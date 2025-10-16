44 Countries Around the World With the Most Terrorist Attacks

Coined during the French Revolution in the 1790s, the term “terrorism” was first used to describe the tactics of the revolutionary government. As a concept, however, terrorism is likely as old as government and warfare themselves. Not only does terrorism remain a persistent global threat today, but in recent years, terrorist attacks around the world have become increasingly deadly. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit policy research organization, eight of the nine deadliest terrorist attacks since 1970 have occurred in the 21st century. These include the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, carried out by Al Qaeda, and the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, carried out by Hamas. In recent years, however, terrorist activity has been largely concentrated outside of highly developed Western countries, according to the latest annual Global Terrorism Index report from the Institute for Economics & Peace, an Australian research organization. Even though the number of terrorist attacks across Europe nearly doubled between 2023 and 2024, from 34 incidents to 67, the vast majority of deaths resulting from terrorism have been reported in parts of Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. These same regions are home to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, and Somalia — the countries in which, in addition to Israel and the United States, at least one of the nine deadliest terrorist attacks since 1970 was carried out. Along with relevant geopolitical events and circumstances, the threat terrorism poses to global security is constantly evolving. While confronting terrorism and reducing its impact is a common goal for governments across much of the world, eradicating the problem has been and remains elusive. So far this century, certain countries have been disproportionately targeted and affected by terrorism. Using data from the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), a joint project between the DHS and the University of Maryland, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries around the world with the most terrorist attacks. Countries are ranked by the total number of terrorist incidents between 2000 and 2021, as reported in the START Global Terrorism Database. All supplemental data are also from the GTD. To be considered a terrorist act by START, an incident must have been intentional, carried out by a non-state actor, and involved violence or the threat of violence. Additionally, to be counted, an incident must meet at least two of the following criteria: it is aimed at attaining a political, religious, social, or economic reform goal; it is intended to send a message to a broader audience than the immediate victims; or it occurs outside the context of legitimate war. Notably, this list includes some incidents for which it remains unclear whether these criteria were fully met. Among the 44 countries on this list, the number of terrorist attacks reported between 2000 and 2021 ranges from 255 to nearly 28,000. These countries span multiple global regions, including both Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, North and South America, South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Many of the highest-ranking countries on this list have been destabilized in recent decades by conflict and political upheaval. These places include Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. The most common types of attacks in these countries include armed assaults, bombings, attacks on infrastructure, and hostage-taking. Targets of these attacks have included businesses, government officials, private citizens, law enforcement, the military, and religious figures and institutions. The cumulative total of 140,013 terrorist attacks reported in these countries between 2000 and 2021 resulted in over 330,000 fatalities, including nearly 4,300 U.S. citizens. These are the countries most frequently targeted by terrorist attacks. Why It Matters So far in the 21st century, nearly 350,700 people have been killed in terrorist attacks across 172 nations. Notably, however, the vast majority of those fatalities — nearly 97% — were reported in one of fewer than 45 countries. From North America to Southeast Asia, certain parts of the world have stood out as hotbeds of terrorist activity in recent decades. 44. Niger Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 255 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,402 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 818 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2019 (49 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (47.1% of total), Bombing/Explosion (15.3% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (42.0% of total), Military (28.2% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 43. Chile santiago chile (BY 2.0) by patrickcoe Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 274 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 9 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 83 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (54 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (53.3% of total), Bombing/Explosion (25.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Businesses (40.5% of total), Private Citizens & Property (17.5% of total) Global region: South America 42. Germany Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 297 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 62 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 299 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (68 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (55.2% of total), Armed Assault (21.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (48.1% of total), Businesses (11.8% of total) Global region: Western Europe 41. South Sudan Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 337 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,905 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,445 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2018 (69 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (35.0% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (30.3% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (37.4% of total), Military (22.6% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 40. Central African Republic Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (6) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 391 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,491 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,639 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (94 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (52.4% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (18.7% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (46.8% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (21.7% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 39. Burundi Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 394 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,039 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,098 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (102 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.1% of total), Armed Assault (36.0% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (32.2% of total), Military (14.5% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 38. Spain Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 429 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 274 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,512 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2000 (112 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (68.5% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (18.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Businesses (29.1% of total), Government Institutions (20.7% of total) Global region: Western Europe 37. Burkina Faso Place Memorial auz Heros Nationaux in Burkina Faso, 2009 (BY 2.0) by Jeff Attaway from Dakar, Senegal Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 445 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,155 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 849 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2019 (161 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (52.4% of total), Bombing/Explosion (13.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (28.1% of total), Military (22.7% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 36. France Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 522 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 315 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,130 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2012 (66 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (58.0% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (20.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (31.2% of total), Businesses (24.1% of total) Global region: Western Europe 35. Mozambique N/A (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Rosino Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 606 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,499 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 500 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (220 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (36.8% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (24.