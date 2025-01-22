I Used to Get All My Clothes From Zara, but These 8 Retailers Are Better Robert Way / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Many fast fashion brands combine basic layering pieces with trendy pieces to dress them up.

Zara is an amazing store, but it’s not the only place that offers a great deal for high-quality items.

Whether you’re looking for quality, a low price, or inclusive sizing, these eight have it all.

Fast fashion brands are extremely popular right now and one of the cheapest, easiest ways to shop for both wardrobe staples and trendy pieces. We love Zara, but we’ve expanded our research to include eight other brands we think are worth your time.

H&M

Deman / Shutterstock.com

H&M offers a huge variety of both the basics and work-worthy clothing for men and women. You can find a blazer for court just as easily as you can find a comfy pair of sweatpants. The store remains largely affordable and offers inclusive sizing. The clothing is durable enough to last for several years. It’s easy to mix and match the items, and seasonal collections and limited collaborations with other brands liven up the retail floor.

H&M Favorite Finds

garetsworkshop / Shutterstock

When we searched through H&M’s products, these were some of our favorite finds:

Asos

Public Domain

Although Asos is strictly an online retailer, it’s worth the risk to pick up some of its best products. In some areas, you can buy your item and have it delivered the next day. Buying online is risky, but global shipping, discounts and sales, and easy returns process minimize the cost. ASOS is known for being trendy and up to date on fashion trends and also offers inclusive sizing.

Asos Favorite Finds

g-stockstudio / iStock via Getty Images

When we searched through Asos’s products, these were some of our favorite finds:

Urban Outfitters

Wikimedia Commons

While Urban Outfitters can be more expensive than other choices, the quality makes it worth the investment. The store also has a basic section that is affordable for almost anyone. It offers a huge variety of projects, including gifts, accessories, beauty products, home decor, and clothing. This is a great option for anyone looking for streetwear, vintage, or bohemian-inspired designs, as well as limited and exclusive collections. The store gives off a youthful, trendy vibe.

Urban Outfitters Favorite Finds

Antonio_Diaz / iStock via Getty Images

When we searched through Urban Outfitter’s products, these were some of our favorite finds:

Forever 21

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Forever 21 has been in and out of the news as the company closed many stores, but you can still find your favorites in certain cities. This is one of the most affordable options with an extremely diverse range of options. There are items for men and children and a huge section of versatile accessories to go with any outfit. The store also regularly has promotions and sales. These fashion-forward, trendy options are available in inclusive sizing.

Forever 21 Favorite Finds

dusanpetkovic / iStock via Getty Images

When we searched through Forever 21’s products, these were some of our favorite finds:

Cotton On

Popescu - Valceanu Marius / Shutterstock.com

Cotton On has exploded onto the fashion scene over the last few years, likely because of its large selection of clothing and affordable prices. While the store’s size doesn’t quite keep up with H&M, the products do. The store offers comfortable, casual styles that cater to a youthful population, so you’re guaranteed to get the trendiest styles. Many of their clothing items are versatile and can be dressed up or down. The company uses high-quality fabrics, sustainable practices, and inclusive sizing. They’re also known for sales and promotions, so if something’s out of your price range, keep watching it.

Cotton On Favorite Finds

Tatiana / iStock via Getty Images

When we searched through Cotton On’s products, these were some of our favorite finds:

Mango

oatawa / iStock via Getty Images

Mango is another alternative to Zara. It uses high-quality fabrics to create sophisticated, chic styles that don’t cost a fortune. With a huge variety to choose from, you can find an outfit for almost every event, plus all the wardrobe staples and essentials that you need. Mango has an international presence and occasionally creates limited-edition collections and collaborates with other brands. It also introduces a new line for each season, so you can stay up to date.

Mango Favorite Finds

Thinkstock

When we searched through Mango’s products, these were some of our favorite finds:

American Eagle

Tim Boyle / Getty Images

American Eagle is famous for jeans and denim, but has extended to their Aerie brand. This includes swimsuits, bras and underwear, pajamas, and cozy sweatsuits. The company has a huge variety of clothing for men and women and offers a comfortable, relaxed style that still looks great. They also have inclusive sizing with a focus on fit and comfort. Their styles are seasonally relevant and trendy, and most of their items are versatile.

American Eagle Favorite Finds

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

When we searched through American Eagle’s products, these were some of our favorite finds:

Gap

Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

It’s an oldie but goodie, and Gap has proved it can stay relevant for decades now. Their clothing is known for being versatile and simple but high-quality. Their basic pieces are ideal for layering, and Gap is known for its great denim collection. The company offers inclusive sizing and has eco-friendly collections. If you want the comfort of a brand that’s done it right since 1969, this one is for you.

Gap Favorite Finds

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

When we searched through Gap’s products, these were some of our favorite finds:

