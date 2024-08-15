Avoid All Chinese Car Brands Except These 8

Companies and Brands

South China Sea, Vintage map from a 1960s1970s Australian school atlas, offering historical insights into geography and cultural landscapes.
AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com
Kristin Hitchcock
Chinese car brands are not widely recognized in the United States. However, several Chinese car brands have gained recognition for their quality and innovation. Some of these brands, like NIO, are somewhat well-known in the US.

We scoured forums like Reddit and checked Consumer Report’s thoughts on Chinese cars to bring you the 8 best Chinese car brands. While Chinese car brands are often avoided, these are of higher quality than the rest.

For those who are in a hurry, here are the key points from this article:

  • Chinese car brands are often known for their diverse vehicle options. Many also have a global presence outside of China, though none currently offer vehicles in America.
  • Several Chinese car brands are focused on electric vehicles. Many offer at least one or two electric or hybrid models.
  • While some of these brands may be good investments, they aren’t typically considered long-term investments. For stocks to hold long-term, take a look at our free report “The Next NVIDIA.”

Why Are We Covering This?

Crypto trader investor analyst broker using pc computer analyzing digital cryptocurrency exchange stock market charts graphs thinking of investing funds risks in trading platform global analytics.
Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Many Chinese brands cannot be invested in the US stock market, which is what we mostly cover. However, many are popular with US investors, like NIO. It’s important to know what brands are the best if you plan to invest in the Chinese car market.

1. Geely

Ralph Orlowski / Getty Images
Geely is one of the largest car companies in China.

Geely is one of China’s largest and most successful car companies. It was founded in Li Shufu as a small parts manufacturer. It’s turned into a major player in the global automotive industry. Today, the company makes tons of different cars, ranging from sedans to SUVs.

Key Points on Geely

MNXANL / Wikimedia Commons
Geely’s main focus is on China.
  • Innovation: Geely has invested heavily in research and development, focusing on electric and hybrid vehicles. The company’s Geely New Energy division is dedicated to advancing automotive technologies.
  • Acquisitions: Geely has made headlines with its strategic acquisitions. For instance, it has a significant stake in Daimler AG. These acquisitions have helped Geely enhance its technological capabilities.
  • International Expansion: Geely has expanded into international markets and is trying to establish a presence in countries across Asia and Europe.
  • Model Range: Geely’s lineup includes many different models, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

2. BYD

Robert Way / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
BYD sells many EV cars.

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a prominent Chinese automotive and electronics manufacturer founded in 1995 by Wang Chuanfu. The company is currently a leading name in the electric vehicle and battery industry. This company has also distinguished itself through innovation and sustainability.

Key Points about BYD

BYD+Auto | BYD Qin (Auto Shanghai 2013)
BYD Qin (Auto Shanghai 2013) by El monty / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
This company has been around for several decades.
  • Electric Vehicles: BYD is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of electric vehicles, including both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Their lineup includes an impressive range and advanced technology, which is one reason they’re so popular.
  • Battery Technology: BYD started as a battery manufacturer and remains a key player in the battery industry. The company produces lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are widely used in electric vehicles and other applications.
  • Global Presence: BYD also has a global presence, like Geely. It has established operations in several different countries.
  • Innovation: BYD invests heavily in research, focusing on improving battery efficiency and self-driving technologies. The company’s “Blade Battery” is one notable innovation.

3. Great Wall Motors

Great+Wall+Motors | Great Wall Motor R&amp;D Center in Baoding, Hebei, China
Great Wall Motor R&D Center in Baoding, Hebei, China by iMoD Official / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
Great Wall Motors is a massive corporation.

Great Wall Motors is another leading Chinese automotive manufacturer, which was established in 1984 by Wei Jainjun. The company is renowned for its specialization in SUVs and has gained a reputation for producing durable and reliable vehicles.

Key Points on Great Wall Motors

Multi exposure of virtual abstract fingerprint illustration on flag of China and sunset sky background, digital access concept
Pixels Hunter / Shutterstock.com
This company is also focused on technological innovations for their vehicles.
  • Specialization: Unlike other companies on this list, Great Wall Motors focuses on SUVs and pickup trucks, with notable models including the Haval series and the Wingle pickup. These vehicles are known for their ruggedness.
  • Innovation: The company invests in technology to enhance vehicle performance and safety. Great Wall Motors has developed advanced driver-assistance systems and is working on improving fuel efficiency and emissions control.
  • Brand Development: This company operates several different brands under its umbrella. Each brand targets a very specific segment of the market, from budget-friendly options to luxury vehicles.

4. SAIC Motor

Jamie Davies, flickr.com, CC BY 2.0 DEED
There are several large car companies in China.

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited is one of China’s largest and most influential automotive manufacturers, established in 1955. It’s a state-owned enterprise and a key player in China’s economy. It operates several well-known brands and has several joint ventures.

