One of only three countries where gun ownership is a constitutional right, the U.S. has some of the most permissive gun control laws in the world. Beyond restricting fully-automatic weapons and requiring licensed gun dealers to run background checks on prospective buyers, the federal government does little to regulate firearms.
In the absence of strong federal laws, state governments have implemented their own policies — and the resulting patchwork of gun control laws is fueling a thriving black market. Each year, thousands of firearms move across state lines for illicit purposes, as guns purchased in the least restrictive states are redistributed in states with stricter gun policies.
Firearm tracing data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives reflects the scope of the problem. When police recover a firearm suspected to have been involved in a crime, they can enlist the help of the ATF to trace the firearm and determine when and where it was originally purchased. Last year, the ATF traced over 107,000 firearms that were recovered by law enforcement in states they were not initially sold in.
While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to interstate gun trafficking in the United States.
Using firearm tracing data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states trafficking the most guns to the rest of the country. We ranked all 50 states on the share of guns first sold there that were recovered by law enforcement in a different state in 2022.
The top 10 states on this list alone account for over half of all firearms that were recovered by law enforcement in 2022 in a different part of the country. Not surprisingly, the vast majority of these states have relatively few firearm restrictions, including no waiting periods or licensing requirements. Additionally, nine of them allow individuals to skirt federal background check requirements when buying from private sellers. (These are the states where anyone can get a gun today.)
The gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center assigned seven of the 10 top ranking states on this list a letter grade of either “D-” or “F” for the strength of their gun laws — compared to only three of the 10 states supplying the fewest firearms to the rest of the country. (Here is a look at every state’s grade on gun laws.)
Geography also appears to play a role in interstate gun trafficking patterns. Often, the largest share of guns traced by the ATF to a given state were recovered by police in a bordering state. For example, over 1,200 firearms recovered by police in Florida in 2022 were traced back to the neighboring state of Georgia by the ATF.
Sometimes, trafficking patterns are influenced by both gun laws and geographic convenience. New York state, for example, has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. However, together with Georgia, a state with some of the least restrictive gun laws, New York is situated along the I-95 corridor. It is likely no coincidence that more than 1,000 firearms recovered by police in New York last year were determined to have been first sold in Georgia.
50. Hawaii
- Firearms from Hawaii recovered out of state in 2022: 53 (42.7% of recovered firearms from Hawaii)
- Top destination state for firearms from Hawaii, 2022: California; 13 firearms (0.04% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Hawaii, 2022: Texas; 6 firearms (0.01% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Third destination state for firearms from Hawaii, 2022: Colorado; 4 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in Colorado)
- Hawaii’s gun law strength grade: A-
49. Rhode Island
- Firearms from Rhode Island recovered out of state in 2022: 87 (14.5% of recovered firearms from Rhode Island)
- Top destination state for firearms from Rhode Island, 2022: Massachusetts; 27 firearms (1.1% of all firearms recovered in Massachusetts)
- Second destination state for firearms from Rhode Island, 2022: Connecticut; 11 firearms (0.8% of all firearms recovered in Connecticut)
- Third destination state for firearms from Rhode Island, 2022: Florida; 9 firearms (0.03% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Rhode Island’s gun law strength grade: B+
48. South Dakota
