The list of the 21 best bourbon brands strikes a balance between time-tested traditional brands and newer players. Established names like Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bring decades of expertise, delivering reliable quality. New brands like Uncle Nearest and Barrell add their twists, offering fresh flavors and perspectives. The combination of old-school reliability and innovative newcomers creates a diverse range of bourbons, perfect for those who thirst for flavor beyond the ordinary. Individual palates vary, and personal tastes play a significant role in the perception of flavor, so while our choices might not be the same as yours, and with nearly 100 brands of bourbon being produced in Kentucky alone, whittling down the list is bound to chop off a decent contender or two. With that in mind, here is 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 21 best bourbon brands ranked.

21 Best Bourbon Brands Ranked: Bourbon Defined

To be called bourbon, a whiskey must meet the following criteria:

Bourbon must be produced in the United States, including Puerto Rico.

The mash, the mix of grains used in the production, must contain at least 51% corn.

Bourbon must be distilled to no more than 160 proof (80% alcohol by volume)

Bourbon must be bottled at a minimum of 80 proof (40% alcohol by volume).

Bourbon must be aged in new charred oak barrels.

Straight bourbon must be aged for a minimum of two years.

If bourbon is aged for fewer than four years, the age must be stated on the label.

Bourbon must not contain any additives, except for water to reduce proof when appropriate.

21. Evan Williams

owner/parent: Heaven Hill

established: 1957

average cost: 25 USD/750 ml

Evan Williams is one of the tried and true brands. Considered a mid-tier label throughout the 20th century, Heaven Hill has recently upped its marketing game and has added single-barrel and small-batch varieties to its Evan Williams line. Sip for sip this exceptionally palatable bourbon is way more affordable than many of the brands that made this list.

20. Jim Beam

owner/parent: Beam Suntory

established: 1795 /1943

average cost: 20 USD/750 ml

Except for a brief hiatus during prohibition, seven generations of the Beam family have produced bourbon for over 200 years. Don’t let her age fool you, this old girl still has game. A leader in worldwide sales, Jim Bean continues to redefine its brand. In the spring of 2023, Beam Suntoy launched a global marketing campaign for Jim Beam featuring the Neil Diamond classic Sweet Caroline and the slogan People are good for you.

19. Maker’s Mark

owner/parent: Beam Suntory

established: 1953

average cost: 24 USD/750 ml

Maker’s Mark is the world’s best-selling wheated bourbon. Its status as a long-term favorite is a result of the smooth, sweet, delicate flavor that wheat imparts. To maintain its place at the top, the brand launched its Make Your Mark global marketing campaign in the spring of 2023.

18. Booker’s

parent/owner: Beam Suntory

established: 1988

average cost: 80 USD/750 ml

Booker’s bourbon is named for Jim Beam’s grandson, esteemed distiller, Booker Noe. Originally only gifted to family and friends of Noe, the brand has become synonymous with quality. Booker’s is marketed as a small-batch bourbon.

17. Weller

parent/owner: Buffalo Trace Distillery/Sazerac

established: 1849

average cost: 75 USD/750 ml

Named for the distiller who first used wheat in his mash, Weller’s wheated bourbon is another astoundingly smooth choice. William Larue Weller was a true pioneering bourbon distiller, adding wheat to his mash before anyone else. The result was nothing less than world-changing! Whether you’re mixing it or sipping it, Weller goes down easy.

16. Barrell

parent/owner: Joe Beatrice

established 2013

average cost: 90 USD/750 ml

One of the new kids on the block, Barrell has forged its way into the craft market. Barrell sources its bourbon from distillers in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee, to create their signature blend. Though Barrell can be a little pricy, bourbon connoisseurs argue that it’s worth every penny.

15. Old Forester 1920

parent/owner: Brown-Foreman Corporation

established: 1870

average cost: 60 USD/750 ml

Old Forester is the oldest continuously distilled bourbon in the United States. During Prohibition, Old Forester was produced as medical whiskey, licensed by the government. In today’s world, Old Forester 1920, the higher-proof uncle of Old Forester 1910, is considered a top-shelf bourbon and an acceptable gift.

14. Four Roses Small Batch Select

parent/owner: Kirin Holdings

established: 1888

average cost: 60 USD/750 ml

Upon purchasing the brand in 2002, Kirin did away with Four Roses blended bourbons, focusing instead on single-barrel and small-batch bourbons. Four Roses has become a sought-after brand, that is difficult to find unless you know somebody…

13. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

parent/owner: Brown-Foreman Corporation

established: 1996

average cost: 55 USD/750 ml

Among the other things that make Woodford Reserve Double Oaked stand out in the crowd is its master distiller, Marianne Barnes. Barnes is the first female distiller in the state of Kentucky and the history of bourbon. Barnes’ chemical engineering degree was handy, when fresh out of college, Brown-Foreman offered her a job, and soon fast-tracked her apprenticeship as a master distiller. The rest, as they say, is history.

12. Knob Creek Single Barrel

parent/owner: Beam Suntory

established: 1992

average cost: 50 USD/750ml

This single-barrel bourbon has established itself as a respected brand in its 30 years. Knob Creek has a surprisingly agreeable flavor and an even more agreeable price tag. The Old Knob Single Barrel Program personalizes the experience by allowing retailers to claim their own barrel. Participants may claim their barrels in person at the distillery, or remotely. The final product comes with an engraved plate and the story of the barrel, including its location in the warehouse as it aged.

