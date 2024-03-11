13 Trader Joe's Snacks To Load Up On Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trader Joe’s is known for its unique snacks, affordable prices, and friendly staff. Especially when comparing Trader Joe’s vs. Whole Foods, you can save a ton of money by supporting Trader Joe’s. Many young professionals and health-conscious individuals flock to this grocery chain for healthy and delicious products. With so many incredible items to choose from, it can be overwhelming. Though the snacks are reasonably priced, stocking up on a ton at once can still break the bank.

To help you discover the treats worth investing in, we’ve compiled a list of 13 Trader Joe’s snacks to load up on — in no particular order.

1. Cornbread Crisps

A personal favorite Trader Joe’s snack of mine is Cornbread Crisps. The perfect mix of sweet and salty, these thick, chip-like snacks are to die for.

According to Trader Joe’s, “To make these Cornbread Crisps, we first make cornbread. Yes, the traditional, fluffy, flavorful cornbread. We use cornmeal, sunflower oil, and sugar for this step. Then, the cornbread is flattened and cut into small diamond shapes. Into the oven they go, and out come crunchy bites of cornbread. A touch of sea salt creates that perfect sweet-salty flavor balance that results in Crisps you won’t want to put down.”

Bonus tip: Dip these in Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter. You will not be disappointed.

2. Peas & Carrots Sour Gummy Candies

Odds are, you’ve never thought to say “peas” and “carrots” in the same sentence as “sour,” “gummy,” or “candy,” but Trader Joe’s never ceases to amaze us with its unique products. These candies are just as — if not more — tasty than other sour options on the market, except the brand’s variety comes without the use of gelatin or artificial colors. “Instead, their chewy, gummy texture comes courtesy of fruit pectin, and they get their spring-y green and orange hues from spirulina, paprika, and fruit and veggie juice,” according to Trader Joe’s.

If you’re a sour candy fanatic like me, consider this unique, healthier option from Trader Joe’s. According to one satisfied Reddit user, “These are actually more sour than the other sour candies they have. Definitely worth a try for the price.” Another mentioned, “Crew here, tried these last night. Carrots remind me of Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers, peas seem like enlarged Sour Jelly Beans with encrusted sweet and salty glaze. Hope we make larger packages.”

3. Quinoa and Black Bean infused Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe’s Quinoa and Black Bean infused Tortilla Chips are gluten-free, kosher-certified tortilla chips — the perfect snack for anyone with Celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. Not only that, but you don’t have to compromise on flavor when prioritizing your health. These chips are full of flavor and pair well with various dips and salsas.

According to Trader Joe’s, “The mix of red Quinoa and robust Black Beans included in the base recipe of these white corn Tortilla Chips lends them a pleasant, earthy nuttiness that plays particularly well with the tangy notes of salsa. Their hexagon shape allows for optimal grip when dealing with more formidable dips, such as Organic Chunky Homestyle Guacamole or Organic Vegan Nacho Dip.”

Looking for a healthy chip for your next function? You won’t be disappointed by these savory treats.

4. Mediterranean-Style Hummus

Hummus is a healthy and delicious snack that’s packed with protein and rich flavors like tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. However, with its Mediterranean-Style Hummus, Trader Joe’s elevates the popular dip in many ways, providing a product you can’t find anywhere else.

According to the grocery chain, “Mediterranean Hummus is super smooth and creamy, a bit more ‘whipped’ than many of our other hummus choices. The texture of hummus tends to be different depending on where in the world it originates, so it makes sense for us to offer some of that variety in our stores.”

Not only that, but Trader Joe’s also tops this hummus with pine nuts, parsley, red bell pepper, and olive oil, creating a rich flavor profile. It’s also extremely affordable, at only $3.99 per 16 oz.

5. Sweet Plantain Chips

Plantain chips are a great alternative to other chips (like potato) on the market. Acting as a delicious source of fiber, potassium, sodium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and other nutrients, you can’t go wrong grabbing a bag of plantain chips to satisfy your chip cravings. This is especially true if you’re choosing Trader Joe’s Sweet Plantain Chips, which are made from plantains grown in the Quindío region of Colombia.