- Firearms from South Dakota recovered out of state in 2022: 300 (38.5% of recovered firearms from South Dakota)
- Top destination state for firearms from South Dakota, 2022: Minnesota; 43 firearms (1.1% of all firearms recovered in Minnesota)
- Second destination state for firearms from South Dakota, 2022: California; 37 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from South Dakota, 2022: Colorado; 35 firearms (0.5% of all firearms recovered in Colorado)
- South Dakota’s gun law strength grade: F
47. Nebraska
- Firearms from Nebraska recovered out of state in 2022: 316 (21.4% of recovered firearms from Nebraska)
- Top destination state for firearms from Nebraska, 2022: Iowa; 44 firearms (1.6% of all firearms recovered in Iowa)
- Second destination state for firearms from Nebraska, 2022: California; 38 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from Nebraska, 2022: Colorado; 24 firearms (0.4% of all firearms recovered in Colorado)
- Nebraska’s gun law strength grade: C-
46. Vermont
- Firearms from Vermont recovered out of state in 2022: 327 (66.3% of recovered firearms from Vermont)
- Top destination state for firearms from Vermont, 2022: Massachusetts; 94 firearms (3.9% of all firearms recovered in Massachusetts)
- Second destination state for firearms from Vermont, 2022: New York; 75 firearms (0.9% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Third destination state for firearms from Vermont, 2022: Connecticut; 43 firearms (3.2% of all firearms recovered in Connecticut)
- Vermont’s gun law strength grade: B-
45. New Jersey
- Firearms from New Jersey recovered out of state in 2022: 331 (35.2% of recovered firearms from New Jersey)
- Top destination state for firearms from New Jersey, 2022: Pennsylvania; 69 firearms (0.5% of all firearms recovered in Pennsylvania)
- Second destination state for firearms from New Jersey, 2022: Florida; 39 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Third destination state for firearms from New Jersey, 2022: Florida; 39 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- New Jersey’s gun law strength grade: A
44. North Dakota
- Firearms from North Dakota recovered out of state in 2022: 354 (43.4% of recovered firearms from North Dakota)
- Top destination state for firearms from North Dakota, 2022: Minnesota; 91 firearms (2.2% of all firearms recovered in Minnesota)
- Second destination state for firearms from North Dakota, 2022: California; 37 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from North Dakota, 2022: Texas; 26 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- North Dakota’s gun law strength grade: F
43. Connecticut
- Firearms from Connecticut recovered out of state in 2022: 407 (42.7% of recovered firearms from Connecticut)
- Top destination state for firearms from Connecticut, 2022: New York; 63 firearms (0.8% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Second destination state for firearms from Connecticut, 2022: Florida; 43 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Third destination state for firearms from Connecticut, 2022: Massachusetts; 35 firearms (1.5% of all firearms recovered in Massachusetts)
- Connecticut’s gun law strength grade: A
42. Delaware
- Firearms from Delaware recovered out of state in 2022: 413 (30.5% of recovered firearms from Delaware)
- Top destination state for firearms from Delaware, 2022: Pennsylvania; 125 firearms (1.0% of all firearms recovered in Pennsylvania)
- Second destination state for firearms from Delaware, 2022: Maryland; 113 firearms (1.6% of all firearms recovered in Maryland)
- Third destination state for firearms from Delaware, 2022: New Jersey; 49 firearms (1.4% of all firearms recovered in New Jersey)
- Delaware’s gun law strength grade: B+
41. Alaska
- Firearms from Alaska recovered out of state in 2022: 430 (32.2% of recovered firearms from Alaska)
- Top destination state for firearms from Alaska, 2022: California; 62 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Alaska, 2022: Washington; 42 firearms (0.9% of all firearms recovered in Washington)
- Third destination state for firearms from Alaska, 2022: Florida; 28 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Alaska’s gun law strength grade: F
40. Massachusetts
- Firearms from Massachusetts recovered out of state in 2022: 433 (33.1% of recovered firearms from Massachusetts)
