand has become synonymous with quality craftsmanship and timeless style. From the iconic shrink-to-fit 501s to a range of styles and washes, Levi’s continues to evolve. One thing baby boomers are is brand loyal, with some boomers never straying from their allegiance to the brand that many have been wearing since they were kids. Number one in the hearts of baby boomers and number one in the marketplace. Not too shabby for a 171-year-old!

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply

clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.