Avoid All Car Battery Brands, Except These 9 years44 / Shutterstock.com

Key Takeaways:

Choosing the right car battery is vital for reliable vehicle performance, especially in demanding conditions.

There are tons of quality battery companies out there, but the brand does matter.

All cars need batteries, and it’s important to choose the best ones for your car. With so many options, finding a reliable and long-lasting battery can be overwhelming. After all, you don’t just want any battery.

We’ll explore some of the top car battery brands, particularly known for durability and value. We read through user reviews, Reddit, YouTube, and Consumer Reports to bring you the most comprehensive overview of the best car batteries available. Whether you need something budget-friendly or designed for high performance, there’s a battery on this list for every type of driver.

Let’s jump in:

Why We’re Covering This

Aleksandr Grechanyuk / Shutterstock.com

Buying new car batteries is a necessary maintenance cost for every car owner. Before buying, knowing what you’re spending your money on is important! Many of these brands are publicly traded stocks, so knowing which brands are most popular is important.

1. Optima

kynny / iStock via Getty Images

Optima is a top-tier brand known for its use of Absorbed Glass Mat technology, which enhances almost every battery stat: longevity, durability, and power. Optima batteries are a bit expensive because of this advanced technology, but they’re especially popular in high-performance and off-road vehicles because they’re particularly resistant to vibration.

Optima’s Batteries

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The brand’s signature red, yellow, and blue top models cater to different needs, from starting power to deep cycle applications, making them versatile for various vehicle types.

2. DieHard

rutgervandermaar / Flickr

Originally launched by Sears, DieHard has built a strong reputation for delivering long-lasting car batteries with good reliability. Several series are available, including Gold, Platinum, and Silver. Each offers a different level of performance and lifespan, with higher-end models offering significant warranties.

DieHard’s Batteries

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images News via Getty Images

These batteries are able to start cars in extreme temperatures and are a favorite among consumers looking for a balance between performance and price.

3. Interstate Batteries

Tim Boyle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Interstate Batteries is one of the most well-known and widely available brands. It offers dependable performance across many different vehicles. Its batteries are praised for their lifespan and quality. It sells everything from standard flooded lead-acid batteries to AGM batteries for vehicles with higher power demands.

Interstate’s Batteries

Dmitry Kalinovsky / Shutterstock.com

Interstate has a strong presence in the replacement battery market and is often recommended by mechanics and automotive shops due to its consistency and reliability in everyday driving conditions.

4. ACDelco

Kwangmoozaa / Shutterstock.com

ACDelco is a General Motor brand that provides batteries engineered especially for GM vehicles, although they are suitable for other makes and models, too. ACDelco batteries are known for their durability, corrosion resistance, and ability to perform under harsh weather conditions.

ACDelco’s Batteries

Scharfsinn / Shutterstock.com

This company provides both flooded and AGM batteries, catering to standard vehicles and those with more advanced electronics. With a solid warranty program and a reputation for quality, ACDelco is a trusted name for consumers seeking reliable automotive parts.

5. Odyssey

hodim / Shutterstock.com

Odyssey batteries are best known for their extreme performance capabilities, particularly in vehicles that require both high starting power and deep cycle ability. These batteries have a higher lead content, allowing them to deliver more power and withstand heavy usage.

Odyssey’s Batteries

Scharfsinn / Shutterstock.com

Odyssey batteries are particularly popular in off-road vehicles and marine applications due to their ability to deeply discharge and recharge repeatedly without degrading.

They’re also highly resistant to vibration, making them suitable for rugged conditions.

6. Exide

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Exide Technologies is one of the largest battery manufacturers globally, providing a wide range of affordable batteries suitable for many vehicles. Their batteries are designed to provide reliable performance in both standard cars and vehicles with more demanding electrical systems.

Exide’s Batteries

Hryshchyshen Serhii / Shutterstock.com

Exide offers both flooded and AGM batteries, giving consumers the option to choose based on their vehicle’s needs.

7. Bosch

metamorworks / Shutterstock.com

Bosch is a well-regarded name in the automotive industry, and their car batteries are no exception. They have high-quality engineering, and Bosch batteries deliver excellent starting power and long-lasting performance.

Bosch’s Batteries

Jo Panuwat D / Shutterstock.com

They offer tons of different batteries, including lead-acid and AGM batteries. Their batteries are known particularly for their extreme weather conditions.

8. EverStart

1000kbps / iStock via Getty Images

EverStart is a budget-friendly car battery brand that’s commonly found at Walmart, making it extremely accessible to consumers across the U.S. Despite being less expensive than other options, EverStart batteries deliver reliable performance for everyday drivers and can work in many different vehicles.

EverStart’s Batteries

Kmpzzz / Shutterstock.com

While not as high-end as some premium brands, EverStart is known for offering good value, with decent warranties and solid customer reviews. Their batteries are often considered a practical choice for budget-conscious drivers.

9. NAPA Batteries

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

NAPA is a well-established brand in the automotive industry, known for providing consistent car batteries that deliver consistent performance. Manufactured by East Penn, NAPA batteries are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of vehicles, including everyday passenger cars and heavy-duty trucks.

NAPA’s Batteries

Damian B Oh / Wikimedia Commons

NAPA batteries are also known for their durability and solid warranties, ensuring long-term reliability for drivers. They’re also widely available, making them a convenient choice for many.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.