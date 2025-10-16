44 Countries Around the World With the Most Terrorist Attacks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Coined during the French Revolution in the 1790s, the term “terrorism” was first used to describe the tactics of the revolutionary government. As a concept, however, terrorism is likely as old as government and warfare themselves. Not only does terrorism remain a persistent global threat today, but in recent years, terrorist attacks around the world have become increasingly deadly.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit policy research organization, eight of the nine deadliest terrorist attacks since 1970 have occurred in the 21st century. These include the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, carried out by Al Qaeda, and the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, carried out by Hamas.

In recent years, however, terrorist activity has been largely concentrated outside of highly developed Western countries, according to the latest annual Global Terrorism Index report from the Institute for Economics & Peace, an Australian research organization. Even though the number of terrorist attacks across Europe nearly doubled between 2023 and 2024, from 34 incidents to 67, the vast majority of deaths resulting from terrorism have been reported in parts of Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. These same regions are home to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, and Somalia — the countries in which, in addition to Israel and the United States, at least one of the nine deadliest terrorist attacks since 1970 was carried out.

Along with relevant geopolitical events and circumstances, the threat terrorism poses to global security is constantly evolving. While confronting terrorism and reducing its impact is a common goal for governments across much of the world, eradicating the problem has been and remains elusive. So far this century, certain countries have been disproportionately targeted and affected by terrorism.

Using data from the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), a joint project between the DHS and the University of Maryland, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries around the world with the most terrorist attacks. Countries are ranked by the total number of terrorist incidents between 2000 and 2021, as reported in the START Global Terrorism Database. All supplemental data are also from the GTD.

To be considered a terrorist act by START, an incident must have been intentional, carried out by a non-state actor, and involved violence or the threat of violence. Additionally, to be counted, an incident must meet at least two of the following criteria: it is aimed at attaining a political, religious, social, or economic reform goal; it is intended to send a message to a broader audience than the immediate victims; or it occurs outside the context of legitimate war. Notably, this list includes some incidents for which it remains unclear whether these criteria were fully met.

Among the 44 countries on this list, the number of terrorist attacks reported between 2000 and 2021 ranges from 255 to nearly 28,000. These countries span multiple global regions, including both Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, North and South America, South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Many of the highest-ranking countries on this list have been destabilized in recent decades by conflict and political upheaval. These places include Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

The most common types of attacks in these countries include armed assaults, bombings, attacks on infrastructure, and hostage-taking. Targets of these attacks have included businesses, government officials, private citizens, law enforcement, the military, and religious figures and institutions. The cumulative total of 140,013 terrorist attacks reported in these countries between 2000 and 2021 resulted in over 330,000 fatalities, including nearly 4,300 U.S. citizens.

These are the countries most frequently targeted by terrorist attacks.

Why It Matters

Wathiq Khuzaie / Getty Images News via Getty Images

So far in the 21st century, nearly 350,700 people have been killed in terrorist attacks across 172 nations. Notably, however, the vast majority of those fatalities — nearly 97% — were reported in one of fewer than 45 countries. From North America to Southeast Asia, certain parts of the world have stood out as hotbeds of terrorist activity in recent decades.

44. Niger

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 255 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally)

255 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,402 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)

2,402 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 818 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

818 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2019 (49 terrorist attacks)

2019 (49 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (47.1% of total), Bombing/Explosion (15.3% of total)

Armed Assault (47.1% of total), Bombing/Explosion (15.3% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (42.0% of total), Military (28.2% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (42.0% of total), Military (28.2% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

43. Chile

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 274 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally)

274 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 9

9 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 83

83 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (54 terrorist attacks)

2020 (54 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (53.3% of total), Bombing/Explosion (25.9% of total)

Facility/Infrastructure Attack (53.3% of total), Bombing/Explosion (25.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Businesses (40.5% of total), Private Citizens & Property (17.5% of total)

Businesses (40.5% of total), Private Citizens & Property (17.5% of total) Global region: South America

42. Germany

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 297 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally)

297 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 62 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

62 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 299 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)

299 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (68 terrorist attacks)

2015 (68 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (55.2% of total), Armed Assault (21.9% of total)

Facility/Infrastructure Attack (55.2% of total), Armed Assault (21.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (48.1% of total), Businesses (11.8% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (48.1% of total), Businesses (11.8% of total) Global region: Western Europe

41. South Sudan

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 337 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally)