- Top destination state for firearms from Massachusetts, 2022: Florida; 47 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Second destination state for firearms from Massachusetts, 2022: California; 40 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from Massachusetts, 2022: New York; 37 firearms (0.5% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Massachusetts’s gun law strength grade: A-
39. Wyoming
- Firearms from Wyoming recovered out of state in 2022: 436 (76.8% of recovered firearms from Wyoming)
- Top destination state for firearms from Wyoming, 2022: Colorado; 100 firearms (1.5% of all firearms recovered in Colorado)
- Second destination state for firearms from Wyoming, 2022: California; 57 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from Wyoming, 2022: Utah; 33 firearms (1.1% of all firearms recovered in Utah)
- Wyoming’s gun law strength grade: F
38. Maine
- Firearms from Maine recovered out of state in 2022: 538 (59.2% of recovered firearms from Maine)
- Top destination state for firearms from Maine, 2022: Massachusetts; 205 firearms (8.6% of all firearms recovered in Massachusetts)
- Second destination state for firearms from Maine, 2022: New York; 105 firearms (1.3% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Third destination state for firearms from Maine, 2022: Connecticut; 32 firearms (2.4% of all firearms recovered in Connecticut)
- Maine’s gun law strength grade: D-
37. New York
- Firearms from New York recovered out of state in 2022: 607 (28.3% of recovered firearms from New York)
- Top destination state for firearms from New York, 2022: Florida; 97 firearms (0.3% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Second destination state for firearms from New York, 2022: Pennsylvania; 51 firearms (0.4% of all firearms recovered in Pennsylvania)
- Third destination state for firearms from New York, 2022: North Carolina; 42 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in North Carolina)
- New York’s gun law strength grade: A-
36. Montana
- Firearms from Montana recovered out of state in 2022: 631 (46.8% of recovered firearms from Montana)
- Top destination state for firearms from Montana, 2022: California; 156 firearms (0.5% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Montana, 2022: Washington; 109 firearms (2.3% of all firearms recovered in Washington)
- Third destination state for firearms from Montana, 2022: Idaho; 38 firearms (3.1% of all firearms recovered in Idaho)
- Montana’s gun law strength grade: F
35. Minnesota
- Firearms from Minnesota recovered out of state in 2022: 659 (18.0% of recovered firearms from Minnesota)
- Top destination state for firearms from Minnesota, 2022: Illinois; 97 firearms (0.6% of all firearms recovered in Illinois)
- Second destination state for firearms from Minnesota, 2022: California; 77 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from Minnesota, 2022: Wisconsin; 51 firearms (0.7% of all firearms recovered in Wisconsin)
- Minnesota’s gun law strength grade: B
34. New Hampshire
- Firearms from New Hampshire recovered out of state in 2022: 694 (60.5% of recovered firearms from New Hampshire)
- Top destination state for firearms from New Hampshire, 2022: Massachusetts; 291 firearms (12.2% of all firearms recovered in Massachusetts)
- Second destination state for firearms from New Hampshire, 2022: Florida; 34 firearms (0.1% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Third destination state for firearms from New Hampshire, 2022: Maine; 31 firearms (5.9% of all firearms recovered in Maine)
- New Hampshire’s gun law strength grade: D-
33. Maryland
- Firearms from Maryland recovered out of state in 2022: 798 (20.7% of recovered firearms from Maryland)
- Top destination state for firearms from Maryland, 2022: Virginia; 67 firearms (0.6% of all firearms recovered in Virginia)
- Second destination state for firearms from Maryland, 2022: Pennsylvania; 63 firearms (0.5% of all firearms recovered in Pennsylvania)
- Third destination state for firearms from Maryland, 2022: North Carolina; 62 firearms (0.3% of all firearms recovered in North Carolina)
- Maryland’s gun law strength grade: A-
32. Iowa
- Firearms from Iowa recovered out of state in 2022: 849 (28.5% of recovered firearms from Iowa)
