The 7 Best Watch Brands in the World

Watches are timeless. Well, at least in the ways that matter. Whether you’re rocking a humble plastic wrist piece or a glittering, iced-out Mille, the ultimate purpose of the watch remains the same: to tell time. Today, we’re going to look at some of the best watch brands in the world, plus learn a little about where they come from.

To determine this list, 24/7 Wall Street compiled data from crowd-sourced lists, specifically discourse found on Reddit’s r/Watches subreddit. Additionally, information on price and availability was obtained from various marketplace resellers. The list goes from most to least approachable, and the number one spot probably isn’t the one you are thinking of! Let’s get started.

7. Timex

Location: Middlebury, Connecticut

Middlebury, Connecticut Price Range: $50-$500

$50-$500 Notable Pieces: Easy Reader, Marlin, M79

A Watch for the People

Timex was originally the Waterbury Clock Company but changed its name in 1944. Since the company’s inception, the brand has been making reliable, affordable pieces for the average consumer. While they don’t get a lot of the glam and hype that other watches do, you can’t go wrong with most of the pieces, and they may not be a better entry into the watch world.

6. Tag Heuer

Location: Switzerland

Switzerland Price Range: $1,000-$15,000

$1,000-$15,000 Notable Pieces: Formula 1, Carrera, Aquaracer

Affordable and Sporty

Tag Heuer is a brand that has really dove into the identity of sporty, classic watches and succeeded. These watches are starting to get a touch priecer than something off the shelf, like a Timex, but the movements are significantly improved, and the sporty look that most of their lines feature is great for daily drivers.

5. Omega

Location: Switzerland

Switzerland Price Range: $2,000 – $20,000

$2,000 – $20,000 Notable Pieces: Speedmaster, Seamaster, Explorer

Stepping It Up

Omega is maybe the first true luxury brand on our list so far. Despite its luxury status, Omega really has some of the best bang for your buck in the entire watch world and is widely loved by enthusiasts. Additionally, the brand has quite a range, and you can spend pretty much as much or as little as you want. Also, if you are a fan of James Bond, he iconically rocks the Seamaster Diver (007 Edition, of course).

4. Cartier

Location: France

France Price Range: $3,000 – $250,000 (according to their website)

$3,000 – $250,000 (according to their website) Notable Pieces: Panthere, Tank

Graceful Timepieces

While many luxury watch brands are chunky, Cartier is distinctively NOT that. They are usually quite graceful, and as a result, many women love to wear them (although they are not a women-centric brand). The Panthere is pretty iconic for women, while the Tank is more unisex.

3. Grand Seiko

Location: Iwate, Northern Japan

Iwate, Northern Japan Price Range: $1,000 – $15,000

$1,000 – $15,000 Notable Pieces: SLGA007, SBGA407, GMT

A Cult Favorite

If you ever plan on asking a middle-luxury watch hobbyist about their favorite watch brand, be prepared to hear them talk about Grand Seiko (don’t ask them about smart watches). They hold value, are made with ridiculous craftsmanship from Japan, and have some beautiful styles that range from utilitarian to elegant.

2. Rolex

Location: Switzerland

Switzerland Price Range: $3,000 – $200,000

$3,000 – $200,000 Notable Pieces: Datejust, Explorer, Daytona, Submariner, Oyster

We Had to Include Them

It’s really hard to talk about luxury watches without talking about Rolex. Are they the best brand out there? Of course not. Are they the most famous? You could easily make that case. On top of that, they are still fantastic pieces and have quite literally changed how the average person views luxury watch brands. With some real iconic lines, Rolex has cemented itself in history and absolutely deserves its spot.

1. Patek Philippe

Location: Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland Price Range: $10,000 – $500,000

$10,000 – $500,000 Notable Pieces: Aquanaut, Nautilus, Calatrava, Grand Complications

The Pinnacle of Luxury

When you talk about luxury watch collections, you talk about Patek Philippe. The brand has been making truly iconic pieces for a very long time, and the precision and craftsmanship of these watches are nearly unrivaled. Celebrities display Patek, athletes rock Patek, jewelers covet them, and everyone wants one.

