Home > Crime > 44 Countries Around the World With the Most Terrorist Attacks

Crime

44 Countries Around the World With the Most Terrorist Attacks

44 Countries Around the World With the Most Terrorist Attacks
By Sam Stebbins
Coined during the French Revolution in the 1790s, the term “terrorism” was first used to describe the tactics of the revolutionary government. As a concept, however, terrorism is likely as old as government and warfare themselves. Not only does terrorism remain a persistent global threat today, but in recent years, terrorist attacks around the world have become increasingly deadly. 

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit policy research organization, eight of the nine deadliest terrorist attacks since 1970 have occurred in the 21st century. These include the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, carried out by Al Qaeda, and the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, carried out by Hamas.

In recent years, however, terrorist activity has been largely concentrated outside of highly developed Western countries, according to the latest annual Global Terrorism Index report from the Institute for Economics & Peace, an Australian research organization. Even though the number of terrorist attacks across Europe nearly doubled between 2023 and 2024, from 34 incidents to 67, the vast majority of deaths resulting from terrorism have been reported in parts of Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. These same regions are home to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, and Somalia — the countries in which, in addition to Israel and the United States, at least one of the nine deadliest terrorist attacks since 1970 was carried out.

Along with relevant geopolitical events and circumstances, the threat terrorism poses to global security is constantly evolving. While confronting terrorism and reducing its impact is a common goal for governments across much of the world, eradicating the problem has been and remains elusive. So far this century, certain countries have been disproportionately targeted and affected by terrorism. 

Using data from the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), a joint project between the DHS and the University of Maryland, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries around the world with the most terrorist attacks. Countries are ranked by the total number of terrorist incidents between 2000 and 2021, as reported in the START Global Terrorism Database. All supplemental data are also from the GTD. 

To be considered a terrorist act by START, an incident must have been intentional, carried out by a non-state actor, and involved violence or the threat of violence. Additionally, to be counted, an incident must meet at least two of the following criteria: it is aimed at attaining a political, religious, social, or economic reform goal; it is intended to send a message to a broader audience than the immediate victims; or it occurs outside the context of legitimate war. Notably, this list includes some incidents for which it remains unclear whether these criteria were fully met.

Among the 44 countries on this list, the number of terrorist attacks reported between 2000 and 2021 ranges from 255 to nearly 28,000. These countries span multiple global regions, including both Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, North and South America, South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Many of the highest-ranking countries on this list have been destabilized in recent decades by conflict and political upheaval. These places include Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. 

The most common types of attacks in these countries include armed assaults, bombings, attacks on infrastructure, and hostage-taking. Targets of these attacks have included businesses, government officials, private citizens, law enforcement, the military, and religious figures and institutions. The cumulative total of 140,013 terrorist attacks reported in these countries between 2000 and 2021 resulted in over 330,000 fatalities, including nearly 4,300 U.S. citizens.

These are the countries most frequently targeted by terrorist attacks.

Why It Matters

Wathiq Khuzaie / Getty Images News via Getty Images

So far in the 21st century, nearly 350,700 people have been killed in terrorist attacks across 172 nations. Notably, however, the vast majority of those fatalities — nearly 97% — were reported in one of fewer than 45 countries. From North America to Southeast Asia, certain parts of the world have stood out as hotbeds of terrorist activity in recent decades.

44. Niger

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 255 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,402 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 818 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2019 (49 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (47.1% of total), Bombing/Explosion (15.3% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (42.0% of total), Military (28.2% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

43. Chile

santiago chile by patrickcoe
santiago chile (BY 2.0) by patrickcoe
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 274 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 9
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 83
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (54 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (53.3% of total), Bombing/Explosion (25.9% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Businesses (40.5% of total), Private Citizens & Property (17.5% of total)
  • Global region: South America

42. Germany

Germany | Berlin skyline with Spree river at sunset, Germany
bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 297 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 62 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 299 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (68 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (55.2% of total), Armed Assault (21.9% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (48.1% of total), Businesses (11.8% of total)
  • Global region: Western Europe

41. South Sudan

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 337 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,905 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,445 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2018 (69 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (35.0% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (30.3% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (37.4% of total), Military (22.6% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

