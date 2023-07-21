The Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Every State

Almost everybody in the U.S. eats fast food at least once in a while, and some consume it a lot more often than that. According to industry estimates, at least 30% of Americans (children included) eat fast food daily – and a staggering 83% of families in this country eat it at least once a week, either in a restaurant or in takeout form. (It turns out that Americans are clueless about how many calories are actually in their fast food.)

As with just about any other food preference, however, the specifics vary from state to state. In some places, regional chains are preferred. Nebraska’s favorite is Runza, founded in the capital city of Lincoln and specializing in the Eastern European dough pockets of that name (also called bierocks), filled with various combinations of meat and other ingredients. In Texas, the state’s own Whataburger is held in the highest repute. Other states stay with the tried-and-true giants (you know their names).

To determine the most popular fast food chain in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed research conducted by the International Drivers Association, a Singapore-based source for international driving permits, based on Google search data the organization collected from Google Keyword Planner and Ahrefs. Search numbers are rounded off.

Many state-by-state lists of most popular chains list only a handful of brands – big ones like McDonald’s, Dunkin’, and Chick-fil-A. Surprisingly, McDonald’s – like such other massive quick-service giants as KFC, Taco Bell, and Starbucks – appears only once on this list. Dunkin’ wins out with four mentions in all, followed by Chick-fil-A and Culver’s with three each, and In-N-Out Burger, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Bojangles’ with two apiece. All the rest can claim primacy in only one state. (See where these place on our list of the most successful restaurant chains in America.)