337 (0.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,905 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

2,905 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,445 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)

1,445 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2018 (69 terrorist attacks)

2018 (69 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (35.0% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (30.3% of total)

Armed Assault (35.0% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (30.3% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (37.4% of total), Military (22.6% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (37.4% of total), Military (22.6% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

40. Central African Republic

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 391 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally)

391 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,491

2,491 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,639

1,639 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (94 terrorist attacks)

2014 (94 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (52.4% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (18.7% of total)

Armed Assault (52.4% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (18.7% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (46.8% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (21.7% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (46.8% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (21.7% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

39. Burundi

2511photos / Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 394 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally)

394 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,039

1,039 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,098

1,098 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (102 terrorist attacks)

2015 (102 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.1% of total), Armed Assault (36.0% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (42.1% of total), Armed Assault (36.0% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (32.2% of total), Military (14.5% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (32.2% of total), Military (14.5% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

38. Spain

saiko3p / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 429 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally)

429 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 274 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

274 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,512 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

2,512 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2000 (112 terrorist attacks)

2000 (112 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (68.5% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (18.2% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (68.5% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (18.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Businesses (29.1% of total), Government Institutions (20.7% of total)

Businesses (29.1% of total), Government Institutions (20.7% of total) Global region: Western Europe

37. Burkina Faso

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 445 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally)

445 (0.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,155 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

2,155 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 849

849 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2019 (161 terrorist attacks)

2019 (161 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (52.4% of total), Bombing/Explosion (13.5% of total)

Armed Assault (52.4% of total), Bombing/Explosion (13.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (28.1% of total), Military (22.7% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (28.1% of total), Military (22.7% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

36. France

Catarina Belova / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 522 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally)

522 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 315 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)

315 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,130 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)

1,130 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2012 (66 terrorist attacks)

2012 (66 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (58.0% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (20.1% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (58.0% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (20.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (31.2% of total), Businesses (24.1% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (31.2% of total), Businesses (24.1% of total) Global region: Western Europe

35. Mozambique

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 606 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally)

606 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,499

1,499 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 500

500 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (220 terrorist attacks)

2020 (220 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (36.8% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (24.1% of total)

Armed Assault (36.8% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (24.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (65.0% of total), Military (7.3% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (65.0% of total), Military (7.3% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

34. Lebanon

ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 637 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally)

637 (0.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 777 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)

777 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,145

3,145 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (205 terrorist attacks)

2014 (205 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (60.4% of total), Armed Assault (23.2% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (60.4% of total), Armed Assault (23.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (32.2% of total), Military (22.0% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (32.2% of total), Military (22.0% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

33. Saudi Arabia

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 657 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)

657 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 603 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens)

603 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,225 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)

1,225 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (134 terrorist attacks)

2016 (134 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (78.2% of total), Armed Assault (15.4% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (78.2% of total), Armed Assault (15.4% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (36.8% of total), Military (18.6% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (36.8% of total), Military (18.6% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

32. Indonesia

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 664 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)

664 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 957 (incl. 10 U.S. citizens)

957 (incl. 10 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,097 (incl. 31 U.S. citizens)

2,097 (incl. 31 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2001 (106 terrorist attacks)

2001 (106 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.9% of total), Armed Assault (35.7% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (42.9% of total), Armed Assault (35.7% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (22.1% of total), Police (17.0% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (22.1% of total), Police (17.0% of total) Global region: Southeast Asia

31. Greece

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 670 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)

670 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 16

16 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 98

98 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2009 (115 terrorist attacks)

2009 (115 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (47.8% of total), Bombing/Explosion (36.4% of total)

Facility/Infrastructure Attack (47.8% of total), Bombing/Explosion (36.4% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Businesses (29.3% of total), Government Institutions (26.3% of total)

Businesses (29.3% of total), Government Institutions (26.3% of total) Global region: Western Europe

30. Myanmar

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 767 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)

767 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 929

929 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,116 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

1,116 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2021 (216 terrorist attacks)

2021 (216 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (52.7% of total), Armed Assault (17.6% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (52.7% of total), Armed Assault (17.6% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (24.9% of total), Military (16.9% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (24.9% of total), Military (16.9% of total) Global region: Southeast Asia

29. United States

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 783 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally)

783 (0.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,467 (incl. 3,319 U.S. citizens)

3,467 (incl. 3,319 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 24,040 (incl. 899 U.S. citizens)

