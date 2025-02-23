These States Are Fueling America's Gun Trafficking Problem and Hurting The Economy Chad Davis / Wikimedia Commons

Federal firearm tracing data suggests that as many as 408,000 firearms originally sold in the U.S. were linked to a crime in 2023. A majority of these firearms were recovered by police within the state where the gun was originally purchased, often after being taken from a suspect or found at a crime scene. Still, over 110,000 of these guns, or about 27%, were recovered outside the borders of the state in which they were first purchased — and a meaningful share of them were deliberately trafficked out-of-state and transferred to individuals who are legally prohibited from gun ownership.

Gun control laws in the U.S. are set largely at the state level.

The resulting patchwork of firearm regulations across the 50 states is helping to fuel an interstate market for gun trafficking.

Gun laws in the U.S. are largely set at the state level, and while some states have strong gun safety laws, others do not. In states that have implemented certain regulations — including universal background checks that close the so-called gun show loophole, restrictions for individuals with a history of certain mental health issues, and licensing requirements — it is, in theory, more difficult for criminals to obtain firearms. In states without these laws, however, there are far fewer bureaucratic safeguards in place to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.

The inconsistencies inherent in America’s patchwork approach to gun control have helped fuel an interstate black market for firearms. The transfer of guns across state borders for illicit purposes is evidenced by tracing data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Federal firearm tracings offer a rough approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into gun violence trends in the United States. (Here is a look at the U.S. states with the highest rates of gun theft.)

Using 2023 ATF firearm tracing data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states fueling the gun trafficking problem. States are ranked by the number of firearms that were sourced locally and then recovered by police in a different state before being traced by the ATF.

The number of firearms sourced from a given state, and then linked to an out-of-state crime, ranges from 46 to more than 85,000, depending on the state. The states supplying the fewest guns linked to out-of-state crimes tend to have either small populations, strong gun control laws, or both. Conversely, the highest ranking states on this list typically have large populations, weak gun control laws, or both.

The gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center assigns each state a letter grade rating the strength of their firearm laws. Grades range from “A,” for the states with the strongest laws, to “F,” for the states with the weakest. Of the 10 states supplying the most firearms that were recovered by police in a different state, seven have a gun law grade of “D-” or lower. Meanwhile, six of the 10 lowest ranking states have a grade of “B-” or higher — and three of the remaining four are home to fewer than 1 million people. (Here is a look at the states with the most restrictive gun laws.)

In addition to its public safety impact, this widespread interstate gun trafficking problem also carries considerable economic weight. States with weaker firearm laws may inadvertently foster a thriving underground market for firearms, contributing to broader, multifaceted adversities — from surging law enforcement costs and burdened criminal justice systems to the economic ripple effects in communities impacted by gun violence.

On the other hand, states with stronger laws may foster a more stable, regulated firearms market, and by curbing unlawful transfers, can mitigate some of the economic fractures caused by the costs of gun violence, potentially affecting everything from healthcare expenditures to insurance premiums and employee productivity in the most affected regions.

These are the states fueling America’s gun trafficking problem.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Gun control laws are put in place, in part, to help keep firearms out of the wrong hands — and in the U.S., these laws are set largely at the state level. While some states have implemented strong gun safety laws, others have not. In theory, criminals will have greater difficulty obtaining a firearm in states where guns are tightly regulated. Partially as a result, many of the states with weak gun control laws are supplying thousands of firearms to other parts of the country where they are ultimately used for illicit purposes.

50. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Hawaii traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 46 (0.0% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

46 (0.0% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Hawaii are linked to crime: California — 9 firearms (13.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Hawaii)

California — 9 firearms (13.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Hawaii) State where the 2nd most guns from Hawaii are linked to crime: Nevada — 6 firearms (8.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Hawaii)

Nevada — 6 firearms (8.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Hawaii) State where the 3rd most guns from Hawaii are linked to crime: Arizona — 3 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Hawaii)

Arizona — 3 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Hawaii) Hawaii’s gun law strength grade: A-

49. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Rhode Island traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 108 (0.1% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

108 (0.1% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Rhode Island are linked to crime: Massachusetts — 51 firearms (12.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Rhode Island)