Key Points on SAIC Motors

Putuo Yu Ding Dongling Tomb for Empress Dowager Cixi in Eastern Qing Tombs, Hebei, China
Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com
China may be home to many technological innovations, but they’re also home to tons of history and historical landmarks.
  • Brand Portfolio: SAIC Motors operates several different brands, including MG and Roewe.
  • Global Presence: With a strong international presence, SAIC has expanded its footprint into several different markets, including Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Their global strategy allows for more growth.
  • Sustainability: SAIC Motors is also committed to sustainable practices, as it develops electric and hybrid vehicles. The company’s efforts to produce electric models are most obvious under its MG brand.
  • Innovation: SAIC Motors invests heavily in research and development. They emphasize smart technologies, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving. The company is currently developing driving assistance systems.

5. NIO

NIO+car | NIO ET5 show car (front)
NIO ET5 show car (front) by GZrex / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
NIO is heavily focused on electrical cars.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is a prominent Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer founded in 2014 by William Li. Known for its high-performance electric cars and innovative technology, NIO has quickly become a leading player in the EV market.

Key Points on NIO

Senior tourists riding electric bicycle against frauenkirche cathedral at dresden- germany
TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
NIO is working to expand its reach internationally.
  • Innovative Technology: NIO is best known for its cutting-edge technology, including its advanced driver-assistance system and its AI-powered in-car assistant. The company has also pioneered battery-swapping technology, which allows drivers to quickly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones.
  • Model Lineup: NIO offers many electric vehicles, including luxury SUVs and sedans.
  • Sustainability: NIO is committed to reducing environmental impact through its electric vehicles. The company aims to advance clean energy solutions and promote the adoption of EVs as part of its regular lineup.
  • Global Expansion: While NIO is primarily focused on the Chinese market, it has made strides in international expansion. The company is introducing some of its vehicles into European markets, for instance.

6. XPeng Motors

EV charging station for electric car in concept of green energy and eco power produced from sustainable source to supply to charger station in order to reduce CO2 emission .
Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com
XPeng is a major manufacturer of EV cars.

XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV) is a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer founded in 2014 by He Xiaopeng, Xue Feng, and others. The company is known for its advanced technology and smart, connected electric cars. It’s gained attention for its innovation and rapid growth.

Key Points about XPeng Motors

Issiah Levett / iStock via Getty Images
While this company does produce other cars, it’s main focus is on innovation in the EV industry.
  • Smart Technology: XPeng is recognized for integrating cutting-edge technology into its vehicles. The company’s cars feature advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. XPeng’s vehicles are equipped with their proprietary XPeng Pilot system, which enhances driver safety.
  • Model Lineup: XPeng offers tons of different electric vehicles that blend technology with performance. We’ve been following their deliveries for quite some time.
  • Innovation: XPeng is constantly investing in research and development to drive innovation in its electric vehicles.

7. Changan Automobile

China flag in the center of a circuit board. Concept of leadership in technology, artificial intelligence or digital cryptocurrencies
Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com
China is a huge driver of technological innovation, so it’s no surprise that this country regularly comes out with new car technology.

Changan Automobile is one of China’s oldest and largest automotive manufacturers, established in 1862. The company has a long history and is known for its broad range of vehicles, from budget-friendly options to more premium offerings.

Key Points on Changan Automobile

Angry truck driver shouting in his vehicle.
Hryshchyshen Serhii / Shutterstock.com
Changan even produces commercial trucks.
  • Diverse Model Range: Changan produces a wide variety of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and commercial trucks. Thanks to its wide variety of models, the brand caters to many different market segments.
  • Electric Vehicles: Changan has been expanding its electric vehicle lineup, too. The company offers several electric and hybrid vehicles, aiming to meet the growing consumer demand in China.
  • Expansion: Changan is currently looking outside of China for more business, exporting vehicles to several different countries in Asia and the Middle East.
  • Innovation: Like many companies on this list, Changan also invests heavily in research and development. For instance, they’re constantly looking to improve vehicle safety and performance.

8. Haval

China | Beautiful modern city at night in Shanghai, China
zhaojiankang / iStock via Getty Images
Haval’s SUVs are exceptionally popular in China.

Haval is a prominent Chinese automotive brand specializing in SUVs. It’s a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors, one of China’s largest automotive manufacturers. Haval was originally established in 2002, making it one of the newer brands on this list. Since then, though, the company has become a leading name in the SUV market.

Key Points on Haval

China Dongguan Nancheng CBD night city scenery
HelloRF Zcool / Shutterstock.com
Haval produces many of the cars in China’s cities.
  • Specialization: Unlike other companies on this list, Haval is dedicated to producing SUVs explicitly. However, they do cover a broad range of SUV sizes and styles.
  • Technology: Haval places a strong emphasis on using advanced technology in its vehicles. The brand’s SUVs are equipped with intelligent driver-assistance systems, for instance.
  • Global Presence: Haval’s main market is China. However, the company has slowly been expanding its international footprint. For instance, Haval currently exports to several different regions, including Asia and Latin America.
  • Design and Quality: Haval is known for producing quality SUVs. The brand focuses on delivering a premium feel and comfortable driving experience.

