Least Popular Clothing Brands According to Millennials: Ranked

Move over skinny jeans and side parts! When it comes to clothing brands, Millennials have their own unique style. Some brands just don’t quite hit the spot with this generation.

Today, we’re exploring fashion companies that Millennials just don’t like. We used data from YouGov, a global public opinion and data company. They asked Millennials which clothing brands they had a high opinion of and which they didn’t.

We collected this data and listed the 14 least popular clothing brands according to Millennials below in a countdown style. The least-liked clothing brand is at the end!

Why Does This Matter?

Source: ViewApart / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding what brands are out of favor with millennials can help you make investment decisions. Millennials are a large and influential generation, and their spending habits can significantly impact a clothing company’s success.

14. Everlane

The beautiful aerial view of nature on the shore of Lake Waco in Texas
Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
This company is focused on sustainability, attempting to make clothing production better for the environment.
  • Rating: 41%

Everlane prides itself on being sustainable. They focus on ethical production and transparency. These factors are largely what drive the brand. They offer wardrobe essentials for men and women, but they are priced higher than your average clothing brand (which is the norm for sustainable companies).

13. The Buckle

Acid washed jeans with a pocket texture of denim
Source: Tatiana Karkotskaya / Shutterstock.com
This niche company largely targets the younger crowd, which ends up getting them a low rating with Millennials.
  • Rating: 40%

The Buckle is a very niche brand that primarily targets young men. It appears that millennials do not fall into this category, as they have a fairly low popularity rating. They offer a wide selection of graphic tees and jeans.

12. The Limited

Happy mature business woman entrepreneur in office using laptop at work, smiling professional middle aged 40 years old female company executive wearing suit working on computer at workplace.
Source: insta_photos / Shutterstock.com
This brand was once popular with working women, but it’s popularity has decreased in recent years.
  • Rating: 40%

Once upon a time, The Limited was a popular mid-range clothing brand for women. They catered mostly to working professionals and had suitable clothing. However, they have gone downhill over the last few years, which has limited their store presence.

11. Borsalino

Source: Evening Standard / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
This heritage company focuses on luxury hats.
  • Rating: 40%

This Italian brand was founded way back in 1857. Despite this, they aren’t very popular with Millenials. They mostly sell luxury hats, like fedoras and Panama hats. They’re known for their craftmanship and style, but that also comes at a price.

10. Anna Sui

Source: Shutterstock
Anna Sui isn’t a brand you’d find at your typical clothing store.
  • Rating: 40%

Anna Sui is known for being a bit different. Their clothing is whimsical with a vintage-inspired touch. It isn’t what you would normally find out there, and Millenials don’t like it very much! They focus largely on high-end clothing and shoes.

9. Stussy

Source: Tatiana / iStock via Getty Images
Stussy produces relaxed wear, like hoodies.
  • Rating: 39%

Stussy is a staple streetwear that’s been around since the 80s. They offer a laid-back vibe that’s often described as “Californian.” You’ll find lots of hoodies and relaxed-fit clothing from this brand. They also collaborate with artists and musicians.

8. Tommy John

Source: charmedlightph / iStock via Getty Images
This brand is extremely niche. They focus exclusively on comfortable men’s underwear.
  • Rating: 39%

This company is focused solely on men’s underwear. They’re largely focused on comfort and innovation, making their products out of soft, breathable materials. They also offer many unique cuts advertised to “fit better.”

7. G-Star Raw

Fashionable jeans detail for sale in a shop in Italy.
Source: phototiara / Shutterstock.com
This brand produces dozens of different jeans.
  • Rating: 38%

This Dutch denim brand is popular for its rugged, workwear-inspired jeans – at least outside of the Millenial generation. They have many different jeans with tons of different washes and cuts, but their main focus is on durability, not style.

6. BooHoo

Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Boohoo focuses on the latest trends.
  • Rating: 37%

BooHoo is a fast-fashion brand that targets the younger audience with trendy styles at very low prices. Millennials don’t fall into this category, and they typically give the company a poor rating. Boohoo focuses on the latest trends while making clothing, shoes, accessories, and just about anything else you can wear.

5. Catherines Plus Sizes

Source: fstop123 / E+ via Getty Images
As the name suggests, this brand produces clothes in larger sizes.
  • Rating: 36%

Catherines Plus Sizes is just what it sounds like! They cater to sizes 14-34, creating stylish, comfortable clothing that just works. Their designs are meant to be flattering, and they largely cater to a more mature audience.

4. Arden B

Source: monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images
This is another brand that targets larger women, but they focus specifically on older women, too.
  • Rating: 36%

Arden B is another company that gets a low rating from Millenials. It focuses on plus-size clothing, specifically women’s clothing sizes 16 and up. Their target demographic is mature women who want to look stylish without sacrificing comfort. (You can see what clothing brands Baby Boomers prefer, too. Arden B is not on that list, either.)

3. QUIZ

Multiracial group of women shopping and walking in London. Three girls, mixed race group, having fun in the city while shopping. Best friends sharing happy moments together
Source: William Perugini / Shutterstock.com
Quiz also focuses on the latest trends, but their market is largely inside Britain.
  • Rating: 34%

QUIZ is a British brand that specializes in fast fashion. Its focus is solely on trends, and its clothes are offered at rock-bottom prices. While their clothes are affordable, Millenials generally have a low opinion of them.

2. KidSuper

Source: lolostock / iStock via Getty Images
Bold patterns and colors are the mainstay of KidSuper.
  • Rating: 34%

KidSuper is a streetwear brand that focuses on a youthful aesthetic. Its clothes are vibrantly colored and have graphics. That said, its target demographic is not Millenials, and it shows.

1. Vince Camuto

Source: Pietro D'Aprano / Getty Images
This brand has a very minimalist aesthetic.
  • Rating: 32%

Vince Camuto is known for its modern spin on classical designs. They make all sorts of clothing, including footwear and handbags. Their main focus is on the materials and construction of their products, not necessarily on trends.