Massachusetts — 51 firearms (12.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Rhode Island) State where the 2nd most guns from Rhode Island are linked to crime: Florida — 9 firearms (2.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Rhode Island)

Florida — 9 firearms (2.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Rhode Island) State where the 3rd most guns from Rhode Island are linked to crime: Connecticut — 6 firearms (1.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Rhode Island)

Connecticut — 6 firearms (1.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Rhode Island) Rhode Island’s gun law strength grade: A-

48. South Dakota

Guns from South Dakota traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 292 (0.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

292 (0.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from South Dakota are linked to crime: Colorado — 43 firearms (5.5% of all traced firearms sourced from South Dakota)

Colorado — 43 firearms (5.5% of all traced firearms sourced from South Dakota) State where the 2nd most guns from South Dakota are linked to crime: California — 37 firearms (4.7% of all traced firearms sourced from South Dakota)

California — 37 firearms (4.7% of all traced firearms sourced from South Dakota) State where the 3rd most guns from South Dakota are linked to crime: Minnesota — 28 firearms (3.6% of all traced firearms sourced from South Dakota)

Minnesota — 28 firearms (3.6% of all traced firearms sourced from South Dakota) South Dakota’s gun law strength grade: F

47. Vermont

Guns from Vermont traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 347 (0.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

347 (0.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Vermont are linked to crime: New York — 83 firearms (15.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Vermont)

New York — 83 firearms (15.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Vermont) State where the 2nd most guns from Vermont are linked to crime: Massachusetts — 81 firearms (14.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Vermont)

Massachusetts — 81 firearms (14.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Vermont) State where the 3rd most guns from Vermont are linked to crime: Connecticut — 69 firearms (12.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Vermont)

Connecticut — 69 firearms (12.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Vermont) Vermont’s gun law strength grade: B-

46. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from New Jersey traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 358 (0.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

358 (0.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from New Jersey are linked to crime: Pennsylvania — 61 firearms (6.0% of all traced firearms sourced from New Jersey)

Pennsylvania — 61 firearms (6.0% of all traced firearms sourced from New Jersey) State where the 2nd most guns from New Jersey are linked to crime: New York — 60 firearms (5.9% of all traced firearms sourced from New Jersey)

New York — 60 firearms (5.9% of all traced firearms sourced from New Jersey) State where the 3rd most guns from New Jersey are linked to crime: Florida — 35 firearms (3.4% of all traced firearms sourced from New Jersey)

Florida — 35 firearms (3.4% of all traced firearms sourced from New Jersey) New Jersey’s gun law strength grade: A

45. Nebraska

Guns from Nebraska traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 377 (0.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

377 (0.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Nebraska are linked to crime: Iowa — 59 firearms (3.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Nebraska)

Iowa — 59 firearms (3.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Nebraska) State where the 2nd most guns from Nebraska are linked to crime: Colorado — 46 firearms (2.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Nebraska)

Colorado — 46 firearms (2.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Nebraska) State where the 3rd most guns from Nebraska are linked to crime: Texas — 33 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Nebraska)

Texas — 33 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Nebraska) Nebraska’s gun law strength grade: C-

44. North Dakota

Guns from North Dakota traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 403 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

403 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from North Dakota are linked to crime: Minnesota — 81 firearms (10.0% of all traced firearms sourced from North Dakota)

Minnesota — 81 firearms (10.0% of all traced firearms sourced from North Dakota) State where the 2nd most guns from North Dakota are linked to crime: California — 56 firearms (6.9% of all traced firearms sourced from North Dakota)

California — 56 firearms (6.9% of all traced firearms sourced from North Dakota) State where the 3rd most guns from North Dakota are linked to crime: Texas — 28 firearms (3.5% of all traced firearms sourced from North Dakota)

Texas — 28 firearms (3.5% of all traced firearms sourced from North Dakota) North Dakota’s gun law strength grade: F

43. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Massachusetts traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 413 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

413 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Massachusetts are linked to crime: Rhode Island — 55 firearms (4.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Massachusetts)

