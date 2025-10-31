S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Amazon and Apple Earnings
Home > Crime > The 26 Countries Where the Most Americans Are Killed by Terrorists

Crime

The 26 Countries Where the Most Americans Are Killed by Terrorists

The 26 Countries Where the Most Americans Are Killed by Terrorists
By Sam Stebbins
Since the end of the Second World War, the United States has had an indispensable role in global politics. With the most advanced military of any country, the U.S. projects power around the world to protect its interests — providing a security umbrella for allies, safeguarding international trade routes, and deploying troops into active conflict zones. Additionally, with a gross domestic product of $29.2 trillion — over 26% output worldwide — the U.S. is also the center of gravity of the global economy. But while America’s status as a leading military and economic superpower has fostered key alliances and partnerships across the globe, it has also made the U.S. a target for violent non-state actors.

Quick Read

  • Americans and American institutions have long been leading targets for terrorist organizations around the world.
  • Since 1970, over 5,600 U.S. citizens have been killed in terror attacks, and in certain countries, Americans appear more vulnerable to terrorist threats than in others.
According to the National Consortium For the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, or START, American citizens and institutions have been targeted in over 5,400 terrorist attacks since 1970 — more than any other highly developed nation, and the 10th most of any country. While not all of these attacks have been fatal, they have collectively claimed thousands of American lives. Data from START shows that 5,654 U.S. citizens were killed in terrorist attacks between 1970 and mid-2021.

The single deadliest terror attack in U.S. history was carried out on Sept. 11, 2001, when al-Qaeda operatives hijacked passenger jets and flew them into the Pentagon and the Twin Towers — tangible symbols of American economic and military power. While the events of 9/11 are cemented in American consciousness, hundreds of other deadly terror attacks have targeted American military personnel and civilians around the world in recent decades.

Using data from START, a joint project between the Department of Homeland Security and the University of Maryland, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries where the most Americans have been killed in terrorist attacks. Countries are ranked by the number of American fatalities resulting from terrorist attacks between 1970 and 2021, as reported in the START Global Terrorism Database. Only countries in which 10 or more Americans have been killed were considered. All supplemental data are also from the GTD.

To be considered a terrorist act by START, an incident must have been intentional, carried out by a non-state actor, and involve violence or the threat of violence. Additionally, to be counted, an incident must meet at least two of the following criteria: it is aimed at attaining a political, religious, social, or economic reform goal; it is intended to send a message to a broader audience than the immediate victims; or it occurs outside the context of legitimate warfare. Notably, this list includes some incidents for which it remains unclear whether these criteria were fully met.

Among the 26 countries on this list, the number of Americans killed in terrorist attacks reported between 1970 and 2021 ranges from 10 to more than 3,700. These countries span multiple global regions, including Central, North, and South America, Western Europe, South Asia, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East. Excluding the United States itself, the highest-ranking countries on this list tend to be areas where the U.S. military has a sizable presence, whether as part of an alliance or as a participant in armed conflict.

The most common types of attacks in these countries include armed assaults, assassinations, bombings, hijackings, and hostage-taking. While in many cases the perpetrators of these attacks remain unknown, the terrorist organizations behind many of the most devastating attacks include well-known groups such as Al-Qaida, Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, and the Taliban.

These are the countries where the most Americans have been killed in terrorist attacks.

Why It Matters

Uriel Sinai / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As the world’s leading economic and military superpower, the United States has an outsized influence on global politics. While an indispensable partner and ally to dozens of countries worldwide, America has also created a long list of adversaries through its military endeavors and economic dominance — and many of them are defined and organized by ideology rather than political borders. Between 1970 and 2021, more than 5,640 U.S. citizens have been killed in terror attacks, and over 97% of these fatalities were reported in just a small handful of countries.

26. Turkey

Istanbul skyline by M McBey
Istanbul skyline (BY 2.0) by M McBey
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 10 (0.1% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Istanbul (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Marxist-Leninist Armed Propaganda Unit (4 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1979 (4 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Assassination (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 5 (0.0% of all wounded terror victims in country)

25. Kuwait

Kuwait | Gorgeous Sunset at Kuwait Towers
Anson Fernandez Dionisio / iStock via Getty Images

  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 10 (15.9% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Kuwait City (5 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Hezbollah (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1983 (5 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (5 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 20 (6.7% of all wounded terror victims in country)

24. Syria

Hama by Herbert Frank
Hama (CC BY 2.0) by Herbert Frank
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 11 (0.1% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Manbij (4 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (8 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2019 (4 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 14 (0.1% of all wounded terror victims in country)

23. Guatemala

Guatemala by Frank_am_Main
Guatemala (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Frank_am_Main
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 11 (0.2% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Guatemala City (3 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Unknown (8 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1992 (3 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Assassination (8 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 11 (0.9% of all wounded terror victims in country)

22. Niger

Niger | Panoramic landscape view to sahel and oasis, Dogondoutchi, Niger
HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 11 (0.4% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Goure (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Hezbollah (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1989 (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 (0.2% of all wounded terror victims in country)

21. Indonesia

Coagulation by Seika
Coagulation (CC BY 2.0) by Seika
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 11 (0.8% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Kuta (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Jemaah Islamiya (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2002 (9 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 32 (1.2% of all wounded terror victims in country)

20. Somalia

Somalia
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images

  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 13 (0.1% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Mogadishu (8 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Al-Shabaab (10 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2014 (3 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (6 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 8 (0.1% of all wounded terror victims in country)

19. Argentina

NatureN8 / Shutterstock.com
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 13 (2.6% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Formosa (11 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Montoneros (12 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1975 (12 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Armed Assault (11 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: N/A

