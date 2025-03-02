Avoid These Mistakes That Make You a Crime Magnet Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images

Even though the United States suffers higher crime rates than most other developed countries, crime has been steadily dropping for the past three decades, according to FBI data. In fact, the average American was twice as likely to be a victim of violent crime in 1993 as they were in 2022.

Nevertheless, likely as a result of sensationalism from the media and politicians, the majority of Americans still have deep-seated concerns about crime. Knowing some basic precautions to take can give us a greater sense of empowerment and allay some of these fears. So we’d like to share some practical ways you can keep yourself, your loved ones, and your property safe from the bad guys, and just have a little more peace of mind as you go about your day.

Key Points Protecting yourself from crime is something that requires awareness, basic common sense, modest changes to routines, and minimal investments.

What Makes Us Vulnerable to Crime?

Vulnerability to crime isn’t just about bad luck–it’s a perfect storm of mindset, behaviors and circumstances that make you an easy target. Crime can happen to anyone and we don’t want to blame the victim. But there are some behaviors that are under our control that will help us be more, or less, vulnerable–everything from how we walk, how we dress, and our general attitude toward strangers can help or hurt us. Here’s some suggestions that can help you.

1. Maintain Situational Awareness

When you’re out, you should be aware at all times of what’s going on around you. It’s like driving on the highway. You glance in your mirrors now and then and should not be surprised when a speeding car blazes past you in the right-hand lane. You saw that coming. So too, when you’re out, don’t be distracted by your phone or have your hearing dulled by noise-cancelling earbuds. Just like you shouldn’t text and drive, don’t text and walk in potentially unsafe settings.

If someone is creeping on you, you can make a real or fake phone call to 911 (loudly so the creep hears you) to report what is happening and have a good chance of scaring them off.

2. Use Your “Hard Target” Walk

When a bad guy scans the crowd for an easy target, you want him to think you’re going to be too hard for him. Regardless of your size, age, or gender, walk rapidly without hesitation, shoulders back, head, up, possessions secured casually but confidently. No slouching, no fearfully glancing around, clutching your bag, looking startled. No. Act like you own the place and know exactly where you’re going. And if you d0n’t know where you’re going? Then step into the nearest shop to check your phone or ask for directions.

3. Don’t Advertise Wealth

Designer clothes and purses, expensive watches and jewelry, phones, iPads, and other electronics, or flashing cash–all of these advertise to criminals: “Free stuff for the taking, everything must go!” But even if you’re very much not rich, a desperate criminal may try to take anything potentially valuable, even if it’s just a $20. So hide the good stuff.

4. Avoid Problematic Clothes

Dressing down for the streets

We’re not your mom or dad here. Decide for yourself about the reactions your wardrobe choices elicit from others, and whether you want that reaction from everyone or just certain people you prefer to be with. You might want to have a nondescript overcoat or jacket to dress down until you get safely where you’re going.

Guarding your name

Keep in mind, if you display your name on clothes, jewelry, or accessories, a stranger can call you by your first name to make you momentarily confused about how you know them, and reluctant to be rude. This makes you vulnerable. Keep that in mind with how you dress your kids and label their bookbags and lunchboxes, too. Names should always be hidden until you choose to share them.

Protect your neck

In winter, a hoodie or scarf gives anyone behind you an easy handle to grab you by the neck and jerk you to the ground and/or choke you. If your schedule includes some vulnerabilities, like working late and walking to your car, maybe don’t wear those.

4. Keep Strangers At a Distance

If a stranger wants to talk to you, keep them at a distance physically and psychologically. Stay more than an arm’s length away. If the situation seems sketchy, you can answer briefly and politely while continuing to walk: “No thank you” or “Sorry, I can’t talk right now, I have somewhere to be.” You can also use objects as barriers to maintain distance from a potentially threatening person: a car, a table, a park bench, etc.

Psychologically, project polite aloofness. You’re not unkind, but you aren’t looking to make a friend either. You’re assessing what they want, what you will do or say in response, and getting back on track to your agenda.

5. Choose Your Environment Wisely

In principle, it’s a free country. You have the right to go anywhere you want to. But smearing yourself with bacon and camping in bear country isn’t wise. The same is true about jogging alone at night in a dimly-lit park. If you are going to go into riskier situations like that, use the buddy system. A criminal is much less likely to take on two joggers at once . . . or one with a barking and possibly biting dog. And while you’re at it, vary your routes to make yourself less predictable to anyone who has been taking an unhealthy interest in you.

Prepared, Not Panicked

Remember the stats at the beginning of the article. Crime is going down. You’re safer now than people were in 1995. But be smart too. It can still happen to you. But it’s less likely if you make some reasonable, street-smart changes to your habits. And don’t think of those as restrictions to your freedom, but smartly taking control of your environment and empowering yourself not to be a victim.