Rhode Island — 55 firearms (4.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Massachusetts) State where the 2nd most guns from Massachusetts are linked to crime: Florida — 50 firearms (4.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Massachusetts)

Florida — 50 firearms (4.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Massachusetts) State where the 3rd most guns from Massachusetts are linked to crime: New York — 34 firearms (2.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Massachusetts)

New York — 34 firearms (2.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Massachusetts) Massachusetts’ gun law strength grade: A

42. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Guns from Alaska traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 420 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

420 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Alaska are linked to crime: California — 73 firearms (4.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Alaska)

California — 73 firearms (4.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Alaska) State where the 2nd most guns from Alaska are linked to crime: Washington — 37 firearms (2.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Alaska)

Washington — 37 firearms (2.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Alaska) State where the 3rd most guns from Alaska are linked to crime: Florida — 29 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Alaska)

Florida — 29 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Alaska) Alaska’s gun law strength grade: F

41. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Connecticut traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 425 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

425 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Connecticut are linked to crime: New York — 69 firearms (6.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Connecticut)

New York — 69 firearms (6.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Connecticut) State where the 2nd most guns from Connecticut are linked to crime: Florida — 57 firearms (5.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Connecticut)

Florida — 57 firearms (5.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Connecticut) State where the 3rd most guns from Connecticut are linked to crime: Massachusetts — 47 firearms (4.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Connecticut)

Massachusetts — 47 firearms (4.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Connecticut) Connecticut’s gun law strength grade: A

40. Delaware

Guns from Delaware traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 428 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

428 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Delaware are linked to crime: Maryland — 140 firearms (11.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Delaware)

Maryland — 140 firearms (11.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Delaware) State where the 2nd most guns from Delaware are linked to crime: Pennsylvania — 123 firearms (10.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Delaware)

Pennsylvania — 123 firearms (10.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Delaware) State where the 3rd most guns from Delaware are linked to crime: New Jersey — 51 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Delaware)

New Jersey — 51 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Delaware) Delaware’s gun law strength grade: A-

39. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Guns from Wyoming traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 463 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

463 (0.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Wyoming are linked to crime: Colorado — 119 firearms (18.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Wyoming)

Colorado — 119 firearms (18.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Wyoming) State where the 2nd most guns from Wyoming are linked to crime: California — 50 firearms (7.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Wyoming)

California — 50 firearms (7.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Wyoming) State where the 3rd most guns from Wyoming are linked to crime: Texas — 31 firearms (4.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Wyoming)

Texas — 31 firearms (4.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Wyoming) Wyoming’s gun law strength grade: F

38. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Maine traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 581 (0.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

581 (0.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Maine are linked to crime: Massachusetts — 225 firearms (23.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Maine)

Massachusetts — 225 firearms (23.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Maine) State where the 2nd most guns from Maine are linked to crime: New York — 102 firearms (10.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Maine)

New York — 102 firearms (10.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Maine) State where the 3rd most guns from Maine are linked to crime: Connecticut — 37 firearms (3.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Maine)

Connecticut — 37 firearms (3.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Maine) Maine’s gun law strength grade: C+

37. New York

Guns from New York traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 608 (0.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

608 (0.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from New York are linked to crime: Florida — 100 firearms (4.7% of all traced firearms sourced from New York)

Florida — 100 firearms (4.7% of all traced firearms sourced from New York) State where the 2nd most guns from New York are linked to crime: North Carolina — 56 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from New York)

North Carolina — 56 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from New York) State where the 3rd most guns from New York are linked to crime: Pennsylvania — 53 firearms (2.5% of all traced firearms sourced from New York)

Pennsylvania — 53 firearms (2.5% of all traced firearms sourced from New York) New York’s gun law strength grade: A

36. New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Guns from New Hampshire traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 699 (0.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

699 (0.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from New Hampshire are linked to crime: Massachusetts — 248 firearms (20.1% of all traced firearms sourced from New Hampshire)

Massachusetts — 248 firearms (20.1% of all traced firearms sourced from New Hampshire) State where the 2nd most guns from New Hampshire are linked to crime: Florida — 45 firearms (3.6% of all traced firearms sourced from New Hampshire)