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (65.0% of total), Military (7.3% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 34. Lebanon Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 637 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 777 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,145 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (205 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (60.4% of total), Armed Assault (23.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (32.2% of total), Military (22.0% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 33. Saudi Arabia Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 657 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 603 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,225 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (134 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (78.2% of total), Armed Assault (15.4% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (36.8% of total), Military (18.6% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 32. Indonesia Coagulation (CC BY 2.0) by Seika Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 664 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 957 (incl. 10 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,097 (incl. 31 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2001 (106 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.9% of total), Armed Assault (35.7% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (22.1% of total), Police (17.0% of total) Global region: Southeast Asia 31. Greece March 25 - Greece Independence Day (BY 2.0) by Aster-oid Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 670 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 16 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 98 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2009 (115 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (47.8% of total), Bombing/Explosion (36.4% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Businesses (29.3% of total), Government Institutions (26.3% of total) Global region: Western Europe 30. Myanmar N/A (CC BY 2.0) by Andrea Pepoli Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 767 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 929 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,116 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2021 (216 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (52.7% of total), Armed Assault (17.6% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (24.9% of total), Military (16.9% of total) Global region: Southeast Asia 29. United States Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 783 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,467 (incl. 3,319 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 24,040 (incl. 899 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (103 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (46.1% of total), Armed Assault (25.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (25.7% of total), Religious Figures/Institutions (21.6% of total) Global region: North America 28. Kenya Y1A0811 Nairobi, Kenya (BY 2.0) by Ninara Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 805 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,694 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,278 (incl. 7 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (115 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (40.2% of total), Armed Assault (34.8% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (27.6% of total), Private Citizens & Property (21.5% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 27. Sri Lanka Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 880 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,999 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 5,727 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2006 (216 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (48.9% of total), Armed Assault (29.7% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (25.5% of total), Military (15.8% of total) Global region: South Asia 26. Cameroon Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 906 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,189 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,662 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2018 (236 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (30.7% of total), Armed Assault (25.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (39.6% of total), Military (15.3% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 25. Sudan Karima Sudan (BY 2.0) by D-Stanley Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,005 (0.7% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,688 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,456 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (173 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (45.6% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (25.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (61.5% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (10.9% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 24. Mali Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,052 (0.7% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,515 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,320 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2018 (164 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (34.2% of total), Bombing/Explosion (32.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (34.5% of total), Private Citizens & Property (24.3% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 23. Bangladesh Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,184 (0.8% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 532 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,089 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (469 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (53.8% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (18.0% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (20.0% of total), Government Institutions (17.8% of total) Global region: South Asia 22. Algeria 110109 Algeria slashes food prices amid riots | u0627u0644u062cu0632u0627u0626u0631 u062au062eu0641u0636 u0623u0633u0639u0627u0631 u0627u0644u0645u0648u0627u062f u0627u0644u063au0630u0627u0626u064au0629 u0648u0633u0637 u0627u0644u0627u062du062au062cu0627u062cu0627u062a | L'Algu00e9rie baisse les prix alimentaires sur fond d'u00e9meutes 02 (BY 2.0) by Magharebia Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,361 (0.9% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,683 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,374 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2006 (152 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (50.3% of total), Armed Assault (36.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (29.1% of total), Military (26.0% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 21. United Kingdom Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,380 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 157 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,466 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2013 (136 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (47.1% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (24.7% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (46.2% of total), Police (14.7% of total) Global region: Western Europe 20. Israel Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,419 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 988 (incl. 14 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 4,757 (incl. 7 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (293 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (81.1% of total), Armed Assault (12.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (56.8% of total), Military (13.5% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 19. Nepal Lumbini,the birth place of lord buddha (BY 2.0) by MinutesAlone Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,511 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,914 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,107 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2017 (247 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (52.9% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (16.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Government Institutions (23.0% of total), Private Citizens & Property (16.6% of total) Global region: South Asia 18. Democratic Republic of the Congo Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (23) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,632 (1.1% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 7,667 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,119 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (310 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (39.3% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (28.