40. Central African Republic

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (6) by US Army Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (6) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 391 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,491
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,639
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (94 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (52.4% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (18.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (46.8% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (21.7% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

39. Burundi

2511photos / Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 394 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,039
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,098
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (102 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.1% of total), Armed Assault (36.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (32.2% of total), Military (14.5% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

38. Spain

saiko3p / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 429 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 274 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,512 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2000 (112 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (68.5% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (18.2% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Businesses (29.1% of total), Government Institutions (20.7% of total)
  • Global region: Western Europe

37. Burkina Faso

Place Memorial auz Heros Nationaux in Burkina Faso, 2009 by Jeff Attaway from Dakar, Senegal
Place Memorial auz Heros Nationaux in Burkina Faso, 2009 (BY 2.0) by Jeff Attaway from Dakar, Senegal
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 445 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,155 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 849
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2019 (161 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (52.4% of total), Bombing/Explosion (13.5% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (28.1% of total), Military (22.7% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

36. France

Skyline of Paris with Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Panoramic sunset view of Paris
Catarina Belova / Shutterstock.com

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 522 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 315 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,130 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2012 (66 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (58.0% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (20.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (31.2% of total), Businesses (24.1% of total)
  • Global region: Western Europe

35. Mozambique

N/A by Rosino
N/A (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Rosino
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 606 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,499
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 500
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (220 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (36.8% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (24.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (65.0% of total), Military (7.3% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

34. Lebanon

Lebanon | Beirut downtown cityscape &amp; Mohammad al amin mosque
ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 637 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 777 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,145
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (205 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (60.4% of total), Armed Assault (23.2% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (32.2% of total), Military (22.0% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

33. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia | Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Landscape at night - Riyadh Tower Kingdom Center - Kingdom Tower - Riyadh skyline - Riyadh at night
MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 657 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 603 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,225 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (134 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (78.2% of total), Armed Assault (15.4% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (36.8% of total), Military (18.6% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

32. Indonesia

Coagulation by Seika
Coagulation (CC BY 2.0) by Seika
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 664 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 957 (incl. 10 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,097 (incl. 31 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2001 (106 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.9% of total), Armed Assault (35.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (22.1% of total), Police (17.0% of total)
  • Global region: Southeast Asia

31. Greece

March 25 - Greece Independence Day by Aster-oid
March 25 - Greece Independence Day (BY 2.0) by Aster-oid
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 670 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 16
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 98
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2009 (115 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (47.8% of total), Bombing/Explosion (36.4% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Businesses (29.3% of total), Government Institutions (26.3% of total)
  • Global region: Western Europe

30. Myanmar

N/A by Andrea Pepoli
N/A (CC BY 2.0) by Andrea Pepoli
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 767 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 929
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,116 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2021 (216 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (52.7% of total), Armed Assault (17.6% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (24.9% of total), Military (16.9% of total)
  • Global region: Southeast Asia

29. United States

New York City skyline as seen from Hudson River. Lower Manhattan with One World Trade Center as tallest building in western hemisphere. Battery Park City, Brookfield Place (World Financial Center).
EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 783 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,467 (incl. 3,319 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 24,040 (incl. 899 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (103 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (46.1% of total), Armed Assault (25.2% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (25.7% of total), Religious Figures/Institutions (21.6% of total)
  • Global region: North America

28. Kenya

Y1A0811 Nairobi, Kenya by Ninara
Y1A0811 Nairobi, Kenya (BY 2.0) by Ninara
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 805 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,694 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,278 (incl. 7 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (115 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (40.2% of total), Armed Assault (34.8% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (27.6% of total), Private Citizens & Property (21.5% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

27. Sri Lanka

Shakeel Sha / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 880 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,999 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 5,727 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2006 (216 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (48.9% of total), Armed Assault (29.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (25.5% of total), Military (15.8% of total)
  • Global region: South Asia

26. Cameroon

yokk_geo / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 906 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,189 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,662
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2018 (236 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (30.7% of total), Armed Assault (25.2% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (39.6% of total), Military (15.3% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

25. Sudan

Karima Sudan by D-Stanley
Karima Sudan (BY 2.0) by D-Stanley
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,005 (0.7% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,688 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,456
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (173 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (45.6% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (25.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (61.5% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (10.9% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