- Top destination state for firearms from Iowa, 2022: Illinois; 243 firearms (1.6% of all firearms recovered in Illinois)
- Second destination state for firearms from Iowa, 2022: Nebraska; 148 firearms (8.1% of all firearms recovered in Nebraska)
- Third destination state for firearms from Iowa, 2022: California; 63 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Iowa’s gun law strength grade: F
31. Idaho
- Firearms from Idaho recovered out of state in 2022: 960 (53.3% of recovered firearms from Idaho)
- Top destination state for firearms from Idaho, 2022: California; 361 firearms (1.1% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Idaho, 2022: Washington; 161 firearms (3.4% of all firearms recovered in Washington)
- Third destination state for firearms from Idaho, 2022: Oregon; 113 firearms (2.7% of all firearms recovered in Oregon)
- Idaho’s gun law strength grade: F
30. New Mexico
- Firearms from New Mexico recovered out of state in 2022: 1,053 (29.6% of recovered firearms from New Mexico)
- Top destination state for firearms from New Mexico, 2022: Texas; 235 firearms (0.5% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Second destination state for firearms from New Mexico, 2022: California; 197 firearms (0.6% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from New Mexico, 2022: Arizona; 163 firearms (1.4% of all firearms recovered in Arizona)
- New Mexico’s gun law strength grade: C+
29. Utah
- Firearms from Utah recovered out of state in 2022: 1,212 (35.8% of recovered firearms from Utah)
- Top destination state for firearms from Utah, 2022: California; 718 firearms (2.2% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Utah, 2022: Nevada; 81 firearms (1.7% of all firearms recovered in Nevada)
- Third destination state for firearms from Utah, 2022: Arizona; 56 firearms (0.5% of all firearms recovered in Arizona)
- Utah’s gun law strength grade: F
28. Oregon
- Firearms from Oregon recovered out of state in 2022: 1,318 (29.3% of recovered firearms from Oregon)
- Top destination state for firearms from Oregon, 2022: California; 553 firearms (1.7% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Oregon, 2022: Washington; 279 firearms (5.8% of all firearms recovered in Washington)
- Third destination state for firearms from Oregon, 2022: Idaho; 59 firearms (4.8% of all firearms recovered in Idaho)
- Oregon’s gun law strength grade: A-
27. Kansas
- Firearms from Kansas recovered out of state in 2022: 1,422 (34.7% of recovered firearms from Kansas)
- Top destination state for firearms from Kansas, 2022: Missouri; 512 firearms (5.8% of all firearms recovered in Missouri)
- Second destination state for firearms from Kansas, 2022: California; 140 firearms (0.4% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from Kansas, 2022: Texas; 112 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Kansas’s gun law strength grade: F
26. Wisconsin
- Firearms from Wisconsin recovered out of state in 2022: 1,470 (20.2% of recovered firearms from Wisconsin)
- Top destination state for firearms from Wisconsin, 2022: Illinois; 650 firearms (4.2% of all firearms recovered in Illinois)
- Second destination state for firearms from Wisconsin, 2022: Minnesota; 176 firearms (4.3% of all firearms recovered in Minnesota)
- Third destination state for firearms from Wisconsin, 2022: California; 73 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Wisconsin’s gun law strength grade: C
25. Michigan
- Firearms from Michigan recovered out of state in 2022: 1,494 (17.9% of recovered firearms from Michigan)
- Top destination state for firearms from Michigan, 2022: Ohio; 186 firearms (1.1% of all firearms recovered in Ohio)
- Second destination state for firearms from Michigan, 2022: California; 125 firearms (0.4% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from Michigan, 2022: Florida; 119 firearms (0.4% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Michigan’s gun law strength grade: B-
24. Colorado
- Firearms from Colorado recovered out of state in 2022: 1,606 (24.9% of recovered firearms from Colorado)