24,040 (incl. 899 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (103 terrorist attacks)

2020 (103 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (46.1% of total), Armed Assault (25.2% of total)

Facility/Infrastructure Attack (46.1% of total), Armed Assault (25.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (25.7% of total), Religious Figures/Institutions (21.6% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (25.7% of total), Religious Figures/Institutions (21.6% of total) Global region: North America

28. Kenya

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 805 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally)

805 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,694 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)

1,694 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,278 (incl. 7 U.S. citizens)

2,278 (incl. 7 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (115 terrorist attacks)

2014 (115 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (40.2% of total), Armed Assault (34.8% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (40.2% of total), Armed Assault (34.8% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (27.6% of total), Private Citizens & Property (21.5% of total)

Police (27.6% of total), Private Citizens & Property (21.5% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

27. Sri Lanka

Shakeel Sha / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 880 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally)

880 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,999 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)

2,999 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 5,727 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)

5,727 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2006 (216 terrorist attacks)

2006 (216 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (48.9% of total), Armed Assault (29.7% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (48.9% of total), Armed Assault (29.7% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (25.5% of total), Military (15.8% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (25.5% of total), Military (15.8% of total) Global region: South Asia

26. Cameroon

yokk_geo / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 906 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally)

906 (0.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,189 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

3,189 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,662

1,662 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2018 (236 terrorist attacks)

2018 (236 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (30.7% of total), Armed Assault (25.2% of total)

Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (30.7% of total), Armed Assault (25.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (39.6% of total), Military (15.3% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (39.6% of total), Military (15.3% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

25. Sudan

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,005 (0.7% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,005 (0.7% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,688 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

3,688 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,456

2,456 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (173 terrorist attacks)

2016 (173 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (45.6% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (25.1% of total)

Armed Assault (45.6% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (25.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (61.5% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (10.9% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (61.5% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (10.9% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

24. Mali

dutourdumonde / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,052 (0.7% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,052 (0.7% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,515 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

3,515 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,320

2,320 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2018 (164 terrorist attacks)

2018 (164 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (34.2% of total), Bombing/Explosion (32.9% of total)

Armed Assault (34.2% of total), Bombing/Explosion (32.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (34.5% of total), Private Citizens & Property (24.3% of total)

Military (34.5% of total), Private Citizens & Property (24.3% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

23. Bangladesh

Raicho / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,184 (0.8% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,184 (0.8% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 532 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

532 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,089 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

3,089 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (469 terrorist attacks)

2015 (469 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (53.8% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (18.0% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (53.8% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (18.0% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (20.0% of total), Government Institutions (17.8% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (20.0% of total), Government Institutions (17.8% of total) Global region: South Asia

22. Algeria

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,361 (0.9% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,361 (0.9% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,683 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)

3,683 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,374

3,374 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2006 (152 terrorist attacks)

2006 (152 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (50.3% of total), Armed Assault (36.1% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (50.3% of total), Armed Assault (36.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (29.1% of total), Military (26.0% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (29.1% of total), Military (26.0% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

21. United Kingdom

Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,380 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,380 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 157 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

157 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,466 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

1,466 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2013 (136 terrorist attacks)

2013 (136 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (47.1% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (24.7% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (47.1% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (24.7% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (46.2% of total), Police (14.7% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (46.2% of total), Police (14.7% of total) Global region: Western Europe

20. Israel

Boris-B / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,419 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,419 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 988 (incl. 14 U.S. citizens)

988 (incl. 14 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 4,757 (incl. 7 U.S. citizens)

4,757 (incl. 7 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (293 terrorist attacks)

2014 (293 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (81.1% of total), Armed Assault (12.5% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (81.1% of total), Armed Assault (12.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (56.8% of total), Military (13.5% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (56.8% of total), Military (13.5% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

19. Nepal

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,511 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,511 (1.0% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,914

1,914 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,107

2,107 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2017 (247 terrorist attacks)

2017 (247 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (52.9% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (16.5% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (52.9% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (16.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Government Institutions (23.0% of total), Private Citizens & Property (16.6% of total)

Government Institutions (23.0% of total), Private Citizens & Property (16.6% of total) Global region: South Asia

18. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,632 (1.1% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,632 (1.1% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 7,667 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

7,667 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,119

2,119 Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (310 terrorist attacks)

2020 (310 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (39.3% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (28.5% of total)