24. Mali

Mali | Bamako in Mali
dutourdumonde / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,052 (0.7% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,515 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,320
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2018 (164 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (34.2% of total), Bombing/Explosion (32.9% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (34.5% of total), Private Citizens & Property (24.3% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

23. Bangladesh

Raicho / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,184 (0.8% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 532 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,089 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (469 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (53.8% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (18.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (20.0% of total), Government Institutions (17.8% of total)
  • Global region: South Asia

22. Algeria

110109 Algeria slashes food prices amid riots | u0627u0644u062cu0632u0627u0626u0631 u062au062eu0641u0636 u0623u0633u0639u0627u0631 u0627u0644u0645u0648u0627u062f u0627u0644u063au0630u0627u0626u064au0629 u0648u0633u0637 u0627u0644u0627u062du062au062cu0627u062cu0627u062a | L&#039;Algu00e9rie baisse les prix alimentaires sur fond d&#039;u00e9meutes 02 by Magharebia
110109 Algeria slashes food prices amid riots | u0627u0644u062cu0632u0627u0626u0631 u062au062eu0641u0636 u0623u0633u0639u0627u0631 u0627u0644u0645u0648u0627u062f u0627u0644u063au0630u0627u0626u064au0629 u0648u0633u0637 u0627u0644u0627u062du062au062cu0627u062cu0627u062a | L&#039;Algu00e9rie baisse les prix alimentaires sur fond d&#039;u00e9meutes 02 (BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,361 (0.9% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,683 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,374
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2006 (152 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (50.3% of total), Armed Assault (36.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (29.1% of total), Military (26.0% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

21. United Kingdom

London cityscape with Houses of Parliament and Big Ben tower at sunset, UK
Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,380 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 157 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,466 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2013 (136 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (47.1% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (24.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (46.2% of total), Police (14.7% of total)
  • Global region: Western Europe

20. Israel

Aerial view of Mediterranean Seashore of Tel Aviv, Israel.
Boris-B / Shutterstock.com

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,419 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 988 (incl. 14 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 4,757 (incl. 7 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (293 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (81.1% of total), Armed Assault (12.5% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (56.8% of total), Military (13.5% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

19. Nepal

Lumbini,the birth place of lord buddha by MinutesAlone
Lumbini,the birth place of lord buddha (BY 2.0) by MinutesAlone
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,511 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,914
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,107
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2017 (247 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (52.9% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (16.5% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Government Institutions (23.0% of total), Private Citizens & Property (16.6% of total)
  • Global region: South Asia

18. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (23) by US Army Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (23) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,632 (1.1% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 7,667 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,119
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (310 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (39.3% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (28.5% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (58.3% of total), Military (17.6% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

17. West Bank and Gaza Strip

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,648 (1.1% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,060 (incl. 19 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,007 (incl. 9 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (245 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (47.8% of total), Bombing/Explosion (31.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (35.6% of total), Military (27.1% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

16. Ukraine

President of Ukraine presented state awards to the Ukrainian servicemen who liberated the Kherson region. by President Of Ukraine
President of Ukraine presented state awards to the Ukrainian servicemen who liberated the Kherson region. (CC0 1.0) by President Of Ukraine
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,802 (1.2% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,302 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,878 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (896 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (55.0% of total), Armed Assault (23.6% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (48.8% of total), Private Citizens & Property (19.8% of total)
  • Global region: Eastern Europe

15. Russia

View of the tower, palace and orthodox cathedral in the Kremlin at sunset against a pink sky in Moscow, Russia
Joanna Orchide / Shutterstock.com

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,914 (1.3% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,476 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 6,307 (incl. 60 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2010 (251 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (53.3% of total), Armed Assault (29.2% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (31.0% of total), Government Institutions (17.1% of total)
  • Global region: Eastern Europe

14. Turkey

Seqoya / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,010 (1.4% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,652 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 7,456 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (544 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (53.6% of total), Armed Assault (26.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (30.6% of total), Police (17.9% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

13. Egypt

Aerial view of Cairo, Egypt skyline on a hazy day, in front of Mosque Madrasa Sultan Hassan and Al Rifai mosque
Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,190 (1.5% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,529 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 4,494 (incl. 5 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (647 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (56.1% of total), Armed Assault (29.5% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (28.7% of total), Military (27.9% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

