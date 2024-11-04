15 Personal and Home Security Tips for High Net Worth Individuals LightField Studios / Shutterstock.com

The rich and powerful can never ignore personal security.

Protecting your home should be of the utmost importance.

Business executives are among the biggest proponents of personal security.

While becoming wealthy certainly has advantages, there is also a dark side to joining the high net-worth club. Of course, there are always concerns about protecting money and creating generational wealth, but more critical is physical protection.

Someone who drives a nice car or lives in a large home in an expensive neighborhood may be a target. Therefore, these individuals need to take their personal and home security protection very seriously, and it’s not always like the movies.

15. Public Disguises

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

Celebrities commonly wear public disguises, which makes this tip very common in real life and on the big screen. For some well-known individuals, wearing a disguise is the only way to go out in public safely.

14. Background Check

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

As terrible as you might think they are, anyone who works for someone with a high net worth should have a background check done. You want to know they don’t owe large debts or have a criminal history.

13. Emergency Escape Plans

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

For high-net-worth individuals, having an emergency escape plan is not just a good idea but a must. In case of a break-in or similar act, those with families should know how to leave their home as fast as possible.

12. Home Security System

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

Among the most popular home security tips for high-net-worth individuals is an advanced security system. This should include cameras that cover your property and save recordings to the cloud or off-site so they cannot be tampered with.

11. Social Media Concerns

Minor6th / Shutterstock.com

While it’s far too common to show yourself off on fancy vacations, you’re also telling people exactly where you are and when you are not home. Instead of doing this while on vacation, post videos and photos after you return home.

10. Lots of Lighting

Casezy idea / Shutterstock.com

The most common security tip for high-net-worth individuals is to have plenty of lighting around the property. Criminals like to operate in darkness, so homes with plenty of lighting are less attractive from a burglary standpoint.

9. Bulletproof Clothes

Poppy Pix / Shutterstock.com

Members of the government and high-profile billionaires are to wear Kevlar in public. This is likely less common than on television, as bulletproof vests can be heavy and frustrating to wear for long periods.

8. Rotating Security Routes

THASSANEE KHAENGRIT / Shutterstock.com

This one is probably not as common as we see in the movies, except for VIPs, members of the government, etc. However, changing routine might be a great way to keep someone who might otherwise know exactly where and when you go for coffee off your tail.

7. Armored Vehicles

Motortion Films / Shutterstock.com

This one is more common than you might think. It has bulletproof glass and extra armor around the doors and underside. CEOs of major corporations tend to use these vehicles to avoid angry customers.

6. Bodyguards

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Unlike the movies, bodyguards are rare as most super wealthy can go unnoticed. However, for a few ultra-wealthy individuals like billionaires, bodyguards may be a necessity to keep strangers who might mean harm approaching.

5. Anti-Missile Devices

diariocriticove / Flickr

The movies don’t get this one wrong, as anti-missile systems on private planes are not unheard of. Gulfstream offers it as an (expensive add-on) but expects to pay at least $1 million and above. Being attacked by a missile is unlikely, but one can never be too careful.

4. Bomb Shelter

starryvoyage / iStock via Getty Images

For billionaires worldwide, a shelter isn’t just out of the movies. NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical attack) shelters start in the hundreds of thousands but are growing increasingly popular for the ultra-wealthy.

3. Security Guards

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

If you expect to find security guards at home, expect only to see them at high-net-worth locations. Private security is very cost-prohibitive, so this is generally reserved for those anticipating potential threats.

2. P.O. Box

Emma'sPhotos / Shutterstock.com

This is not a common tactic, but using a P.O. Box is one tactic high net-worth individuals use to conceal their address. This tactic is smart for both personal and work-related deliveries and address purposes.

1. Panic Rooms

Deek / Shutterstock.com

The idea of a panic room might sound like something from a movie, but it’s real. These rooms will often contain around a week’s food supply, bullet and bomb-proof doors, and a bathroom while the family waits out a threat.

