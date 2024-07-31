9 Brands of Plant-Based Milk to Try Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Several varieties of plant-based milk are readily available at your local grocer.

Lactose intolerance is estimated to affect 68% globally.

Lactose intolerance is present in approximately 36% of Americans.

Until the late 20th-early 21st century, most Americans drank milk from animal sources. Products from cows, sheep, and goats filled the dairy section of the local market. These days your local grocery undoubtedly has a non-dairy section that contains a large variety of plant-based milk. From lactose intolerance to ethical concerns regarding the treatment of animals, fewer folks are drinking milk derived from animals these days. Plant-based milk is also a heart-healthy alternative to dairy, and the market has responded with various plant-based milk brands from which to choose. Continue reading to discover 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 9 brands of plant-based milk to try, presented in alphabetical order.

Why It Matters

Savanevich Viktar / Shutterstock.com

Understanding that consumers are moving away from traditional dairy products is important information for potential investors. Gaining knowledge regarding the plant-based alternatives that are readily available can give investors a leg up when it comes to investing in these brands. With that in mind, our list contains some established brands along with some potential winners.

Almond Breeze

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Company : Blue Diamond Growers

: Blue Diamond Growers Established : 1910

: 1910 Pricepoint: $3.79/half gallon

Go Bananas for Almond Milk

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Almond milk is a splendid lactose-free option for those with dairy intolerance, and Almond Breeze offers a variety of choices including chocolate, vanilla, and banana! Almonds are naturally high in calcium as well as magnesium, manganese, and vitamin E. At 30 calories and 1 gram of protein per eight-ounce serving compared to 130 calories/8 grams of protein in the same portion of 2% cow’s milk, almond milk is not as filling or calorie-dense as dairy. But for those with ethical concerns or dietary issues, Almond Breeze (especially the banana!) is a delicious alternative.

Califia Farms

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Company : Califia Farms/Greg Steltenpohl

: Califia Farms/Greg Steltenpohl Established : 2010

: 2010 Pricepoint: $3.50/half gallon

New Kid on the Block

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Califia Farms, a relatively new privately owned plant-based beverage maker, has the bases covered. Coconut milk? Check. Almond milk? Check. Oat milk? Check. But the cream of the Califia Farms crop is their Kids Complete, a plant-based milk that has 50% less sugar than dairy while providing all of the protein, thanks to their signature blend of protein derived from chickpeas and fava beans. And the good news is, it’s not just for kids!

Dream Rice Milk

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Company : SunOpta Inc.

: SunOpta Inc. Established : 1982 (as Imagine Foods)

: 1982 (as Imagine Foods) Pricepoint: $3.79/half gallon

Dream a Little Dream of Rice Milk

Thinkstock

Rice milk is a plant-based option that is naturally free of lactose and another common allergen, nuts. Though rice milk is generally higher in carbohydrates and lower in protein compared to dairy milk, it is also very gentle on the digestive system. Dream provides numerous options in the way of fat content and flavor, including horchata, rice milk sweetened with cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar.

Moo Is Moot Milkadamia Macadamia Milk

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Company : Jindilli Beverages

: Jindilli Beverages Established : 2014

: 2014 Pricepoint: $9.98/half gallon

It’s Nutty

ozgurcoskun / Getty Images

The idea of macadamia milk filled me with gleeful anticipation. Macadamias, after all, are the Cadillac of nuts, so my expectations were great. I doubly wanted to love this product because Jindilli Beverages seems like a forward-thinking company. Sadly the rich creaminess of the nuts themselves does not translate to the milk, which contains one gram of protein per eight-ounce serving. Like macadamia nuts, Milkadamia is pricey, going for about three times as much as other nut-based milks.

OAT-LY!

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Company : Oatly Group AB

: Oatly Group AB Established : 1994

: 1994 Pricepoint: $5.79/half gallon

Oat Milk is Creamy

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Oatly! is produced by a Swedish company whose focus is on non-dairy oat-based beverages and plant-based frozen desserts. Oat milk, like oats, is rich in beta-glucans, a type of soluble fiber that helps lower cholesterol levels and support heart health. Original Oatly has a surprisingly creamy taste, making me ponder what the full-fat variety might taste like. For those with nut allergies, oat milk is the perfect alternative to almond milk.

Pacific Foods Hemp Milk

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Company : Campbell’s (CPB)

: Campbell’s (CPB) Established : 1987 (as Pacific Foods)

: 1987 (as Pacific Foods) Pricepoint: $10.58/half gallon

Read Labels

Mx. Granger/Wikimedia Commons

Hemp milk, derived from hemp seeds, is a good source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which support heart health, though it contains less protein than dairy. Pacific Foods hemp milk is fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium, but it also contains 13 grams of added sugar per serving, which is around 50% of the suggested daily intake (25 grams for women, 36 for men). Caveat emptor – while plant-based milk might seem like a healthful alternative to dairy, be certain to read the label before buying!

Planet Oat

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Company : HP Hood

: HP Hood Established : 2018

: 2018 Pricepoint: $4.00/half gallon

Oats are Heart Healthy

Creativeye99 / E+ via Getty Images

I was reared on cow’s milk, but switched to soy as an adult, mostly for the flavor. I never would have considered switching to oat milk, but after sampling the oat milk varieties included on 24/7 Wall St’s list of 9 brands of plant-based milk to try, I’m enamored with oat milk. It is, to my palate, the creamiest variety on the list, and Planet Oat oat milk is exceptional. Oat milk is a splendid, heart-healthy alternative to dairy. However, it isn’t protein-rich like dairy or soy, so you’ll need to add protein in other forms to get your daily recommended supply.

Silk

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Company : Danone North America

: Danone North America Established : 1977 ( as WhiteWave Inc.)

: 1977 ( as WhiteWave Inc.) Pricepoint: $3.49/half-gallon

Silky Smooth

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Silk organic soy has been a staple at the house ever since this old hippie stopped making her own soy milk and tofu. These days, Silk has branched out, adding almond, cashew, and oat milk to their lineup. An astute move considering market trends. After sampling other brands of oat milk, I’m looking forward to trying Silk’s version. If it’s as creamy as I imagine, I may ditch the soy altogether.

Simple Truth

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Company : The Kroger Co.

: The Kroger Co. Established : 2012

: 2012 Pricepoint: $3.79/half gallon

Simply Delicious

Courtesy of Kathryn Koehler via Flywheel Publications

Not to be left behind, The Kroger Company has thrown its hat into the plant-based milk ring, featuring a number of varieties with its Simple Truth logo. Had I known how creamy oat milk is, I might have gone in that direction instead of trying Simple Truth almond milk. The simple truth is I’m not a fan of almond milk, and Simple Truth almond milk did nothing to disabuse me of my opinion. I’m sure it’s fine if you like almond milk. Now I’m eager to try Simple Truth oat milk to see if it’s as creamy as the leading brands! Regardless of the whys and wherefores of your switch to plant-based alternatives to dairy, your local grocery has plenty of alternatives from which to choose!