Avoid All Japanese Watch Brands Except These 7

Most people know about Swiss watches, but Japan produces some exceptionally high-quality watches, too.

Once overshadowed by their Swiss counterparts (which are considered some of the best watch brands in the world), these timepieces have captivated watch enthusiasts with their precision, innovation, and unique aesthetic. If you’re looking for something a little bit different from your average dress watch, you may want to consider a Japanese watch.

Japanese watches range from exceptionally expensive to reliable. There are fancy dress watches, rugged military watches, and diving watches. Just like Swiss watches, Japan offers some seriously varied watches to fit just about any need.

We researched the most popular watches on Reddit and YouTube and read blogs like the one offered at Teddy. In the end, here’s what we found out:

While Switzerland dominates the watch industry, Japan produces exceptional timepieces that rival their Swiss counterparts in terms of precision, innovation, and design.

Japanese watchmakers offer a huge selection of styles, from classic dress watches to rugged outdoor timepieces.

Why Are We Covering This?

Japanese watch brands may not be as popular in America as European brands, but you may be surprised by just how big the Japanese watch market is. According to Statista, the watch market in Japan is projected to reach $8.47 billion this year. This market is dominated by traditional luxury brands, which are known for their precision and craftsmanship.

Even if you aren’t planning on buying a Japanese watch, knowing which brands are top-tier can help you make investing decisions.

1. Seiko

Seiko is the pinnacle of Japanese watch making. This traditional watch company produces timepieces that rival their famous Swiss counterparts. Their watches are characterized by their unique Zaratsu polishing, which creates mirror-like surfaces, and a focus on traditional watchmaking techniques.

How these watches are made is a bit different from European watches, but that’s exactly why so many people purchase Seiko. Their focus is on precision and quality, which is one reason why their watches are so expensive.

Seiko watches come in tons of different styles, from robust sports watches to classic dress watches. Either way, their watches are truly excellent.

Famous Seiko Watches

Seiko boasts a rich history of producing iconic models like the Seiko 5 and the Grand Seiko. The Seiko 5 is a versatile and affordable timepiece, offering a range of styles and complications. Grand Seiko, on the other hand, represents the pinnacle of Seiko’s craftsmanship, with models like the Spring Drive and Hi-Beat showcasing the brand’s mastery of horology.

Beyond these, there are tons of other Seiko watches, too. This is a very prolific brand that is constantly coming out with new watches.

2. Citizen

Citizen is more of a pioneer in watchmaking and much more modern than many other brands on this list. They’re best known for their Eco-Drive system, which harnesses light to power the watch. Their watches are very reliable thanks to this innovation, but they’re also decidedly not traditional.

Citizen also offers watches beyond those with Eco-Drive. You’ll find classical dress watches that are powered in a more traditional manner, as well as sportier models. They’ve developed a bit of a cult following, especially among the younger generations.

Citizen’s Famous Watches

Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology shines brightest in the Eco-Drive One, one of the world’s slimmest light-powered watches. The Citizen Attesa is another sophisticated watch option the brand offers. Citizen also produces popular sports watches like the Promaster, designed for outdoor enthusiasts.

3. Orient

Orient provides a bit more value than other watch companies. They’ve managed to stay luxury quality without costing quite as much as other brands. Most of the time, their watches have a bit of a rustic flair and largely follow classical designs. While they’re cheaper, they don’t have the flair that some more expensive brands have.

Orient’s Famous Watches

Orient is all about quality and affordability. Some of this brand’s most famous watches include the Bambino and Mako. Bambino is a classic dress watch that has a very traditional design, while Mako is a specially-made dive watch.

4. Casio

Casio has slowly become more and more popular. They’re best known for their G-Shock line, which are some of the most durable watches around. These watches tend to be packed full of features and incredibly water-resistant. They may not be traditional luxury watches, but they can get just as expensive as one.

Those with a more active lifestyle may like Casio watches. They’re particularly popular with those in the military, where being on time is vital.

Casio has quickly risen to be a global leader in the watch industry thanks to its focus on building truly reliable watches, no matter the conditions.

Casio’s Famous Watches

Casio’s G-Shock is an undisputed icon, with models like the DW-5600 and Mudmaster representing the brand’s rugged spirit. You won’t find many watches that can stand up to harder conditions than these. Beyond the G-Shock line, Casio offers some stylish options, like what you find in the Oceanus line.

5. Sinn

Technically, Sinn is a German company. However, they rely heavily on Japanese-style watchmaking, which is why they’re often added to the “Japanese” watch category. They may not be from Japan, but they’re built like they are.

Sinn largely focuses on functionality. Similarly to Casio, they build watches that can withstand more demanding environments. Many people love this brand because of their innovation and commitment to quality, which has slowly earned them a loyal following.

Sinn’s Famous Watches

Sinn’s commitment to functionality is evident in models like the U1, a dive watch renowned for its durability and precision. The brand’s EZM line offers more specialized models for pilots and underwater explorers.

6. Mido

Another Swiss brand that heavily utilizes Japanese movements, Mido offers a blend of Swiss design and Japanese precision. Again, while this brand isn’t technically Japanese, you’ll often find it included in the Japanese category due to the construction techniques used.

Mido is more affordable than other brands on this list, and its watches tend to be a bit more stylish and modern, too. This brand is best known for incorporating architectural elements into its designs, which has led to some pretty interesting watches.

Mido’s Famous Watches

One of Mido’s more famous pieces is the Ocean Star, which is a dive watch with a very distinctive design. This company creates watches that stand out from the crowd, and it really shows in many of their watch designs. The Commander collection blends traditional designs with Mido’s more modern take, producing some very interesting watches.

7. Credor

Credor is technically owned by Seiko, but it also stands as its own brand. Credor watches do not have Seiko branding on them, for instance, and this brand is typically advertised separately.

Credor timepieces are characterized by exquisite craftsmanship, refined aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology. They’re very fancy and typically cost a lot. Thanks to all the intricate details and craftsmanship that goes into each piece, they’re often in very limited supply, too. Finding one of these watches can be challenging.

This brand doesn’t rely heavily on its Japanese history despite being Japanese. Their watches are much more similar to the European-style popularized by Swiss watches.

Credor’s Famous Watches

Credor’s watches are few and far between. The company typically only produces a few of their watches, with new models being announced regularly. However, that also means that laying your hands on older models is very challenging. The Eichi II and Fukurui are exceptionally popular and considered some of this brand’s best watches.

