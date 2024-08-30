Most Granola Brands Are Complete Junk, Except These 8 Mizina / Getty Images

Granola has been around since 1863 when James Caleb Jackson invented granula. Kellogg’s picked it up in 1881 and marketed it as granola. It was the first breakfast cereal to hit the market. What we consider cereal and granola have both changed, but one thing remains: granola is a versatile and fiber-rich food that can be a breakfast, snack, dessert topping, and a layer in a yogurt parfait.

#1 Udi’s

sveta_zarzamora / Getty Images

Best For: Gluten-Free

Featured Product : Chocolate Coconut Granola

Price : $4.48

Udi’s is a gluten-free brand that wants to provide delicious products for people with different dietary needs. Its granola is also dairy-free and egg-free. Each back of granola contains 31 grams of whole grains per serving and can be enjoyed any time of the day. Other flavors include Au Naturale, Almond Butter, and Cranberry.

#2 Michele’s Granola

R. Tsubin / Moment via Getty Images

Best For : Small-Batch

Featured Product: Pumpkin Spice

Price : $7.99

Michele’s Granola comes in several unique flavors including Salted Maple Pecan, Cherry Chocolate, Lemon Pistachio, and Cinnamon Raisin. All granola varieties are made with SIMPLi Regenerative Organic Certified Red Quinoa, and Organic gluten-free Oats, and are powered by eco-friendly wind power. Michele’s Granola is partnered with Give One Percent. The Pumpkin Spice flavor of Michele’s Granola is made from 11 simple ingredients including organic pumpkin seeds, pecans, golden flax, unsweetened coconut, and a premium pumpkin spice blend.

#3 Purely Elizabeth

Roman Tsubin / Moment via Getty Images

Best For : Ethical

Featured Product: Dark Chocolate Cookie Granola

Price : $7.99

Purely Elizabeth is women-owned, Certified B Corp, Certified Gluten-Free and never includes artificial flavors. It prides itself on using superfood ingredients. You can choose from its Ancient Grain line, Nut & Seed (Grain-Free) line, and Cookie Granola line. Choose from premium flavors such as Berry Crisp, Blueberry Hemp, Coconut Cashew, and Cranberry Pecan.

#4 Good & Gather

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Best For: Affordable

Featured Product : Honey Pecan-Drizzled Granola Clusters

Price: $4.99

Good & Gather is Target’s store brand. It makes high-quality products affordable and accessible. Choose between 19 flavors of delicious granola including flavors like Pumpkin Spice, French Vanilla Almond, Dark Chocolate Chunk, Cookies and Cream, and Salted Caramel. There are dietary needs varieties like grain-free organic, and flax. The Honey Pecan Drizzled Granola Clusters combines decadent yogurt-flavored coating, oats, honey, brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon, and sea salt.

#5 Love Crunch

Tetiana Istomina / Moment via Getty Images

Best For: Sustainable

Featured Product: Dark Chocolate & Red Berries

Price : $9.93

Nature’s Path Organic’s Love Crunch Granola was the first USDA-certified organic cereal in the USA. Besides that, the highest standards of organic farming and sustainable farming practices are employed. Love Crunch spreads the love by donating to food banks for every product sold. You get every cent out of your purchase, as this granola comes in 26.4 Oz packages. It is USDA Organic, Vegan, Vegetarian, non-GMO, and in partnership with the Bite4Bite program.

#6 Bear Naked

Emilia Kohn / iStock via Getty Images

Best For: Non-GMO

Featured Product: Cacao and Cashew Butter

Price : $4.98

Bear Naked reports that Bears makes its ingredients decisions, taste-tests, and even creates new flavors. Whether that is literal or a cutesy joke, it is unclear. But what is clear is its ingredients are always all non-GMO verified. Some delicious flavors you can enjoy are Vanilla Almond Crisp, Peanut Butter, Hazelnut Almond Dark Chocolate Chunk, and Cinnamon.

#7 Safe + Fair Company

© 2020 Iryna Melnyk / Moment via Getty Images

Best For: Allergen-Free

Featured Product : Birthday Cake

Price : $7

The Safe + Fair Food Company produces several varieties of granola, popcorn, chips, and protein powder. All products are free from the Top 9 Allergens, are all plant-based, and are Clean Label Certified. The Birthday Cake flavor granola is everything you want in a nutrient-dense treat. Its best-selling flavor is kosher, preservative-free, and artificial colors and flavors-free. You can enjoy a nostalgic vanilla cake-flavored granola paired with rainbow sprinkles.

#8 SeedWise

Vladislav Nosick ]© / Moment via Getty Images

Best For : Seed-Based

Featured Product: Chocolate Granola

Price : $7

SeedWise reimagines granola by using seeds instead of nuts. It is sweetened with monk fruit powder rather than sugar, is allergy-safe, gluten-free, GMO-free, and baked in-house in small batches. Seeds are full of nutrients and easy to digest. Enjoy flavors such as Chocolate, Mixed Berries, and Sweet & Salty.

