15 Stores Like Free People: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options

Free People is a thriving lifestyle and clothing brand that provides customers with Bohemian fashion and unique clothing, accessories, shoes, and beauty items. The store is often known for its pricier yet well-made products that are perfect for young adult women who want to embrace their intelligence, creativity, and individuality.

In fact, Free People aims to reach “a 26-year-old girl, smart, creative, confident and comfortable in all aspects of her being, free and adventurous, sweet to tough to tomboy to romantic. A girl who likes to keep busy and push life to its limits, with traveling and hanging out and everything in between. Who loves Donovan as much as she loves The Dears, and can’t resist petting any dog that passes her by on the street.”

Founded in 1970, Free People has countless stores worldwide and operates a successful digital site for online shoppers. Many customers love Free People both for its mission and gorgeous clothing.

Whether you’re looking for like-minded stores with similar aesthetics or more affordable options on the market, here are 15 stores like Free People.

15. Urban Outfitters

Year founded : 1970

Urban Outfitters was founded in Philadelphia in the year 1970 and is part of the URBN portfolio along with stores like Anthropology and Free People. When Urban Outfitters first launched, its target customers were creative college-age individuals. The retail chain now has over 200 stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe, selling women’s clothing, men’s clothing, home decor, beauty items, and other products.

According to its website, “The idea of Urban Outfitters’ being a place for like-minded creative individuals and as a creation of community spaces continues today. We share our customers’ interests and values, representing community at all times by offering inclusion in social media, events, community involvement, and entrepreneurial opportunities.”

In terms of aesthetics, Urban Outfitters is an edgier, more youthful version of Free People. It also tends to have more affordable attire while keeping up with everyday trends. Specifically, Urban Outfitters is known to cater to younger generations like Gen-Z and ensures its customers are decked in the latest styles. Urban Outfitters also sells high-quality products when compared to some of the cheaper options on this list.

14. Anthropologie

Year founded: 1992

Anthropologie launched back in 1992 in Wayne, Pennsylvania but now has over 200 stores across the globe. This popular clothing and beauty brand is ideal for customers who are creative and empowered in their styles. The brand markets itself as a “unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination, with a mostly exclusive assortment of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home decor, garden, bridal, and more.”

Many stores like Anthropologie are similar to Free People as well. Anthropologie sells high-quality clothing and other items similar to Free People’s aesthetic, its prices are much steeper than many of the other stores on this list. In other words, this might not be a more affordable alternative to Free People — more so, it’s just a similar one.

13. Lulus

Year founded : 1996

If Free People is the grounded, empowered older sister, Lulus is the bubbly, flirty younger sister. Lulus accommodates a variety of aesthetics at a reasonable price, making it one of the more affordable options on this list. Many shoppers turn to Lulus when buying clothing for fancy events like weddings, finding luxury items at much lower prices. From bridal shower dresses to bridesmaid dresses to actual wedding dresses, Lulus delivers it all.

According to its website, the brand buys and designs “sophisticated, chic, and modern styles we know you’ll love. We invest in superior construction and high-end finishes to make your Lulus purchase a true representation of affordable luxury.”

12. Reformation

Year founded : 2009

Another pricey yet similar alternative to Free People is Reformation. While many people might scour this list searching for more affordable options for Free People, others simply want high-quality alternatives, which often come at a higher price. Reformation boasts long-lasting materials and high-end styled clothing items that shoppers can rely on for years without wear and tear.

Reformation is also known for its sustainability, eco-friendliness, and ethical practices. According to the brand’s website: “It’s our responsibility to create a safe, healthy, and fair working environment for our teams, and for workers throughout our supply chain. We do so through partnerships with industry groups like the Fair Labor Association, conducting on-site social responsibility audits, and a commitment to ensuring workers have a voice in our organization.”

11. American Eagle

Year founded : 1977

At the risk of making yet another cheesy comparison, American Eagle is Free People’s chill younger cousin. Founded in 1977, this clothing retail chain emphasizes comfort while maintaining a retro/vintage vibe. With tons of fun and affordable clothing items to choose from, American Eagle is a great alternative to Free People.

The brand’s mission is to “not only continue to lead the 15-25-year-olds lifestyle retail market, but to be a part of that lifestyle beyond just fashion. Known for our t-shirts and hoodies but built upon the quality and heritage of our denim, we seek to be a consistent presence throughout young men’s and women’s lifestyles. Casual comfort and a relaxed attitude have made AEO the brand it is today.”

That being said, if you want more casual and affordable clothing that has a similar feel to Free People’s fashion, American Eagle is a great go-to.

10. Lucky Brand

Year founded : 1990

Lucky Brand is known for its premium denim, but the store also sells a variety of other gorgeous clothing items, from dresses to casual wear. The brand markets both men’s and women’s clothing, promising high-quality purchases with long-lasting materials. At Lucky Brand, you can find many of the items you’ll notice at Free People, such as wide-leg denim or flowy shirts.

According to its website, Lucky Brand is “for the free-thinkers and the optimists who don’t take life too seriously.” This sounds on par with Free People’s mission to reach free and adventurous individuals.

9. For Love and Lemons

Year founded : 2011

If For Love and Lemon’s origin story doesn’t capture your heart, I don’t know what will. The brand started with two 11-year-old girls operating a small lemonade stand in their small Wyoming town. The lifelong friendship eventually turned into a budding business partnership and the development of the store For Love and Lemons. This women-led brand sells gorgeous clothing that has a similar style to Free People’s. However, their prices are quite high compared to the other stores on this list, so if affordability is your goal, you might want to consider a different option.