Armed Assault (39.3% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (28.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (58.3% of total), Military (17.6% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (58.3% of total), Military (17.6% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

17. West Bank and Gaza Strip

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,648 (1.1% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,648 (1.1% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 1,060 (incl. 19 U.S. citizens)

1,060 (incl. 19 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,007 (incl. 9 U.S. citizens)

2,007 (incl. 9 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (245 terrorist attacks)

2015 (245 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (47.8% of total), Bombing/Explosion (31.1% of total)

Armed Assault (47.8% of total), Bombing/Explosion (31.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (35.6% of total), Military (27.1% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (35.6% of total), Military (27.1% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

16. Ukraine

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,802 (1.2% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,802 (1.2% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,302 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

2,302 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,878 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

2,878 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (896 terrorist attacks)

2014 (896 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (55.0% of total), Armed Assault (23.6% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (55.0% of total), Armed Assault (23.6% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (48.8% of total), Private Citizens & Property (19.8% of total)

Military (48.8% of total), Private Citizens & Property (19.8% of total) Global region: Eastern Europe

15. Russia

Joanna Orchide / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 1,914 (1.3% of all terrorist acts globally)

1,914 (1.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,476 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

3,476 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 6,307 (incl. 60 U.S. citizens)

6,307 (incl. 60 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2010 (251 terrorist attacks)

2010 (251 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (53.3% of total), Armed Assault (29.2% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (53.3% of total), Armed Assault (29.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (31.0% of total), Government Institutions (17.1% of total)

Police (31.0% of total), Government Institutions (17.1% of total) Global region: Eastern Europe

14. Turkey

Seqoya / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,010 (1.4% of all terrorist acts globally)

2,010 (1.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,652 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

2,652 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 7,456 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

7,456 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (544 terrorist attacks)

2016 (544 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (53.6% of total), Armed Assault (26.1% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (53.6% of total), Armed Assault (26.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (30.6% of total), Police (17.9% of total)

Military (30.6% of total), Police (17.9% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

13. Egypt

Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,190 (1.5% of all terrorist acts globally)

2,190 (1.5% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,529 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)

3,529 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 4,494 (incl. 5 U.S. citizens)

4,494 (incl. 5 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (647 terrorist attacks)

2015 (647 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (56.1% of total), Armed Assault (29.5% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (56.1% of total), Armed Assault (29.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (28.7% of total), Military (27.9% of total)

Police (28.7% of total), Military (27.9% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

12. Libya

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,499 (1.7% of all terrorist acts globally)

2,499 (1.7% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,930 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens)

2,930 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,848 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

3,848 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (729 terrorist attacks)

2014 (729 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.3% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (19.4% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (42.3% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (19.4% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (24.7% of total), Military (23.3% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (24.7% of total), Military (23.3% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

11. Colombia

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,788 (1.9% of all terrorist acts globally)

2,788 (1.9% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 3,400 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

3,400 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 5,115 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens)

5,115 (incl. 2 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (231 terrorist attacks)

2014 (231 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (49.5% of total), Armed Assault (18.2% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (49.5% of total), Armed Assault (18.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (23.8% of total), Police (14.8% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (23.8% of total), Police (14.8% of total) Global region: South America

10. Syria

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2,995 (2.1% of all terrorist acts globally)

2,995 (2.1% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 18,586 (incl. 10 U.S. citizens)

18,586 (incl. 10 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 17,403 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens)

17,403 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (491 terrorist attacks)

2015 (491 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (66.9% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (10.9% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (66.9% of total), Hostage Taking (Kidnapping) (10.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (40.1% of total), Military (27.0% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (40.1% of total), Military (27.0% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

9. Thailand

0tvalo / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 4,002 (2.8% of all terrorist acts globally)

4,002 (2.8% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 2,536

2,536 Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 7,417 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)

7,417 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2013 (472 terrorist attacks)

2013 (472 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (48.3% of total), Armed Assault (37.4% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (48.3% of total), Armed Assault (37.4% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (23.9% of total), Military (15.8% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (23.9% of total), Military (15.8% of total) Global region: Southeast Asia

8. Somalia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 5,273 (3.6% of all terrorist acts globally)

5,273 (3.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 13,298 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens)

13,298 (incl. 11 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 11,078 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens)

11,078 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (872 terrorist attacks)