- Top destination state for firearms from Colorado, 2022: California; 266 firearms (0.8% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Colorado, 2022: Texas; 168 firearms (0.3% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Third destination state for firearms from Colorado, 2022: Florida; 116 firearms (0.4% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Colorado’s gun law strength grade: A-
23. West Virginia
- Firearms from West Virginia recovered out of state in 2022: 1,608 (56.7% of recovered firearms from West Virginia)
- Top destination state for firearms from West Virginia, 2022: Maryland; 258 firearms (3.6% of all firearms recovered in Maryland)
- Second destination state for firearms from West Virginia, 2022: Ohio; 219 firearms (1.3% of all firearms recovered in Ohio)
- Third destination state for firearms from West Virginia, 2022: Pennsylvania; 148 firearms (1.2% of all firearms recovered in Pennsylvania)
- West Virginia’s gun law strength grade: F
22. Washington
- Firearms from Washington recovered out of state in 2022: 1,614 (31.7% of recovered firearms from Washington)
- Top destination state for firearms from Washington, 2022: California; 416 firearms (1.2% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Washington, 2022: Oregon; 315 firearms (7.4% of all firearms recovered in Oregon)
- Third destination state for firearms from Washington, 2022: Texas; 99 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Washington’s gun law strength grade: A-
21. Arkansas
- Firearms from Arkansas recovered out of state in 2022: 1,778 (43.9% of recovered firearms from Arkansas)
- Top destination state for firearms from Arkansas, 2022: Texas; 311 firearms (0.6% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Second destination state for firearms from Arkansas, 2022: California; 286 firearms (0.9% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from Arkansas, 2022: Tennessee; 235 firearms (1.7% of all firearms recovered in Tennessee)
- Arkansas’s gun law strength grade: F
20. Oklahoma
- Firearms from Oklahoma recovered out of state in 2022: 1,960 (34.5% of recovered firearms from Oklahoma)
- Top destination state for firearms from Oklahoma, 2022: Texas; 480 firearms (1.0% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Second destination state for firearms from Oklahoma, 2022: California; 471 firearms (1.4% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from Oklahoma, 2022: Missouri; 93 firearms (1.1% of all firearms recovered in Missouri)
- Oklahoma’s gun law strength grade: F
19. California
- Firearms from California recovered out of state in 2022: 2,124 (11.0% of recovered firearms from California)
- Top destination state for firearms from California, 2022: Nevada; 259 firearms (5.3% of all firearms recovered in Nevada)
- Second destination state for firearms from California, 2022: Texas; 250 firearms (0.5% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Third destination state for firearms from California, 2022: Arizona; 200 firearms (1.7% of all firearms recovered in Arizona)
- California’s gun law strength grade: A
18. Illinois
- Firearms from Illinois recovered out of state in 2022: 2,175 (22.5% of recovered firearms from Illinois)
- Top destination state for firearms from Illinois, 2022: Missouri; 246 firearms (2.8% of all firearms recovered in Missouri)
- Second destination state for firearms from Illinois, 2022: Michigan; 219 firearms (2.5% of all firearms recovered in Michigan)
- Third destination state for firearms from Illinois, 2022: Indiana; 208 firearms (2.2% of all firearms recovered in Indiana)
- Illinois’s gun law strength grade: A-
17. Louisiana
- Firearms from Louisiana recovered out of state in 2022: 2,831 (20.7% of recovered firearms from Louisiana)
- Top destination state for firearms from Louisiana, 2022: Texas; 1,273 firearms (2.6% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Second destination state for firearms from Louisiana, 2022: California; 228 firearms (0.7% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Third destination state for firearms from Louisiana, 2022: Mississippi; 199 firearms (4.3% of all firearms recovered in Mississippi)
- Louisiana’s gun law strength grade: F
16. Kentucky
- Firearms from Kentucky recovered out of state in 2022: 3,065 (39.7% of recovered firearms from Kentucky)
- Top destination state for firearms from Kentucky, 2022: Ohio; 484 firearms (2.8% of all firearms recovered in Ohio)