According to Trader Joe’s, “The Quindío region of Colombia is part of the so-called “coffee triangle” (Triángulo del Café), widely considered one of the best places to grow coffee beans. It is less widely considered one of the best places to grow plantains… but this doesn’t make that fact any less true! The volcanic soil, altitude, proximity to the equatorial line, and consistent climate make this region an exceptional environment for growing this banana cultivar.”

These sweet yet savory treats are both healthy and gluten-free, with no added sugars. In fact, the only two ingredients are plantains and high-oleic sunflower oil.

6. Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack

Trader Joe’s Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack is the ultimate flavorful treat for when you’re craving a crispy, crunchy, moderately spicy, and savory snack.

“They’re made for us by a supplier in Thailand, who takes sheets of nori harvested from a seaweed farm in Korea, dips them in savory, starchy tempura batter and fries them until they’re superlatively crisp, then finishes them off with a fiery, togarashi-inspired seasoning blend,” Trader Joe’s stated on its website.

Many customers enjoy this snack on its own while others will add it to broth or ramen, salads, or bowls. You can even use it as a sort of “chip” for special dips or ceviche.

According to one reviewer, “Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack is my new favorite. Mad at myself that I didn’t get more than one bag.” Another Reddit reviewer noted, “I got these today and they’re amazing! So crunchy! I have a medium spice tolerance and I found these to be super warming, not painful. The fact that the bag is now gone is painful though.”

7. Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps

Another great vegan and gluten-free snack is Trader Joe’s Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps. These delicious chip/cracker-like crisps are airy, nutty, and crunchy all at once, offering a blast of flavor.

On its website, Trader Joe’s crafted the following description: “Trader Joe’s Papadums are perhaps smaller than the large crisps you may have seen presented in a basket at your local Indian restaurant. But other than being one or two-bite sized, these Papadums are made in a traditional fashion. Our supplier starts with simple ingredients, making a dough derived from lentils and chickpeas. Formed into thin, chip-like discs, the dough is then fried in rice bran oil, and lightly seasoned with salt and cumin, as is common practice in parts of northern India.”

Many reviewers raved about the flavor of these crisps, especially when used with dips or as salad toppers. While some noted the product has more of an acquired taste, others stated they finished the bag within a single sitting. Regardless, if this seems like a snack you’d enjoy, it’s certainly much healthier than other chip options on the market, made with clean ingredients.

8. Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Another personal favorite snack of mine is Trader Joe’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. Similar to the popular Takis (but much healthier, sans food dyes and other additives), this spicy, citrusy rolled chip is bursting with flavor.

Take it from Trader Joe’s: “Trader Joe’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are spicy, ire-zest-tible little scrolls made from stone ground corn masa. Compared to similar snacks available elsewhere, these gluten-free chips are cut and rolled a little thicker for additional crunch. They’re also crispier since we’ve reduced the amount of water in them before they hit the fryer. Paired with this captivating crunchiness is a generous dusting of hot Chili & Lime Flavored seasoning. This makes for a tastefully tangy, definitely spicy profile-though we didn’t get too silly with the chili, so you’ll keep coming back to the bag for another handful. (We should also mention that the vibrant orange hue is naturally derived from vegetable juice and paprika and turmeric extracts-another trait that sets this snack apart!)”

Also, if you feel Takis are too spicy for you, you’ll likely love this healthier alternative, as they tend to be a little less extreme in the heat department.

But don’t just take my word for it — several Reddit users left their own reviews about this tasty product:

“The rolled chili lime chips are far too addictive! I always end up eating the whole bag right when I get back from the store,” one post reads. Another praised this alternative to Takis, stating “Is it just me or are the Trader Joe’s ‘Takis’ better than the actual ‘Takis’? I can’t explain it, but I just love the aftertaste of the Trader Joe’s Takis.”

9. Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels

It’s no lie that chocolate-covered pretzels are a beloved treat, striking the perfect balance of sweet and salty. Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels are no exception. Using premium dark chocolate that is 49% cocoa solids and salted mini pretzels, Trader Joe’s delivers a rich and crunchy savory snack.