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (58.3% of total), Military (17.6% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 17. West Bank and Gaza Strip Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,648 (1.1% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,060 (incl. 19 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,007 (incl. 9 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (245 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (47.8% of total), Bombing/Explosion (31.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (35.6% of total), Military (27.1% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 16. Ukraine President of Ukraine presented state awards to the Ukrainian servicemen who liberated the Kherson region. (CC0 1.0) by President Of Ukraine Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,802 (1.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,302 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,878 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (896 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (55.0% of total), Armed Assault (23.6% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (48.8% of total), Private Citizens & Property (19.8% of total) Global region: Eastern Europe 15. Russia Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,914 (1.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,476 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 6,307 (incl. 60 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2010 (251 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (53.3% of total), Armed Assault (29.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (31.0% of total), Government Institutions (17.1% of total) Global region: Eastern Europe 14. Turkey Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,010 (1.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,652 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 7,456 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (544 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (53.6% of total), Armed Assault (26.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (30.6% of total), Police (17.9% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 13. Egypt Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,190 (1.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,529 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 4,494 (incl. 5 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (647 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (56.1% of total), Armed Assault (29.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (28.7% of total), Military (27.9% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 12. Libya Signpost to Kabao (Kabaw) u0643u0627u0628u0627u0648u200e , Libya. 31u00b0 50' 43.47' N 11u00b0 19' 39.02' E 2004 (BY-SA 2.0) by sludgegulper Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,499 (1.7% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,930 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,848 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (729 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.3% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (19.4% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (24.7% of total), Military (23.3% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 11. Colombia Bocagrande from the Walled City, Cartagena, Colombia (BY 2.0) by Reg Natarajan Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,788 (1.9% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,400 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 5,115 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (231 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (49.5% of total), Armed Assault (18.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (23.8% of total), Police (14.8% of total) Global region: South America 10. Syria Hama (CC BY 2.0) by Herbert Frank Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,995 (2.1% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 18,586 (incl. 10 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 17,403 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (491 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (66.9% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (10.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (40.1% of total), Military (27.0% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 9. Thailand Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 4,002 (2.8% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,536 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 7,417 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2013 (472 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (48.3% of total), Armed Assault (37.4% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (23.9% of total), Military (15.8% of total) Global region: Southeast Asia 8. Somalia Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 5,273 (3.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 13,298 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 11,078 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (872 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (41.4% of total), Armed Assault (27.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (41.9% of total), Private Citizens & Property (17.9% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 7. Nigeria Work in progress: High hopes for health in Nigeria (BY 2.0) by DFID - UK Department for International Development Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 5,917 (4.1% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 30,143 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 12,642 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (713 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (47.3% of total), Bombing/Explosion (22.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (48.9% of total), Military (11.0% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa 6. Yemen Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 6,210 (4.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 13,629 (incl. 25 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 13,919 (incl. 43 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (917 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.0% of total), Armed Assault (18.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (30.6% of total), Military (29.2% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa 5. Philippines Calle Crisologo, Vigan, Philippines - One of The New 7 Wonder Cities of The World (BY 2.0) by Ray in Manila Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 6,387 (4.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 5,634 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 9,266 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (721 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (34.2% of total), Bombing/Explosion (30.0% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (24.2% of total), Government Institutions (22.5% of total) Global region: Southeast Asia 4. India Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 11,122 (7.7% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 11,151 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 19,995 (incl. 34 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (1,027 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.8% of total), Armed Assault (25.8% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (25.5% of total), Police (20.4% of total) Global region: South Asia 3. Pakistan A child stands amongst the remains of buildings destroyed by the floods in Sindh province, Pakistan. (BY 2.0) by DFID - UK Department for International Development Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 13,837 (9.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 22,176 (incl. 26 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 38,663 (incl. 38 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2013 (2,215 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (56.5% of total), Armed Assault (26.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (22.2% of total), Military (14.5% of total) Global region: South Asia 2. Afghanistan Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 20,249 (14.0% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 71,457 (incl. 517 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 70,232 (incl. 517 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (2,604 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.6% of total), Armed Assault (21.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (28.4% of total), Military (21.2% of total) Global region: South Asia 1. Iraq Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 27,907 (19.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 81,304 (incl. 267 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 138,708 (incl. 465 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (3,934 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (72.7% of total), Armed Assault (13.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (35.4% of total), Military (15.3% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa The image featured for this article is © Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images