- Second destination state for firearms from Kentucky, 2022: Illinois; 459 firearms (3.0% of all firearms recovered in Illinois)
- Third destination state for firearms from Kentucky, 2022: Indiana; 278 firearms (2.9% of all firearms recovered in Indiana)
- Kentucky’s gun law strength grade: F
15. Nevada
- Firearms from Nevada recovered out of state in 2022: 3,094 (47.0% of recovered firearms from Nevada)
- Top destination state for firearms from Nevada, 2022: California; 2,309 firearms (6.9% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Nevada, 2022: Arizona; 112 firearms (0.9% of all firearms recovered in Arizona)
- Third destination state for firearms from Nevada, 2022: Texas; 87 firearms (0.2% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Nevada’s gun law strength grade: C-
14. Pennsylvania
- Firearms from Pennsylvania recovered out of state in 2022: 3,153 (23.8% of recovered firearms from Pennsylvania)
- Top destination state for firearms from Pennsylvania, 2022: New Jersey; 617 firearms (17.4% of all firearms recovered in New Jersey)
- Second destination state for firearms from Pennsylvania, 2022: New York; 601 firearms (7.4% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Third destination state for firearms from Pennsylvania, 2022: Maryland; 314 firearms (4.4% of all firearms recovered in Maryland)
- Pennsylvania’s gun law strength grade: B
13. Missouri
- Firearms from Missouri recovered out of state in 2022: 3,217 (31.1% of recovered firearms from Missouri)
- Top destination state for firearms from Missouri, 2022: Illinois; 1,005 firearms (6.5% of all firearms recovered in Illinois)
- Second destination state for firearms from Missouri, 2022: Kansas; 551 firearms (14.4% of all firearms recovered in Kansas)
- Third destination state for firearms from Missouri, 2022: California; 291 firearms (0.9% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Missouri’s gun law strength grade: F
12. Alabama
- Firearms from Alabama recovered out of state in 2022: 3,519 (31.9% of recovered firearms from Alabama)
- Top destination state for firearms from Alabama, 2022: Georgia; 575 firearms (2.9% of all firearms recovered in Georgia)
- Second destination state for firearms from Alabama, 2022: Florida; 560 firearms (1.8% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Third destination state for firearms from Alabama, 2022: Tennessee; 296 firearms (2.1% of all firearms recovered in Tennessee)
- Alabama’s gun law strength grade: F
11. Tennessee
- Firearms from Tennessee recovered out of state in 2022: 3,538 (26.2% of recovered firearms from Tennessee)
- Top destination state for firearms from Tennessee, 2022: Illinois; 297 firearms (1.9% of all firearms recovered in Illinois)
- Second destination state for firearms from Tennessee, 2022: Georgia; 284 firearms (1.4% of all firearms recovered in Georgia)
- Third destination state for firearms from Tennessee, 2022: Mississippi; 272 firearms (5.9% of all firearms recovered in Mississippi)
- Tennessee’s gun law strength grade: F
10. Ohio
- Firearms from Ohio recovered out of state in 2022: 3,637 (19.7% of recovered firearms from Ohio)
- Top destination state for firearms from Ohio, 2022: New York; 512 firearms (6.3% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Second destination state for firearms from Ohio, 2022: Michigan; 268 firearms (3.1% of all firearms recovered in Michigan)
- Third destination state for firearms from Ohio, 2022: Pennsylvania; 256 firearms (2.0% of all firearms recovered in Pennsylvania)
- Ohio’s gun law strength grade: D-
9. Mississippi
- Firearms from Mississippi recovered out of state in 2022: 4,074 (53.4% of recovered firearms from Mississippi)
- Top destination state for firearms from Mississippi, 2022: Tennessee; 1,096 firearms (7.8% of all firearms recovered in Tennessee)
- Second destination state for firearms from Mississippi, 2022: Louisiana; 520 firearms (3.9% of all firearms recovered in Louisiana)
- Third destination state for firearms from Mississippi, 2022: Texas; 452 firearms (0.9% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Mississippi’s gun law strength grade: F
8. North Carolina
- Firearms from North Carolina recovered out of state in 2022: 4,153 (21.0% of recovered firearms from North Carolina)