According to its website, “For Love & Lemons is a mighty band of talented individuals dedicated to bringing you otherworldly designs with imagery to match.” If you want to feel empowered as a woman, this store is the right choice for you.

8. H&M

Year founded : 1947

Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) is one of the largest fashion retailers in the world, known for its fast fashion and affordable prices. If you’re looking for a cheap alternative to Free People, H&M is certainly an option to consider. While Free People boasts its own unique style, H&M accommodates a variety of trends and aesthetics. And if you’re really looking to save some extra cash while shopping for new clothes, you can browse the extensive sales section of discounted clothing items online or in-store.

According to H&M, the store is a place where “customers will find everything from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials, complete-the-look accessories and motivational workout wear. All seasons, all styles, all welcome!”

7. Francesca’s

Year founded : 1999

Many loyal mall shoppers have come to know and love the store Francesca’s. Founded in 1999, Francesca’s boasts over 450 boutiques across 45 states and maintains a thriving digital site. With a similar aesthetic and mission to Free People, many consumers flock to Francesca’s for more reasonably priced items.

The name Francesca translates to “free one,” which is pretty on par with the name “Free People.” With the store’s bohemian-style clothing and cute home trinkets, Francesca’s is a more spirited and affordable alternative to Free People. Part of the brand’s mission is to “deliver unique, free-spirited fashion and lifestyle products and create a space to amplify the voices of everyone seeking self-expression.”

6. Nasty Gal

Year founded : 2006

Another edger alternative to Free People is Nasty Gal. This fashion retailer provides high-quality women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories and accommodates a versatile range of styles fit for multiple occasions, from fancy to casual.

In terms of price, Nasty Gal is on the higher end of this list. However, many loyal customers love Nasty Gal’s long-lasting materials, claiming their clothing items have survived years of wear. The brand also sells items under its own label that’s specifically created “for gals who know how to own it and have the confidence to just be themselves.”

5. Natural Life

Year founded : 1996

Natural Life has a similar mission to Free People, which is to empower women and creatives to bask in their “treasures,” which is what they call their products. Natural Life’s “treasures” are both affordable and unique.

The brand itself originally operated as a photography business called Natural Life Photography. Eventually, this transitioned into the Natural Life brand in 1996, when founder Patti Hughes began working with other artists to create clothing and lifestyle products.

Natural Life is based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and operates a popular digital store where you can find a variety of clothing, lifestyle, and home items. Customers who adore Free People will fall in love with Natural Life just the same, especially since it’s a way more affordable option. Think of Natural Life as Free People’s vibrant, lively, and free-spirited best friend whose motto (like Natural Life’s) is “Give & Live Happy!”

4. ASOS

Year founded : 2000

Founded in London, ASOS is an online clothing store that sells products in over 30 sizes, accommodating various body types. In fact, the brand works with over 200 models and prides itself on encouraging self-expression and empowerment through personal style

ASOS’s inclusivity is what sets it apart from other brands like Free People. The clothing store states: “We make sure everyone has an equal chance to discover all the amazing things they’re capable of — no matter who they are, where they’re from or what looks they like to boss. We exist to give you the confidence to be whoever you want to be.”

You can find a variety of affordable clothing items spanning different aesthetics and occasions, from “Vacation & Resort” to “Partywear.”

3. ThredUP

Year founded : 2009

If you’re looking for an especially affordable alternative to Free People, look no further than thredUP. This online consignment store allows shoppers to both sell and purchase gently used items at a discounted price. That being said, many consumers have found Free People clothing and even designer items on thredUP listed at much lower prices than their original rates. In fact, Free People is listed as one of the top brands on the site.

Thredup was launched in 2009 and has since become one of the largest resale platforms in the fashion industry. In other words, instead of going to physical thrift stores and sorting through an overwhelming amount of clothing items, you can simply browse your options online.

2. Lovestitch

Year founded : 2004

Lovestitch is a clothing retail store that sells high-quality vintage items that fall under the bohemian aesthetic. Offering countrywide and international shipping to over 100 other countries, Lovestitch works with a team of designers, stylists, and artists who bring femininity to life through their creations.

While you can find a lot of similar style items at Lovestitch as you can in Free People, this alternative store is one of the more expensive ones on the list. However, if you stick to the sales section, you should find success.

According to Lovestitch’s website: “When you shop Lovestich, you can rest assured that you’re not only receiving quality pieces that transcend the test of time and age, but you’re getting garments that resonate and echo everything we stand for: Passion, inspiration, beauty, femininity, culture, and LOVE.”

1. Etsy

Year founded : 2005

A personal favorite brand of mine is Etsy, an e-commerce platform that enables artists to sell their homemade items, vintage clothing, and other products on their own “digital stores.” According to its website, the brand is “home to a universe of special, extraordinary items, from unique handcrafted pieces to vintage treasures.” Etsy’s mission is to instill more human connection into commerce by allowing creative sellers to hone their ideas and create successful businesses.

Etsy is a great alternative to Free People, as you can find similar products that are either more affordable or vintage, many of which you can’t find anywhere else. Countless sellers on Etsy offer bohemian apparel and other items that match the aesthetic of Free People.

