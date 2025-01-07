Americans Love Jack Daniels, but These 10 Whiskeys Are Better matucha / iStock via Getty Images

Tired of drinking the same old alcohol every time you go out or get together with friends? Want to try something new but don’t want to take a risk on an expensive, yet unfamiliar bottle? Don’t worry. We did the work of comparing many online lists created by several whiskey experts and reviewers and found the brands that are usually found among their top ten.

Key Points Better whiskey doesn’t have to be expensive, there are affordable options.

Better whiskey comes in a variety of flavors, ages, and styles. You don’t have to settle.

For our list, we picked the whiskeys that were generally reviewed better than Jack Daniel’s, but as with any product, some will perform better in one category than another. We didn’t rank these in order of price or quality, but we are confident that you will enjoy a class of any of these a little bit more than your usual brand.

#10 Wild Turkey

From: Lawrenceburg, Kentucky

Taste : Honey, toffee, oak, spices, almonds, fruits, orange peel

Popular bottle: Wild Turkey 101

Wild Turkey

Wild Turkey is Matthew McConaughey’s favorite whiskey and offers a wide variety of flavors, ages, and profiles. Wild Turkey 101 aged for six to eight years. It received the Editor’s Choice Award from Whisky Magazine in 2012. The now-well-received Bottled-in-Bond is aged for 17 years.

#9 George Dickel

From: Tullahoma, Tennessee

Taste : cinnamon sugar, vanilla, maple, oak, spices, toffee

Popular bottle: Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whiskey

George Dickel

George Dickel has the second-largest distillery in Tennessee, right behind Jack Daniel’s. Even though it is an American brand, it uses the Scottish spelling of “whisky” for its bottles because George Dickel said his whiskey was as good, smooth, and as high-quality as the best whiskies in Scotland.

George Dickel won the Best Tennessee Whiskey award in the 2015 Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The George Dickel Rye Whisky won double gold awards, and the George Dickel Barrel Select Tennessee Whisky also earned a gold designation.

#8 Old Forester

From: Louisville, Kentucky

Taste : Fruits, spices, caramel, oak

Popular bottle: Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style

Old Forester

Old Forester holds the distinction of being sold continuously longer than any other whiskey (about 155 years) and was the first bourbon brand sold only in sealed bottles. It was originally sold in pharmacies as medication and was produced legally during prohibition.

The Old Forester Birthday Bourbon won the “best bourbon”, “double gold medal”, “gold medal”, and “silver medal” at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the “Best bourbon aged under 10 years” designation in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible, and was the “American Whiskey of the Year” at Malt Advocate WhiskyFest New York.

#7 George T. Stagg

From: Frankfort, Kentucky

Taste : Toffee, fudge, vanilla, coffee

Popular bottle: George T. Stagg

George T. Stagg

This is a whiskey that is only produced in limited quantities every year — with one release in the fall, and a second release in the spring. It won three gold medals and three double gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It also won the Chairman’s Trophy at the New York Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and was given the “Best North American Whiskey” award at the World Whiskies Awards.

#6 Michter’s

From: Louisville, Kentucky

Taste : Brown sugar, fruit, butterscotch, charred wood

Popular bottle: Michter’s 10-Year

Michter’s

According to folklore in Pennsylvania, George Washington visited the distillery where Michter’s was produced and bought the whiskey for his soldiers to keep them warm. Recent Michter’s products are not produced at the distillery anymore. The Michter’s 10-year single barrel vintage was one of the best-reviewed whiskeys in 2023 and 2024.

#5 Jim Beam

From: Clermont, Kentucky

Taste : Oak, cherries, vanilla, caramel

Popular bottle: Jim Beam White Label

Jim Beam

Jim Beam is one of the most popular brands of bourbon in the entire world and offers several different vintages and drinks for various tastes. The Jim Beam Black bottle won double gold at the 2009 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and also won a Gold Outstanding award at the 2013 International Wine and Spirit Competition.

#4 Weller

From: Frankfort, Kentucky

Taste : Cinnamon sugar, vanilla, fruits

Popular bottle: W. L. Weller 12-Year

Weller

Weller is well-known for using a mix of corn and wheat, whereas most other whiskey brands use corn and rye. The William Larue Weller won the 2017 Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition; the Old Weller Antique 107 won the Gold Medal at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition in 2016, and whiskey reviewer at Spirits, Jim Murray, called the William Larue Weller bourbon the “Second Finest Whisky in the World”.

#3 Colonel E. H. Taylor, Jr.

From: Frankfort, Kentucky

Taste : Spices, vanilla, toffee, tobacco, sweet corn

Popular bottle: E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel

Colonel E. H. Taylor, Jr.

Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. founded the Buffalo Trace Distillery where his namesake whiskey is now produced. He was an active politician who fought to improve the quality of whiskey in the United States. There are now a number of collections in the E. H. Taylor, Jr. whiskey brand, which have all been received and reviewed highly, receiving the highest marks in several publications. Its awards include the silver medal at the 2024 International Wine & Spirits Competition, double gold at the 2024 Whiskies of the World, gold at the 2024 American Whiskey Masters, and many more.

#2 Woodford Reserve

From: Versailles, Kentucky

Taste : Fruits, florals, wood, spice

Popular bottle: Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Woodford Reserve

Woodford is a relatively new whiskey, being introduced in 1996. It has since won several awards including double gold a handful of times, and gold and silver, at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It is regularly included in the lists of best whiskeys every year.

Unfortunately, Woodford Reserve was found guilty of using unfair labor practices and union busting with its employees in 2024.

#1 Van Winkle

From: Frankfort, Kentucky

Taste : Vanilla, cherries, pecans, wood

Popular bottle: Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year

Van Winkle

Properly known as the Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve brand produced by the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, this whiskey is a popular name among whiskey fans and experts. There’s a reason why it sits at the top spot on our list: it regularly enjoys this spot on other lists around the world. Yet because of its popularity and limited production, it can be nearly impossible to get your hands on.

The various expressions of this brand have won double golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the “Spirit of the Year” award by Wine & Spirits magazine, the “Trophy for Worldwide Whisky” and the gold medallion from the International Wine and Spirit Competition, and more.