Florida — 45 firearms (3.6% of all traced firearms sourced from New Hampshire) State where the 3rd most guns from New Hampshire are linked to crime: New York — 38 firearms (3.1% of all traced firearms sourced from New Hampshire)

New York — 38 firearms (3.1% of all traced firearms sourced from New Hampshire) New Hampshire’s gun law strength grade: D-

35. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Montana traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 709 (0.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

709 (0.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Montana are linked to crime: California — 185 firearms (10.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Montana)

California — 185 firearms (10.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Montana) State where the 2nd most guns from Montana are linked to crime: Washington — 90 firearms (5.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Montana)

Washington — 90 firearms (5.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Montana) State where the 3rd most guns from Montana are linked to crime: North Dakota — 45 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Montana)

North Dakota — 45 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Montana) Montana’s gun law strength grade: F

34. Minnesota

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Guns from Minnesota traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 743 (0.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

743 (0.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Minnesota are linked to crime: Illinois — 122 firearms (3.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Minnesota)

Illinois — 122 firearms (3.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Minnesota) State where the 2nd most guns from Minnesota are linked to crime: California — 67 firearms (1.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Minnesota)

California — 67 firearms (1.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Minnesota) State where the 3rd most guns from Minnesota are linked to crime: Wisconsin — 53 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Minnesota)

Wisconsin — 53 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Minnesota) Minnesota’s gun law strength grade: B

33. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Maryland traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 887 (0.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

887 (0.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Maryland are linked to crime: Virginia — 88 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Maryland)

Virginia — 88 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Maryland) State where the 2nd most guns from Maryland are linked to crime: Pennsylvania — 78 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Maryland)

Pennsylvania — 78 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Maryland) State where the 3rd most guns from Maryland are linked to crime: Florida — 57 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Maryland)

Florida — 57 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Maryland) Maryland’s gun law strength grade: A-

32. Iowa

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Iowa traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 897 (0.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

897 (0.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Iowa are linked to crime: Illinois — 303 firearms (9.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Iowa)

Illinois — 303 firearms (9.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Iowa) State where the 2nd most guns from Iowa are linked to crime: Nebraska — 133 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Iowa)

Nebraska — 133 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Iowa) State where the 3rd most guns from Iowa are linked to crime: Minnesota — 50 firearms (1.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Iowa)

Minnesota — 50 firearms (1.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Iowa) Iowa’s gun law strength grade: F

31. Idaho

Guns from Idaho traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 974 (0.9% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

974 (0.9% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Idaho are linked to crime: California — 346 firearms (18.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Idaho)

California — 346 firearms (18.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Idaho) State where the 2nd most guns from Idaho are linked to crime: Washington — 176 firearms (9.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Idaho)

Washington — 176 firearms (9.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Idaho) State where the 3rd most guns from Idaho are linked to crime: Oregon — 101 firearms (5.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Idaho)

Oregon — 101 firearms (5.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Idaho) Idaho’s gun law strength grade: F

30. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from New Mexico traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,127 (1.0% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,127 (1.0% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from New Mexico are linked to crime: Texas — 271 firearms (6.7% of all traced firearms sourced from New Mexico)

Texas — 271 firearms (6.7% of all traced firearms sourced from New Mexico) State where the 2nd most guns from New Mexico are linked to crime: California — 258 firearms (6.4% of all traced firearms sourced from New Mexico)

California — 258 firearms (6.4% of all traced firearms sourced from New Mexico) State where the 3rd most guns from New Mexico are linked to crime: Arizona — 129 firearms (3.2% of all traced firearms sourced from New Mexico)

Arizona — 129 firearms (3.2% of all traced firearms sourced from New Mexico) New Mexico’s gun law strength grade: B-

29. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Utah traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,199 (1.1% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,199 (1.1% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Utah are linked to crime: California — 631 firearms (16.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Utah)

California — 631 firearms (16.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Utah) State where the 2nd most guns from Utah are linked to crime: Texas — 85 firearms (2.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Utah)

Texas — 85 firearms (2.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Utah) State where the 3rd most guns from Utah are linked to crime: Nevada — 82 firearms (2.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Utah)

