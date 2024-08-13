The 10 Best Cybersecurity Software Out There BeeBright / iStock via Getty Images

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury for very large companies. It has become a necessity as things become more and more online. Businesses and individuals need to safeguard their data and keep everything running smoothly, which means protecting their electronics from threats.

The market is flooded with cybersecurity software. Many offer robust protection, but which ones truly deliver?

We’ve looked at user-generated reviews on Reddit, YouTube, and other forums on top of the Better Business Bureau. These sources allowed us to determine the ten best cybersecurity programs across tons of different niches. From endpoint security to threat detection, we’ll take a quick look at some of the most popular software on the market.

Not all cybersecurity sources are the same. Some focus on protecting individual computers, while others focus on identity management. We included a little bit of everything below.

For each company, we looked into user reviews and more “official” recommendations to help users make better decisions.

Why We’re Covering This

Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Cybersecurity software is only becoming more important, and more and more things go digital. A few decades ago, we still did a lot with pencils and paper. Today, almost everything has been moved online and to the cloud.

On one hand, it's important to choose the best cybersecurity software to protect your information.

1. Malwarebytes

solarseven / Getty Images

Malwarebytes is known for its exceptional malware detection, hence its name. It also offers protection against viruses and ransomware, offering protection from just about any malicious threat.

Malwarebytes can even identify and eliminate some of the more elusive malware programs, making it a go-to for many. Plus, it’s very cheap! The basic version is completely free and allows you to manually scan and remove threats.

For a premium, you can also pay for other features, like real-time protection and website security. It’s a comprehensive endpoint protection software at a fraction of the price of other options.

2. Bitdefender

PeopleImages / Getty Images

Bitdefender also offers comprehensive endpoint protection. This company focuses more on proactive threat prevention rather than just removing viruses after the fact. Its advanced antivirus engine is one of the best on the market. It even includes machine learning to effectively identify and block new threats.

Bitdefender has tons of features, including anti-ransomware. It covers the security needs of both individuals and businesses.

3. Fortinet

Chebakalex7 / Shutterstock.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a cybersecurity powerhouse that offers tons of network security options, including intrusion prevention systems and firewalls. Their products are largely designed to protect organizations, not for home use. However, Fortinet’s solutions are known for their performance and scalability, which has led to them being the go-to for many companies.

4. Palo Alto Networks

Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) focuses on next-generation firewalls and more advanced threats. Their platform utilizes more advanced techniques, like threat intelligence and user identity, to provide very advanced protection for companies.

Many companies choose this software because of its ability to prevent zero-day attacks and advanced persistent threats. Simply put, their software is more advanced than that of other companies out there!

5. CrowdStrike

Marco_Piunti / iStock via Getty Images

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been on the news a lot lately, as their software caused serious upsets around the world after an update went wrong. However, that just shows how many companies use CrowdStrike around the world.

CrowdStrike is a cloud security program. It offers a cloud-native platform that provides protection against online threats. Their cloud-based system allows their software to quickly detect threats and respond, helping organizations protect themselves effectively.

CrowdStrike is even beginning to utilize AI and machine learning, potentially allowing their software to pick up on threats even faster.

6. Check Point Software Technologies

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

As a global leader in cybersecurity, Check Point (NASDAQ: CHKP) provides all sorts of tools for cloud security solutions. Their platform does just about everything, including advanced threat prevention and data loss prevention. Check Point’s solutions are designed to protect cloud-based applications and data from tons of different threats.

For these reasons, Check Point is becoming more and more popular among businesses.

7. Okta

Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) makes identity and access management software. It’s a leading cloud-based identity company that simplifies user authentication across various applications and devices. It makes it easier to keep bad actors off of a company’s software, protecting classified information.

This company has a very intuitive interface, making it easy to use and implement. It’s an increasingly popular choice for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Okta focuses heavily on integration, allowing it to integrate seamlessly across different platforms.

8. Auth0

William_Potter / iStock via Getty Images

Specializing in authentication solutions, Auth0 provides a customizable platform that allows companies to build secure applications. It includes tons of different authentication options, including a simple sign-in or more complicated multi-factor authentication. It provides something for about every company.

The platform also includes more advanced features, like user management and fraud prevention. The company’s main purpose is to create secure, user-friendly experiences. Their platform also provides advanced features like user management, authorization policies, and fraud prevention.

9. Splunk

Patrick Lux / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leading security information and event management platform. It helps organizations collect and analyze huge amounts of data. By using data from security events and identifying patterns, Splunk is able to detect threats more effectively and respond faster. It’s incredibly flexible and scalable, making it work for organizations of all different sizes.

10. LogRhythm

CHUYN / Getty Images

LogRhythm is similar to Splunk. It offers a more comprehensive approach to detecting and responding to threats. Its platform combines management, user behavior analytics, and security orchestration. It adds all of these factors together to provide actionable insights.

While this company does offer security, its main focus is on automation. They use intelligence to help organizations streamline security operations and improve efficiency.