- Top destination state for firearms from North Carolina, 2022: New York; 565 firearms (6.9% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Second destination state for firearms from North Carolina, 2022: South Carolina; 550 firearms (5.3% of all firearms recovered in South Carolina)
- Third destination state for firearms from North Carolina, 2022: Maryland; 318 firearms (4.5% of all firearms recovered in Maryland)
- North Carolina’s gun law strength grade: C-
7. Indiana
- Firearms from Indiana recovered out of state in 2022: 4,616 (36.9% of recovered firearms from Indiana)
- Top destination state for firearms from Indiana, 2022: Illinois; 2,521 firearms (16.4% of all firearms recovered in Illinois)
- Second destination state for firearms from Indiana, 2022: Kentucky; 308 firearms (5.1% of all firearms recovered in Kentucky)
- Third destination state for firearms from Indiana, 2022: Ohio; 232 firearms (1.3% of all firearms recovered in Ohio)
- Indiana’s gun law strength grade: D-
6. South Carolina
- Firearms from South Carolina recovered out of state in 2022: 4,778 (36.7% of recovered firearms from South Carolina)
- Top destination state for firearms from South Carolina, 2022: North Carolina; 1,411 firearms (6.8% of all firearms recovered in North Carolina)
- Second destination state for firearms from South Carolina, 2022: New York; 639 firearms (7.8% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Third destination state for firearms from South Carolina, 2022: Georgia; 500 firearms (2.5% of all firearms recovered in Georgia)
- South Carolina’s gun law strength grade: D-
5. Virginia
- Firearms from Virginia recovered out of state in 2022: 5,614 (35.9% of recovered firearms from Virginia)
- Top destination state for firearms from Virginia, 2022: Maryland; 1,172 firearms (16.5% of all firearms recovered in Maryland)
- Second destination state for firearms from Virginia, 2022: North Carolina; 801 firearms (3.9% of all firearms recovered in North Carolina)
- Third destination state for firearms from Virginia, 2022: New York; 684 firearms (8.4% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Virginia’s gun law strength grade: B+
4. Florida
- Firearms from Florida recovered out of state in 2022: 5,723 (19.1% of recovered firearms from Florida)
- Top destination state for firearms from Florida, 2022: New York; 652 firearms (8.0% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Second destination state for firearms from Florida, 2022: Georgia; 519 firearms (2.6% of all firearms recovered in Georgia)
- Third destination state for firearms from Florida, 2022: Texas; 359 firearms (0.7% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Florida’s gun law strength grade: D+
3. Arizona
- Firearms from Arizona recovered out of state in 2022: 6,337 (39.0% of recovered firearms from Arizona)
- Top destination state for firearms from Arizona, 2022: California; 4,512 firearms (13.5% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Arizona, 2022: Nevada; 240 firearms (4.9% of all firearms recovered in Nevada)
- Third destination state for firearms from Arizona, 2022: Texas; 192 firearms (0.4% of all firearms recovered in Texas)
- Arizona’s gun law strength grade: F
2. Texas
- Firearms from Texas recovered out of state in 2022: 7,241 (14.7% of recovered firearms from Texas)
- Top destination state for firearms from Texas, 2022: California; 1,667 firearms (5.0% of all firearms recovered in California)
- Second destination state for firearms from Texas, 2022: Louisiana; 857 firearms (6.4% of all firearms recovered in Louisiana)
- Third destination state for firearms from Texas, 2022: Florida; 437 firearms (1.4% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Texas’s gun law strength grade: F
1. Georgia
- Firearms from Georgia recovered out of state in 2022: 8,315 (33.6% of recovered firearms from Georgia)
- Top destination state for firearms from Georgia, 2022: Florida; 1,214 firearms (4.0% of all firearms recovered in Florida)
- Second destination state for firearms from Georgia, 2022: New York; 1,008 firearms (12.4% of all firearms recovered in New York)
- Third destination state for firearms from Georgia, 2022: North Carolina; 533 firearms (2.6% of all firearms recovered in North Carolina)
- Georgia’s gun law strength grade: F
