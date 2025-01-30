I Used to Get All My Clothes From H&M, but These 10 Retailers Are Better Deman / Shutterstock.com

When you think of H&M clothing company, you mostly think of the mall brand that specializes in clothes you can wear to work, a night on the town, to sit comfortably on your sofa. This fashion favorite has made a name for itself by being affordable while offering good quality that feels far better than brands like Old Navy.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: H&M has grown significantly as a mall retailer, offering trendy fashions at low prices.

Unfortunately for H&M, its mall-focused business model isn’t exclusive, and competition is fierce.

Brands like Abercrombie, American Eagle, and Gap offer equally good quality at competitive pricing.

However, H&M’s success has also given rise to other clothing retailers looking to capture the same market. This unsurprisingly means that you can now find similar clothing options, often at better prices and with better quality, across various brands that are sometimes available near H&M stores in the same malls.

10. Mango

Number of stores: 2,165 locations

Parent company: Puna Fa, S.L.

Headquartered: Barcelona, Spain

Known for: Fast-fashion, trend-setting clothes

The Up and Comer

While Mango might be best known as a fast-fashion brand compared to Zara, it has its sights on brands like H&M and has all the goods to surpass its quality in a few years. Mango’s simple and elegant fashion strongly focuses on its clothing design and how well these clothes are cut, making it an attractive option for many buyers. People already say it’s passed Zara, which is a testament to how well this brand is turning around its fast-fashion reputation.

9. Abercrombie

Number of stores: 239 locations

Parent company: The Limited, Inc.

Headquartered: New Albany, Ohio

Known for: Preppy, casual style, outdoor clothing

The Abercrombie Revival

As one of the hottest clothing retailers in the 1990s, Abercrombie (aka Abercrombie & Fitch) was seemingly everywhere. Everyone from celebrities to your neighbors was looking to wear Abercrombie fashion, including its beloved polos and jeans. However, the company suffered a reputation downturn after its controversial hiring practices came to light. The good news is that the company has revamped its image and its lineup of clothing with apparel that is objectively better quality than H&M.

8. American Eagle

Number of stores: 1,182 locations

Parent company: AEO Group Companies

Headquartered: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Known for: Casual apparel and style, jeans, t-shirts, sweaters

Go-To Casual Style

American Eagle is a go-to for anyone wanting an H&M competitor that offers casual style and a clothing selection that includes all fashion forms. Yet another mall staple, American Eagle has gone from a brand that was once firmly under Abercrombie’s shadow to a fashion-forward trendsetter with prices that won’t scare your budget. Perhaps most importantly, American Eagle makes some of the most comfortable stretch jeans the world has ever known.

7. Macy’s

Number of stores: 521 locations

Parent company: Federated Department Stores, Inc.

Headquartered: New York, New York

Known for: Fashion, home goods, clothing, Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Everything Store

When it comes to a one-stop shop where you can buy just about everything you need, between apparel, jewelry, perfumes, and clothes of all types, Macy’s is the best H&M competitor you can think of. Unlike similar anchor department stores like Nordstrom or Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s is far more in line with H&M pricing, making it an easy alternative for shoppers looking for clothes you work and sleep in.

6. Forever 21

Number of stores: 406

Parent company: SPARC Group LLC

Headquartered: Los Angeles, California

Known for: Fast fashion, trendy and affordable clothing

Low Prices, Trendy Everything

Another shopping mall staple, Forever 21, has been catering its “fast fashion” for women since it first opened up in 1984. Since this period, Forever 21 has grown into a giant and broken off into multiple brands that include accessories and other fashion styles. More importantly, Forever 21 is no longer just for women as the company has put out a full line of men’s clothing and accessories like bags, socks, underwear, and hats.

5. Express

Number of stores: 425 locations

Parent company: WHP Global

Headquartered: Columbus, Ohio

Known for: Modern styles for both men and women, “going out” fashion, trendy workwear

Polished Yet Casual Style

For a company that has been around for quite some time as a mall staple, there is no question that Express is a strong alternative to those looking for something different from H&M fashion. As more of a trendy design that has long incorporated brighter colors for a night out on the town, Express is now focused on serving a younger demographic with options that work well in both an office and after-office setting. Its styles are both affordable and flattering, which has helped rejuvenate the brand.

4. ASOS

Number of stores: Online only

Parent company: ASOS, Plc

Headquartered: London, England

Known for: Fashion retailer that sells over 850 brands

Online Everything

When you shop at H&M, you’re stuck with whatever options the company has on its shelves at the time. If you want to go with a brand that offers something for everyone without being limited to one specific brand, you should take a look at ASOS. This online-only brand offers designs and fashion from dozens of big fashion names, all while being able to deliver your purchase as soon as the next day or two.

3. UNIQLO

Number of stores: 2,488 locations

Parent company: Fast Retailing Group

Headquartered: Yamaguchi, Japan

Known for: Affordable essential clothing, sustainability efforts, minimal designs, trendsetting

The Innovative Alternative

If you’re looking for an H&M alternative that offers a strong balance of high-quality materials while offering unique and new clothing designs, UNIQLO is the name you want. The Japanese clothing brand is also famously praised for its commitment to sustainability, which makes purchasing its apparel suitable for fashion while also being good for the planet. These positives have helped the brand become a fashion trendsetter in recent years.

2. Gap

Number of stores: 3,560 locations

Parent company: Gap Inc.

Headquartered: San Francisco, California

Known for: Denim, casual styles, iconic logo and branding

The Original Casual Retailer

While H&M might come across as slightly more trendy than Gap, it’s hard to ignore that Gap has made a miraculous turnaround after a few years of seemingly falling into irrelevance. Pivoting more toward casual fashion, Gap also includes work styles similar to that of H&M but does so in a way that feels more traditional. Hence, its clothes fit into any work environment. On top of everything else, you cannot go wrong with a pair of denim jeans from Gap.

1. Zara

Number of stores: 2,221 locations

Parent company: Inditex

Headquartered: Arteixo, Spain

Known for: Fast fashion, trendy designs, quick delivery, vertically integrated into the fashion market

Fast Fashion Done Right

Zara is the answer to an H&M competitor that does fashion right and can get trendy designs to market quickly. The popular Spanish clothing brand was founded in 1975 and has quickly become one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. It also doesn’t hurt that the brand’s parent company, Inditex, is one of the most important fashion companies in the world. With over 2,200 stores, Zara has a global retail footprint similar to that of H&M, which makes it a formidable competitor to every name on this list.