Nevada — 82 firearms (2.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Utah) Utah’s gun law strength grade: F

28. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Oregon traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,399 (1.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,399 (1.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Oregon are linked to crime: California — 562 firearms (11.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Oregon)

California — 562 firearms (11.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Oregon) State where the 2nd most guns from Oregon are linked to crime: Washington — 285 firearms (5.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Oregon)

Washington — 285 firearms (5.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Oregon) State where the 3rd most guns from Oregon are linked to crime: Texas — 55 firearms (1.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Oregon)

Texas — 55 firearms (1.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Oregon) Oregon’s gun law strength grade: A-

27. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Kansas traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,503 (1.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,503 (1.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Kansas are linked to crime: Missouri — 518 firearms (12.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Kansas)

Missouri — 518 firearms (12.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Kansas) State where the 2nd most guns from Kansas are linked to crime: California — 132 firearms (3.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Kansas)

California — 132 firearms (3.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Kansas) State where the 3rd most guns from Kansas are linked to crime: Texas — 129 firearms (3.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Kansas)

Texas — 129 firearms (3.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Kansas) Kansas’ gun law strength grade: F

26. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Wisconsin traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,532 (1.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,532 (1.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Wisconsin are linked to crime: Illinois — 663 firearms (8.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Wisconsin)

Illinois — 663 firearms (8.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Wisconsin) State where the 2nd most guns from Wisconsin are linked to crime: Minnesota — 170 firearms (2.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Wisconsin)

Minnesota — 170 firearms (2.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Wisconsin) State where the 3rd most guns from Wisconsin are linked to crime: Texas — 73 firearms (1.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Wisconsin)

Texas — 73 firearms (1.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Wisconsin) Wisconsin’s gun law strength grade: C

25. Michigan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Michigan traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,544 (1.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,544 (1.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Michigan are linked to crime: Ohio — 191 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Michigan)

Ohio — 191 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Michigan) State where the 2nd most guns from Michigan are linked to crime: Illinois — 159 firearms (1.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Michigan)

Illinois — 159 firearms (1.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Michigan) State where the 3rd most guns from Michigan are linked to crime: Indiana — 126 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Michigan)

Indiana — 126 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Michigan) Michigan’s gun law strength grade: B-

24. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from West Virginia traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,578 (1.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,578 (1.4% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from West Virginia are linked to crime: Maryland — 231 firearms (8.4% of all traced firearms sourced from West Virginia)

Maryland — 231 firearms (8.4% of all traced firearms sourced from West Virginia) State where the 2nd most guns from West Virginia are linked to crime: Ohio — 216 firearms (7.9% of all traced firearms sourced from West Virginia)

Ohio — 216 firearms (7.9% of all traced firearms sourced from West Virginia) State where the 3rd most guns from West Virginia are linked to crime: Pennsylvania — 151 firearms (5.5% of all traced firearms sourced from West Virginia)

Pennsylvania — 151 firearms (5.5% of all traced firearms sourced from West Virginia) West Virginia’s gun law strength grade: F

23. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Colorado traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,663 (1.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,663 (1.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Colorado are linked to crime: California — 294 firearms (4.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Colorado)

California — 294 firearms (4.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Colorado) State where the 2nd most guns from Colorado are linked to crime: Texas — 173 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Colorado)

Texas — 173 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Colorado) State where the 3rd most guns from Colorado are linked to crime: Florida — 100 firearms (1.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Colorado)

Florida — 100 firearms (1.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Colorado) Colorado’s gun law strength grade: A-

22. Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Guns from Washington traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,816 (1.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,816 (1.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Washington are linked to crime: California — 455 firearms (8.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Washington)

California — 455 firearms (8.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Washington) State where the 2nd most guns from Washington are linked to crime: Oregon — 340 firearms (6.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Washington)

Oregon — 340 firearms (6.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Washington) State where the 3rd most guns from Washington are linked to crime: Texas — 104 firearms (2.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Washington)

Texas — 104 firearms (2.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Washington) Washington’s gun law strength grade: A-

21. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Guns from Oklahoma traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,903 (1.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,903 (1.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Oklahoma are linked to crime: Texas — 497 firearms (9.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Oklahoma)