21 Best Bourbon Brands: 11. Elijah Craig

parent/owner: Heaven Hill

established; 1986

average cost 35 USD/750 ml

Though Elijah Craig was introduced in 1986, Heaven Hill recently gave it a little push with new packaging and a marketing campaign that saw its sales increase significantly. Elijah Craig boasts several aged varieties, that are somewhat pricey, but worth it to those who appreciate and savor their bourbon.

10. Blanton’s

parent/owner: Buffalo Trace Distillery/Sazerac

established: 1881

average cost: 130 USD/750 ml

Blanton’s is the original single-barrel bourbon, introduced in 1984. Since then Blanton’s has won several industry awards and an appreciative fan base. The biggest gripe about Blanton’s is that it is hard to find. Because bourbon takes years to mature, the supply hasn’t quite caught up with the demand. Patience.

9. Henry McKenna 10-Year Single Barrel

parent/owner: Heaven Hill

established: 1855

average cost: 65 USD/750 ml

Named for the Irish immigrant who fashioned his bourbon recipe after his family’s Irish whisky recipe. Traditionally thought of as a mid-level bourbon, McKenna has gained favor in recent years for its smooth delivery and bold aftertaste. Kudos to Heaven Hill for keeping this heritage brand in their repertoire.

8. Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr.

parent/owner: Buffalo Trace Distillery/Sazerac

established: 2013

average cost: 120 USD/750 ml

This relatively new offering from Buffalo Trace has been a winner from the get-go. This small-batch bourbon ages for 7 years. The velvety texture, followed by a warm afterglow has Bourbon enthusiasts enamored with the multiple award-winning Colonel.

7. Remus Repeal Reserve

parent/owner:

established: 2017

average cost: 120 USD/750 ml

Named to honor notorious bootlegger George Remus, this newcomer is turning heads with its rich aroma and classic flavor notes. R³ is a blended bourbon, a welcome player in the single-barrel-dominated game.

6. Wild Turkey Master’s Keep

parent/owner: Campari Group

established: 1940

average cost: 150 USD/750 ml

20th-century Wild Turkey was inexpensive and readily available to underage college kids playing Truth or Dare. Or so I’ve been told. Wild Turkey was considered bottom-shelf booze back in the day. It was referred to as gut rot, a mid-20th-century euphemism for poor-quality liquor. Throughout said time, Wild Turkey was a sourced bourbon. In the ensuing years, the brand began to distill its own spirits. Today’s Wild Turkey is a top-shelf liquor, more likely to be found in your father’s private reserve than in a game of spin the bottle.

5. Eagle Rare

parent/owner: Buffalo Trace Distillery/Sazerac

established: 1975

average cost: 90 USD/750 ml

For its cost point, Eagle Rare is one of the best affordable bourbons on the market. It is also one of the more celebrated bourbons, having won the double gold medal, the highest honor awarded at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition – 5 times! The Eagle Rare trophy case contains 22 other awards as well. So, don’t allow its affordable price tag to fool you – Eagle Rare is a rare treat.

4. Stagg

parent/owner: Buffalo Trace Distillery/Sazerac

established: 2002

average cost: 150 USD/750 ml

Named in honor of 19th-century whiskey pioneer, George T. Stagg. Introduced by Buffalo Trace in 2002, Stagg has acquired a large and dedicated following. The marketing strategy of this award-winning bourbon, from its labeling to its promotional verbiage, focuses on its image as the avid outdoorsman’s bourbon of choice. However, this favorable bourbon deservedly has a much wider fan base.

3. Old Rip Van Winkle

parent/owner: Buffalo Trace/Sazerac

established: 1935

average cost: 900 USD/750 ml

Originally produced by Stitzel Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, Pappy Van Winkle’s motto was We make fine bourbon- at a profit if we can, at a loss if we must, but always fine bourbon! Well, sir, you couldn’t ask for a finer, fuller-bodied bourbon than Old Rip Van Winkle. Third-generation Julian P. Van Winkle III, and his son, fourth-generation Preston Van Winkle oversee the production of the Van Winkle brands.

2. Garrison Brothers, Lady Bird

parent/owner: Dan Garrison

established: 2005 / introduced 2010

average cost: 350 USD/750 ml

Named for former first lady Lady Bird Johnson, Garrison Brothers produced wheated bourbon at the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas. Garrison quips that this also makes Garrison Brothers the oldest legal distillery in Texas. We’re bound to hear more from the newcomer, with marketing savvy like that, and award-winning flavor

1. Uncle Nearest, Single Barrel Whiskey

parent/owner: Fawn Weaver

established: 2017

average cost: 100 USD/750 ml

There is a lot to love about Uncle Nearest, one of the newest of the new. Uncle Nearest, produced in Shelbyville, Tennessee, honors the memory of Nathan “Nearest” Green, the first Black American master distiller. It’s a minority-owned and independently operated enterprise. Since its introduction, Uncle Nearest has won award after award, most recently securing a platinum award at the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards (LVGSA). Get it while you can still afford it. This brand ain’t going anywhere but up.