While there’s nothing necessarily exceptional about them, these chocolate-covered pretzels certainly deliver what they promise: merging sweet and salty flavors to create a “sum greater than its parts.” Not only that, but they’re an affordable option at only $3.49 per 12 oz.

10. Olive & Herbs Mixed Nuts

Nuts are a healthy and savory snack to grab on the go. Not only are they high in “good” fats and a great source of protein, but they’re also much healthier than, say, a bag of chips. However, many people steer clear of nuts for their often high cost and lack of flavor. Thankfully, Trader Joe’s Olive & Herbs Mixed Nuts provides a delicious and reasonably-priced mixed nuts snack. Coming in at only $4.99 per 10 oz, customers can relish this healthy treat without breaking the bank.

Trader Joe’s product description notes: “Starting with a hearty base of roasted almonds, cashews, and pecan pieces, our supplier adds an enticingly savory herb blend that includes oregano, sage, thyme, basil, marjoram, and rosemary, along with a bit of sea salt. The kicker, however, is the addition of Kalamata olives from Greece. These olives have been dehydrated and tossed in a blend of sunflower and olive oil to give them a satisfyingly soft texture, which, along with their pleasantly pungent tang, really bring this snack mix to life.”

These mixed nuts make the perfect solo snack or addition to cheese boards and appetizer tables.

11. Dark Chocolate Bamba Snacks

Trader Joe’s has a line of Bamba Snacks, a healthy treat only made from four ingredients: peanut butter, corn grits, sunflower oil, and salt. To elevate the already delicious snack, the grocery chain decided to add some dark chocolate to the mix — because what doesn’t taste better with some sweet chocolate?

“The smooth, semi-sweet chocolate provides a lovely contrast to the crunchy, peanutty flavor. Enjoy them by the handful whenever you’re in a Bamba mood, but craving something just a little bit sweeter,” says Trader Joe’s.

One Reddit user endorsed this product with so much passion, I couldn’t help but make the trip to my local Trader Joe’s for a taste: “Not to be dramatic, but these lowkey rocked my world. I was skeptical of this product because the puffs are barely dipped in chocolate, but it worked. There was just enough sweetness from the chocolate to balance out the saltiness of the peanuts. These puffs are light and airy which I love. I can’t decide whether or not this is a snack or a dessert, but either way, it’s dangerous for me! I’ll definitely be picking these up again!”

12. Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets

You simply can’t go wrong when merging chocolate, almond butter, and pretzels — the ultimate trio. Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets are as addictive as they are sweet and savory. Trader Joe’s recommends eating them on their own or combining them with nuts and dried fruit, creating your own trail mix blend.

According to a satisfied Reddit reviewer, “I thoroughly enjoyed this new snacky snack! The dark chocolate added a subtle sweetness, which balanced out the saltiness of the almond butter. I’ve been eating these in 2 bites, but I can easily inhale each piece whole. In my opinion, these are much better than the chocolate-covered peanut butter pretzels.”

13. Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Kettle Popcorn

I bet you’ve never thought to merge chocolate, strawberries, and popcorn before — but wow, does that sound amazing? This newer, seasonal snack is a unique option that has many customers on the fence. In fact, several Reddit users said they were hesitant to try the product, only to discover they were delicious and addicting. With a kettle popcorn base, pieces of freeze-dried strawberries, and a chocolatey drizzle, it’s hard to turn away from this sweet and savory treat,

Trader Joe’s describes this snack as “a snack-meets-dessert worthy of the aforementioned mid-winter pastimes—or any other time, for that matter!”One Reddit user stated, “Bought and tried this today — so good! The strawberry is just little crumbles of freeze-dried strawberry. Kinda sour, kinda sweet. Big fan.”

The Modern Investment App For a Richer Tomorrow (Sponsored) Robinhood set out to democratize investing to individuals, and it’s not slowing down. The app makes it possible to buy and sell stocks, mutual funds, trade options, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). With FDIC insurance ,an award winning design, and benefits like IRAs and more, Robinhood could be your path to a richer tomorrow. Sign up today — click here to start your journey.