Texas — 497 firearms (9.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Oklahoma) State where the 2nd most guns from Oklahoma are linked to crime: California — 428 firearms (8.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Oklahoma)

California — 428 firearms (8.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Oklahoma) State where the 3rd most guns from Oklahoma are linked to crime: Kansas — 100 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Oklahoma)

Kansas — 100 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Oklahoma) Oklahoma’s gun law strength grade: F

20. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Illinois traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,904 (1.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,904 (1.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Illinois are linked to crime: Missouri — 217 firearms (2.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Illinois)

Missouri — 217 firearms (2.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Illinois) State where the 2nd most guns from Illinois are linked to crime: Indiana — 190 firearms (1.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Illinois)

Indiana — 190 firearms (1.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Illinois) State where the 3rd most guns from Illinois are linked to crime: Wisconsin — 180 firearms (1.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Illinois)

Wisconsin — 180 firearms (1.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Illinois) Illinois’ gun law strength grade: A-

19. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Arkansas traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 1,960 (1.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

1,960 (1.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Arkansas are linked to crime: Texas — 361 firearms (9.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Arkansas)

Texas — 361 firearms (9.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Arkansas) State where the 2nd most guns from Arkansas are linked to crime: California — 332 firearms (8.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Arkansas)

California — 332 firearms (8.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Arkansas) State where the 3rd most guns from Arkansas are linked to crime: Tennessee — 243 firearms (6.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Arkansas)

Tennessee — 243 firearms (6.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Arkansas) Arkansas’ gun law strength grade: F

18. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from California traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 2,363 (2.1% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

2,363 (2.1% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from California are linked to crime: Texas — 251 firearms (1.2% of all traced firearms sourced from California)

Texas — 251 firearms (1.2% of all traced firearms sourced from California) State where the 2nd most guns from California are linked to crime: Nevada — 244 firearms (1.2% of all traced firearms sourced from California)

Nevada — 244 firearms (1.2% of all traced firearms sourced from California) State where the 3rd most guns from California are linked to crime: Arizona — 237 firearms (1.1% of all traced firearms sourced from California)

Arizona — 237 firearms (1.1% of all traced firearms sourced from California) California’s gun law strength grade: A

17. Louisiana

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Louisiana traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 2,722 (2.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

2,722 (2.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Louisiana are linked to crime: Texas — 1,150 firearms (9.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Louisiana)

Texas — 1,150 firearms (9.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Louisiana) State where the 2nd most guns from Louisiana are linked to crime: California — 232 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Louisiana)

California — 232 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Louisiana) State where the 3rd most guns from Louisiana are linked to crime: Florida — 180 firearms (1.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Louisiana)

Florida — 180 firearms (1.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Louisiana) Louisiana’s gun law strength grade: F

16. Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Nevada traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 2,868 (2.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

2,868 (2.6% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Nevada are linked to crime: California — 2,065 firearms (32.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Nevada)

California — 2,065 firearms (32.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Nevada) State where the 2nd most guns from Nevada are linked to crime: Texas — 91 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Nevada)

Texas — 91 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Nevada) State where the 3rd most guns from Nevada are linked to crime: Arizona — 86 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Nevada)

Arizona — 86 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Nevada) Nevada’s gun law strength grade: B-

15. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Pennsylvania traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 3,155 (2.9% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

3,155 (2.9% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Pennsylvania are linked to crime: New York — 599 firearms (4.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Pennsylvania)

New York — 599 firearms (4.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Pennsylvania) State where the 2nd most guns from Pennsylvania are linked to crime: New Jersey — 532 firearms (4.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Pennsylvania)

New Jersey — 532 firearms (4.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Pennsylvania) State where the 3rd most guns from Pennsylvania are linked to crime: Maryland — 330 firearms (2.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Pennsylvania)

Maryland — 330 firearms (2.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Pennsylvania) Pennsylvania’s gun law strength grade: B

14. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Guns from Kentucky traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 3,181 (2.9% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

3,181 (2.9% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Kentucky are linked to crime: Ohio — 495 firearms (5.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Kentucky)

