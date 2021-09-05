This Is The City With The Fewest Pizza Places

Pizza chains are among the most successful food franchises in America. There are approximately 78,000 pizza stores in the U.S. Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Domino’s, and Little Caesar’s have built huge businesses which have revenue in the billions of dollars a year.

According to one study, the average American eats 46 pizza slices a year. The Washington Post claims Americans eat 100 ares of pizza every day.

While pizza locations seem to be ubiquitous, the number varies considerably from city to city. We picked the city with the fewest pizza places using data from the Pizza Index 2021, Yelp API, and the US Census Bureau.

The city with the fewest pizza places is Detroit with only .9 locations per 100,000 people. While there is no any proof of a connection between pizza and demographics, Detroit is one of the poorest cities in America, both based on median household income and poverty. And, much of the city has been deserted as it went from a city of over 1.5 million people in 1950 to one of less than 700,000 people today.

At the other end of the spectrum, the city with the most pizza places is Fort Lauderdale Florida, which has 95 locations per 100,000. It has a population of 182,437. A number of the top cities are also in Florida, although there is no accounting for exactly why this is true.

To identify the city with the fewest pizza places, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the number of pizza places per 100K from the Pizza Index 2021 for 259 cities around the country. Total population used to adjust for pizzerias per 100K population was from the US Census Bureau.