18. Greece

115. //35/2c/220/1.f - The Streets of Athens, Greece 1987 by EuroAsia Vizion
115. //35/2c/220/1.f - The Streets of Athens, Greece 1987 (BY 2.0) by EuroAsia Vizion
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 13 (4.9% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Athens (11 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Arab Revolutionary Cells (4 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1986 (4 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (8 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 33 (4.3% of all wounded terror victims in country)

17. Kenya

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 18 (0.8% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Nairobi (15 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Al-Qaida (12 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1998 (12 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (13 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 9 (0.1% of all wounded terror victims in country)

16. Colombia

Bogota, Colombia by szeke
Bogota, Colombia (BY-SA 2.0) by szeke
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 19 (0.1% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Unknown (3 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (8 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1981 (3 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Hostage Taking (13 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 8 (0.1% of all wounded terror victims in country)

15. Israel

Boris-B / Shutterstock.com
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 20 (1.2% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Jerusalem (15 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Hamas (13 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2002 (5 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (15 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 20 (0.3% of all wounded terror victims in country)

14. El Salvador

Shackleford-Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 24 (0.2% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: San Salvador (13 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (16 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1985 (6 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Armed Assault (13 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 7 (0.1% of all wounded terror victims in country)

13. Yemen

javarman / Shutterstock.com
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 25 (0.2% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Aden (18 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Al-Qaida (17 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2000 (17 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (19 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 44 (0.3% of all wounded terror victims in country)

12. West Bank and Gaza Strip

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 26 (1.5% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Jerusalem (4 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Hamas (7 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2003 (5 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Armed Assault (9 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 16 (0.5% of all wounded terror victims in country)

11. Canada

Downtown Toronto, Canada by Ken Lund
Downtown Toronto, Canada (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 31 (8.1% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Toronto (31 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Sikh Extremists (31 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1985 (31 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (31 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: N/A

10. Philippines

fazon1 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 34 (0.3% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Manila (10 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: New People’s Army (16 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1985 (6 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Assassination (22 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 16 (0.1% of all wounded terror victims in country)

9. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia | Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Landscape at night - Riyadh Tower Kingdom Center - Kingdom Tower - Riyadh skyline - Riyadh at night
MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 35 (5.0% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Dhahran (19 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Saudi Hezbollah (19 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1996 (19 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (32 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 152 (8.3% of all wounded terror victims in country)

8. Pakistan

A child stands amongst the remains of buildings destroyed by the floods in Sindh province, Pakistan. by DFID - UK Department for International Development
A child stands amongst the remains of buildings destroyed by the floods in Sindh province, Pakistan. (BY 2.0) by DFID - UK Department for International Development
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 37 (0.1% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Okara (17 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Unknown (29 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2000 (17 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (20 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 61 (0.1% of all wounded terror victims in country)

7. Italy

Milano (Milan) by Jorge Lu00e1scar
Milano (Milan) (CC BY 2.0) by Jorge Lu00e1scar
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 38 (9.0% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Rome (37 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Black September (30 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1973 (30 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Hostage Taking (30 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 68 (5.2% of all wounded terror victims in country)

6. Algeria

110109 Algeria slashes food prices amid riots | u0627u0644u062cu0632u0627u0626u0631 u062au062eu0641u0636 u0623u0633u0639u0627u0631 u0627u0644u0645u0648u0627u062f u0627u0644u063au0630u0627u0626u064au0629 u0648u0633u0637 u0627u0644u0627u062du062au062cu0627u062cu0627u062a | L&#039;Algu00e9rie baisse les prix alimentaires sur fond d&#039;u00e9meutes 02 by Magharebia
110109 Algeria slashes food prices amid riots | u0627u0644u062cu0632u0627u0626u0631 u062au062eu0641u0636 u0623u0633u0639u0627u0631 u0627u0644u0645u0648u0627u062f u0627u0644u063au0630u0627u0626u064au0629 u0648u0633u0637 u0627u0644u0627u062du062au062cu0627u062cu0627u062a | L&#039;Algu00e9rie baisse les prix alimentaires sur fond d&#039;u00e9meutes 02 (BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 123 (1.1% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Sidi Hamed (60 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Armed Islamic Group (120 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1998 (120 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (120 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 (0.0% of all wounded terror victims in country)

5. United Kingdom

IakovKalinin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 194 (5.7% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Lockerbie (189 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Unknown (189 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1988 (189 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (190 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3 (0.0% of all wounded terror victims in country)

4. Iraq

Marco Di Lauro / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 267 (0.3% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Baghdad (75 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Unknown (188 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2004 (113 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (204 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 465 (0.3% of all wounded terror victims in country)

3. Lebanon

ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 273 (6.6% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Beirut (266 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Hezbollah (263 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 1983 (258 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (263 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 94 (0.8% of all wounded terror victims in country)

2. Afghanistan

Zastolskiy Victor / Shutterstock.com
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 518 (0.7% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: Unknown (130 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Taliban (253 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2012 (209 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Bombing/Explosion (316 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 517 (0.7% of all wounded terror victims in country)

1. United States

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com
  • Americans killed in terrorist attacks, 1970-2021: 3,703 (93.7% of all terrorism fatalities in country)
  • City where the most Americans have been killed by terrorism, 1970-2021: New York City (2,713 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Terrorist organization responsible for the most American deaths, 1970-2021: Al-Qaida (2,908 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Year when the most Americans were killed by terrorists in country, 1970-2021: 2001 (2,916 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Type of terrorist attack that has killed the most Americans in country: Hijacking (2,913 U.S. citizens killed)
  • Americans non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3,047 (11.5% of all wounded terror victims in country)