Ohio — 495 firearms (5.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Kentucky) State where the 2nd most guns from Kentucky are linked to crime: Illinois — 405 firearms (4.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Kentucky)

Illinois — 405 firearms (4.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Kentucky) State where the 3rd most guns from Kentucky are linked to crime: Indiana — 371 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Kentucky)

Indiana — 371 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Kentucky) Kentucky’s gun law strength grade: F

13. Missouri

TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Missouri traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 3,209 (2.9% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

3,209 (2.9% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Missouri are linked to crime: Illinois — 952 firearms (9.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Missouri)

Illinois — 952 firearms (9.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Missouri) State where the 2nd most guns from Missouri are linked to crime: Kansas — 532 firearms (5.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Missouri)

Kansas — 532 firearms (5.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Missouri) State where the 3rd most guns from Missouri are linked to crime: California — 279 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Missouri)

California — 279 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Missouri) Missouri’s gun law strength grade: F

12. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Alabama traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 3,600 (3.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

3,600 (3.3% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Alabama are linked to crime: Georgia — 583 firearms (5.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Alabama)

Georgia — 583 firearms (5.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Alabama) State where the 2nd most guns from Alabama are linked to crime: Florida — 498 firearms (4.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Alabama)

Florida — 498 firearms (4.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Alabama) State where the 3rd most guns from Alabama are linked to crime: Tennessee — 288 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Alabama)

Tennessee — 288 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from Alabama) Alabama’s gun law strength grade: F

11. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Ohio traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 3,805 (3.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

3,805 (3.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Ohio are linked to crime: New York — 416 firearms (2.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Ohio)

New York — 416 firearms (2.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Ohio) State where the 2nd most guns from Ohio are linked to crime: Kentucky — 346 firearms (1.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Ohio)

Kentucky — 346 firearms (1.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Ohio) State where the 3rd most guns from Ohio are linked to crime: Michigan — 288 firearms (1.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Ohio)

Michigan — 288 firearms (1.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Ohio) Ohio’s gun law strength grade: D-

10. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Tennessee traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 3,866 (3.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

3,866 (3.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Tennessee are linked to crime: Illinois — 390 firearms (2.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Tennessee)

Illinois — 390 firearms (2.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Tennessee) State where the 2nd most guns from Tennessee are linked to crime: Mississippi — 334 firearms (2.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Tennessee)

Mississippi — 334 firearms (2.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Tennessee) State where the 3rd most guns from Tennessee are linked to crime: Florida — 272 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Tennessee)

Florida — 272 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Tennessee) Tennessee’s gun law strength grade: F

9. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Mississippi traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 3,896 (3.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

3,896 (3.5% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Mississippi are linked to crime: Tennessee — 959 firearms (13.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Mississippi)

Tennessee — 959 firearms (13.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Mississippi) State where the 2nd most guns from Mississippi are linked to crime: Texas — 486 firearms (6.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Mississippi)

Texas — 486 firearms (6.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Mississippi) State where the 3rd most guns from Mississippi are linked to crime: Louisiana — 484 firearms (6.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Mississippi)

Louisiana — 484 firearms (6.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Mississippi) Mississippi’s gun law strength grade: F

8. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from North Carolina traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 4,400 (4.0% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

4,400 (4.0% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from North Carolina are linked to crime: South Carolina — 700 firearms (3.1% of all traced firearms sourced from North Carolina)

South Carolina — 700 firearms (3.1% of all traced firearms sourced from North Carolina) State where the 2nd most guns from North Carolina are linked to crime: New York — 591 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from North Carolina)

New York — 591 firearms (2.6% of all traced firearms sourced from North Carolina) State where the 3rd most guns from North Carolina are linked to crime: Virginia — 364 firearms (1.6% of all traced firearms sourced from North Carolina)

Virginia — 364 firearms (1.6% of all traced firearms sourced from North Carolina) North Carolina’s gun law strength grade: C-

7. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from South Carolina traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 4,525 (4.1% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

4,525 (4.1% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from South Carolina are linked to crime: North Carolina — 1,322 firearms (9.6% of all traced firearms sourced from South Carolina)