2014 (872 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (41.4% of total), Armed Assault (27.5% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (41.4% of total), Armed Assault (27.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (41.9% of total), Private Citizens & Property (17.9% of total)

Military (41.9% of total), Private Citizens & Property (17.9% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

7. Nigeria

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 5,917 (4.1% of all terrorist acts globally)

5,917 (4.1% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 30,143 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

30,143 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 12,642 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen)

12,642 (incl. 1 U.S. citizen) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (713 terrorist attacks)

2014 (713 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (47.3% of total), Bombing/Explosion (22.2% of total)

Armed Assault (47.3% of total), Bombing/Explosion (22.2% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (48.9% of total), Military (11.0% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (48.9% of total), Military (11.0% of total) Global region: Sub-Saharan Africa

6. Yemen

javarman / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 6,210 (4.3% of all terrorist acts globally)

6,210 (4.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 13,629 (incl. 25 U.S. citizens)

13,629 (incl. 25 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 13,919 (incl. 43 U.S. citizens)

13,919 (incl. 43 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (917 terrorist attacks)

2016 (917 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.0% of total), Armed Assault (18.9% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (42.0% of total), Armed Assault (18.9% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (30.6% of total), Military (29.2% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (30.6% of total), Military (29.2% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa

5. Philippines

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 6,387 (4.4% of all terrorist acts globally)

6,387 (4.4% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 5,634 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens)

5,634 (incl. 4 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 9,266 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens)

9,266 (incl. 3 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2015 (721 terrorist attacks)

2015 (721 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Armed Assault (34.2% of total), Bombing/Explosion (30.0% of total)

Armed Assault (34.2% of total), Bombing/Explosion (30.0% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Military (24.2% of total), Government Institutions (22.5% of total)

Military (24.2% of total), Government Institutions (22.5% of total) Global region: Southeast Asia

4. India

KishoreJ / iStock via Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 11,122 (7.7% of all terrorist acts globally)

11,122 (7.7% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 11,151 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens)

11,151 (incl. 6 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 19,995 (incl. 34 U.S. citizens)

19,995 (incl. 34 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2016 (1,027 terrorist attacks)

2016 (1,027 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.8% of total), Armed Assault (25.8% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (42.8% of total), Armed Assault (25.8% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (25.5% of total), Police (20.4% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (25.5% of total), Police (20.4% of total) Global region: South Asia

3. Pakistan

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 13,837 (9.6% of all terrorist acts globally)

13,837 (9.6% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 22,176 (incl. 26 U.S. citizens)

22,176 (incl. 26 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 38,663 (incl. 38 U.S. citizens)

38,663 (incl. 38 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2013 (2,215 terrorist attacks)

2013 (2,215 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (56.5% of total), Armed Assault (26.5% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (56.5% of total), Armed Assault (26.5% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (22.2% of total), Military (14.5% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (22.2% of total), Military (14.5% of total) Global region: South Asia

2. Afghanistan

Zastolskiy Victor / Shutterstock.com

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 20,249 (14.0% of all terrorist acts globally)

20,249 (14.0% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 71,457 (incl. 517 U.S. citizens)

71,457 (incl. 517 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 70,232 (incl. 517 U.S. citizens)

70,232 (incl. 517 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2020 (2,604 terrorist attacks)

2020 (2,604 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (42.6% of total), Armed Assault (21.1% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (42.6% of total), Armed Assault (21.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Police (28.4% of total), Military (21.2% of total)

Police (28.4% of total), Military (21.2% of total) Global region: South Asia

1. Iraq

Phototreat / Getty Images

Total terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 27,907 (19.3% of all terrorist acts globally)

27,907 (19.3% of all terrorist acts globally) Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 2000-2021: 81,304 (incl. 267 U.S. citizens)

81,304 (incl. 267 U.S. citizens) Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 2000-2021: 138,708 (incl. 465 U.S. citizens)

138,708 (incl. 465 U.S. citizens) Year with the most terrorist attacks in country, 2000-2021: 2014 (3,934 terrorist attacks)

2014 (3,934 terrorist attacks) Most common terrorist attack types in country: Bombing/Explosion (72.7% of total), Armed Assault (13.1% of total)

Bombing/Explosion (72.7% of total), Armed Assault (13.1% of total) Most common terrorist attack targets in country: Private Citizens & Property (35.4% of total), Military (15.3% of total)

Private Citizens & Property (35.4% of total), Military (15.3% of total) Global region: Middle East & North Africa