12. Libya

Signpost to Kabao (Kabaw) u0643u0627u0628u0627u0648u200e , Libya. 31u00b0 50&#039; 43.47&#039; N 11u00b0 19&#039; 39.02&#039; E 2004 by sludgegulper
Signpost to Kabao (Kabaw) u0643u0627u0628u0627u0648u200e , Libya. 31u00b0 50&#039; 43.47&#039; N 11u00b0 19&#039; 39.02&#039; E 2004 (BY-SA 2.0) by sludgegulper
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,499 (1.7% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,930 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,848 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (729 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.3% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (19.4% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (24.7% of total), Military (23.3% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

11. Colombia

Bocagrande from the Walled City, Cartagena, Colombia by Reg Natarajan
Bocagrande from the Walled City, Cartagena, Colombia (BY 2.0) by Reg Natarajan
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,788 (1.9% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,400 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 5,115 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (231 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (49.5% of total), Armed Assault (18.2% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (23.8% of total), Police (14.8% of total)
  • Global region: South America

10. Syria

Hama by Herbert Frank
Hama (CC BY 2.0) by Herbert Frank
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,995 (2.1% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 18,586 (incl. 10 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 17,403 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (491 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (66.9% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (10.9% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (40.1% of total), Military (27.0% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

9. Thailand

0tvalo / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 4,002 (2.8% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,536
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 7,417 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2013 (472 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (48.3% of total), Armed Assault (37.4% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (23.9% of total), Military (15.8% of total)
  • Global region: Southeast Asia

8. Somalia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 5,273 (3.6% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 13,298 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 11,078 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (872 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (41.4% of total), Armed Assault (27.5% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (41.9% of total), Private Citizens & Property (17.9% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

7. Nigeria

Work in progress: High hopes for health in Nigeria by DFID - UK Department for International Development
Work in progress: High hopes for health in Nigeria (BY 2.0) by DFID - UK Department for International Development
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 5,917 (4.1% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 30,143 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 12,642 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (713 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (47.3% of total), Bombing/Explosion (22.2% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (48.9% of total), Military (11.0% of total)
  • Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

6. Yemen

javarman / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 6,210 (4.3% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 13,629 (incl. 25 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 13,919 (incl. 43 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (917 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.0% of total), Armed Assault (18.9% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (30.6% of total), Military (29.2% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

5. Philippines

Calle Crisologo, Vigan, Philippines - One of The New 7 Wonder Cities of The World by Ray in Manila
Calle Crisologo, Vigan, Philippines - One of The New 7 Wonder Cities of The World (BY 2.0) by Ray in Manila
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 6,387 (4.4% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 5,634 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 9,266 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (721 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (34.2% of total), Bombing/Explosion (30.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (24.2% of total), Government Institutions (22.5% of total)
  • Global region: Southeast Asia

4. India

KishoreJ / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 11,122 (7.7% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 11,151 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 19,995 (incl. 34 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (1,027 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.8% of total), Armed Assault (25.8% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (25.5% of total), Police (20.4% of total)
  • Global region: South Asia

3. Pakistan

A child stands amongst the remains of buildings destroyed by the floods in Sindh province, Pakistan. by DFID - UK Department for International Development
A child stands amongst the remains of buildings destroyed by the floods in Sindh province, Pakistan. (BY 2.0) by DFID - UK Department for International Development
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 13,837 (9.6% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 22,176 (incl. 26 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 38,663 (incl. 38 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2013 (2,215 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (56.5% of total), Armed Assault (26.5% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (22.2% of total), Military (14.5% of total)
  • Global region: South Asia

2. Afghanistan

Zastolskiy Victor / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 20,249 (14.0% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 71,457 (incl. 517 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 70,232 (incl. 517 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (2,604 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.6% of total), Armed Assault (21.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (28.4% of total), Military (21.2% of total)
  • Global region: South Asia

1. Iraq

Phototreat / Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 27,907 (19.3% of all terrorist acts globally)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 81,304 (incl. 267 U.S. citizens)
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 138,708 (incl. 465 U.S. citizens)
  • Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (3,934 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (72.7% of total), Armed Assault (13.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (35.4% of total), Military (15.3% of total)
  • Global region: Middle East & North Africa

The image featured for this article is © Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

