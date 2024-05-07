Least Popular Clothing Brands According to Millennials: Ranked

Move over skinny jeans and side parts! When it comes to clothing brands, Millennials have their own unique style. Some brands just don’t quite hit the spot with this generation.
Today, we’re exploring fashion companies that Millennials just don’t like. We used data from YouGov, a global public opinion and data company. They asked Millennials which clothing brands they had a high opinion of and which they didn’t.
We collected this data and listed the 14 least popular clothing brands according to Millennials below in a countdown style. The least-liked clothing brand is at the end!
Why Does This Matter?
Understanding what brands are out of favor with millennials can help you make investment decisions. Millennials are a large and influential generation, and their spending habits can significantly impact a clothing company’s success.
14. Everlane
- Rating: 41%
Everlane prides itself on being sustainable. They focus on ethical production and transparency. These factors are largely what drive the brand. They offer wardrobe essentials for men and women, but they are priced higher than your average clothing brand (which is the norm for sustainable companies).
13. The Buckle
- Rating: 40%
The Buckle is a very niche brand that primarily targets young men. It appears that millennials do not fall into this category, as they have a fairly low popularity rating. They offer a wide selection of graphic tees and jeans.
12. The Limited
- Rating: 40%
Once upon a time, The Limited was a popular mid-range clothing brand for women. They catered mostly to working professionals and had suitable clothing. However, they have gone downhill over the last few years, which has limited their store presence.
11. Borsalino
- Rating: 40%
This Italian brand was founded way back in 1857. Despite this, they aren’t very popular with Millenials. They mostly sell luxury hats, like fedoras and Panama hats. They’re known for their craftmanship and style, but that also comes at a price.
10. Anna Sui
- Rating: 40%
Anna Sui is known for being a bit different. Their clothing is whimsical with a vintage-inspired touch. It isn’t what you would normally find out there, and Millenials don’t like it very much! They focus largely on high-end clothing and shoes.
9. Stussy
- Rating: 39%
Stussy is a staple streetwear that’s been around since the 80s. They offer a laid-back vibe that’s often described as “Californian.” You’ll find lots of hoodies and relaxed-fit clothing from this brand. They also collaborate with artists and musicians.
8. Tommy John
- Rating: 39%
This company is focused solely on men’s underwear. They’re largely focused on comfort and innovation, making their products out of soft, breathable materials. They also offer many unique cuts advertised to “fit better.”
7. G-Star Raw
- Rating: 38%
This Dutch denim brand is popular for its rugged, workwear-inspired jeans – at least outside of the Millenial generation. They have many different jeans with tons of different washes and cuts, but their main focus is on durability, not style.
6. BooHoo
- Rating: 37%
BooHoo is a fast-fashion brand that targets the younger audience with trendy styles at very low prices. Millennials don’t fall into this category, and they typically give the company a poor rating. Boohoo focuses on the latest trends while making clothing, shoes, accessories, and just about anything else you can wear.
5. Catherines Plus Sizes
- Rating: 36%
Catherines Plus Sizes is just what it sounds like! They cater to sizes 14-34, creating stylish, comfortable clothing that just works. Their designs are meant to be flattering, and they largely cater to a more mature audience.
4. Arden B
- Rating: 36%
Arden B is another company that gets a low rating from Millenials. It focuses on plus-size clothing, specifically women’s clothing sizes 16 and up. Their target demographic is mature women who want to look stylish without sacrificing comfort. (You can see what clothing brands Baby Boomers prefer, too. Arden B is not on that list, either.)
3. QUIZ
- Rating: 34%
QUIZ is a British brand that specializes in fast fashion. Its focus is solely on trends, and its clothes are offered at rock-bottom prices. While their clothes are affordable, Millenials generally have a low opinion of them.
2. KidSuper
- Rating: 34%
KidSuper is a streetwear brand that focuses on a youthful aesthetic. Its clothes are vibrantly colored and have graphics. That said, its target demographic is not Millenials, and it shows.
1. Vince Camuto
- Rating: 32%
Vince Camuto is known for its modern spin on classical designs. They make all sorts of clothing, including footwear and handbags. Their main focus is on the materials and construction of their products, not necessarily on trends.