North Carolina — 1,322 firearms (9.6% of all traced firearms sourced from South Carolina) State where the 2nd most guns from South Carolina are linked to crime: New York — 593 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from South Carolina)

New York — 593 firearms (4.3% of all traced firearms sourced from South Carolina) State where the 3rd most guns from South Carolina are linked to crime: Georgia — 435 firearms (3.2% of all traced firearms sourced from South Carolina)

Georgia — 435 firearms (3.2% of all traced firearms sourced from South Carolina) South Carolina’s gun law strength grade: F

6. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Indiana traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 5,145 (4.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

5,145 (4.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Indiana are linked to crime: Illinois — 2,796 firearms (19.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Indiana)

Illinois — 2,796 firearms (19.7% of all traced firearms sourced from Indiana) State where the 2nd most guns from Indiana are linked to crime: Kentucky — 335 firearms (2.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Indiana)

Kentucky — 335 firearms (2.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Indiana) State where the 3rd most guns from Indiana are linked to crime: Ohio — 305 firearms (2.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Indiana)

Ohio — 305 firearms (2.2% of all traced firearms sourced from Indiana) Indiana’s gun law strength grade: D-

5. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Virginia traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 5,461 (5.0% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

5,461 (5.0% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Virginia are linked to crime: Maryland — 1,020 firearms (6.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Virginia)

Maryland — 1,020 firearms (6.5% of all traced firearms sourced from Virginia) State where the 2nd most guns from Virginia are linked to crime: North Carolina — 851 firearms (5.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Virginia)

North Carolina — 851 firearms (5.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Virginia) State where the 3rd most guns from Virginia are linked to crime: New York — 634 firearms (4.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Virginia)

New York — 634 firearms (4.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Virginia) Virginia’s gun law strength grade: B+

4. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Florida traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 6,259 (5.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

6,259 (5.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Florida are linked to crime: Georgia — 656 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Florida)

Georgia — 656 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Florida) State where the 2nd most guns from Florida are linked to crime: New York — 589 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Florida)

New York — 589 firearms (1.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Florida) State where the 3rd most guns from Florida are linked to crime: Texas — 450 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Florida)

Texas — 450 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Florida) Florida’s gun law strength grade: C-

3. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Guns from Arizona traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 6,376 (5.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

6,376 (5.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Arizona are linked to crime: California — 4,372 firearms (27.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Arizona)

California — 4,372 firearms (27.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Arizona) State where the 2nd most guns from Arizona are linked to crime: Nevada — 227 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Arizona)

Nevada — 227 firearms (1.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Arizona) State where the 3rd most guns from Arizona are linked to crime: Texas — 202 firearms (1.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Arizona)

Texas — 202 firearms (1.3% of all traced firearms sourced from Arizona) Arizona’s gun law strength grade: F

2. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Texas traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 7,537 (6.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

7,537 (6.8% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Texas are linked to crime: California — 1,662 firearms (3.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Texas)

California — 1,662 firearms (3.4% of all traced firearms sourced from Texas) State where the 2nd most guns from Texas are linked to crime: Louisiana — 859 firearms (1.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Texas)

Louisiana — 859 firearms (1.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Texas) State where the 3rd most guns from Texas are linked to crime: Florida — 451 firearms (0.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Texas)

Florida — 451 firearms (0.9% of all traced firearms sourced from Texas) Texas’ gun law strength grade: F

1. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Guns from Georgia traced to out-of-state crimes, 2023: 8,535 (7.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes)

8,535 (7.7% of all guns used in out-of-state crimes) State where the most guns from Georgia are linked to crime: Florida — 1,251 firearms (5.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Georgia)

Florida — 1,251 firearms (5.0% of all traced firearms sourced from Georgia) State where the 2nd most guns from Georgia are linked to crime: New York — 954 firearms (3.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Georgia)

New York — 954 firearms (3.8% of all traced firearms sourced from Georgia) State where the 3rd most guns from Georgia are linked to crime: South Carolina — 530 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Georgia)

South Carolina — 530 firearms (2.1% of all traced firearms sourced from Georgia) Georgia’s gun law strength grade: F

