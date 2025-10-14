S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns
Special Report

Threat Level Orange: U.S. Cities With the Most Reported Terrorism
By Sam Stebbins
The coordinated terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, stand as one of the deadliest events in U.S. history. That day, nearly 3,000 Americans were violently killed in New York, Pennsylvania, and outside Washington, D.C. — the most in any single day since the Battle of Antietam 139 years earlier. While the United States has not suffered through anything approaching the scale of 9/11 in the years since, the FBI maintains that the threat of terrorism has expanded considerably in the last two decades. 

Key Points

  • According to the FBI, the threat of terrorism to the United States has grown since the attacks of September 11, 2001.
  • Terrorism also posed a constant threat long before the events of 9/11, and since 1970, certain U.S. cities have been targeted by terrorists more than others.

The threat of terrorism — whether of international or domestic origin — has grown, in part, due to a shift toward individual offenders acting alone and away from large-scale conspiracies. Because lone offenders have no affiliation or communication with a larger group, they are more difficult for law enforcement to detect and prevent. The Internet and social media have fueled this trend by acting as platforms for radicalization and recruitment. 

According to the Department of Homeland Security, domestic terrorism investigations have more than quadrupled in the last 10 years. Between 2010 and 2021 alone, there were 231 reported incidents of domestic terrorism in the United States. The largest share of these attacks — 35% — were determined to have been racially or ethnically motivated, and 32% were fueled by anti-government ideologies. 

While violent terrorist plots have been carried out across the country in recent decades, the bulk of them have occurred in or around major metropolitan areas. 

Using data from the National Consortium For the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism — or START, a joint project between the DHS and University of Maryland — 24/7 Wall St. identified the American cities with the most terrorist attacks. Cities in the U.S. are ranked by the total number of terrorist incidents between 1970 and 2021 as reported in the START Global Terrorism Database.

To be considered a terrorist act by START, an incident must have been intentional, carried out by a non-state actor, and have involved violence or the threat of violence. Additionally, to be counted, an incident must meet at least two of the following criteria: it is aimed at attaining a political, religious, social, or economic reform goal; it is intended to send a message to a broader audience than the immediate victims; or it occurs outside the context of legitimate war. Notably, this list includes some incidents for which it remains unclear whether these criteria were fully met. 

Among the 35 cities on this list, the number of terrorist attacks reported between 1970 and 2021 ranges from 10 to nearly 480. Cumulatively, these cities account for 49% of all terrorist attacks in the U.S. over that period. 

In most of these cities, bombings were the most common type of attack. Other types of terrorism reported in these places include armed assaults, assassinations, and attacks on infrastructure. Targets of these attacks have included abortion facilities, businesses, educational institutions, government officials, private citizens, religious figures, military and police buildings, and service members.

These are the U.S. cities most frequently targeted by terrorist attacks.

Why It Matters

USA FBI agent combating organized crime and terrorism using detection system on laptop, close up shot. American officer protecting national sovereignty by tracking terrorists entering country
DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people and forever altered the course of American history. In the more than two decades since, the threat terrorism poses to the United States has expanded, as attacks carried out by individuals acting alone have grown increasingly common. While the events of September 11 stand as the single deadliest terror attack in U.S. history, terrorism was a constant threat decades before 9/11, and remains so today.

35. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 10 (0.3% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (6 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (70.0% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (10.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Educational Institutions (50.0% of total), Businesses (20.0% of total)

34. Olympia, Washington

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 10 (0.3% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1990s (3 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (60.0% of total), Bombing/Explosion (30.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Government Institutions (30.0% of total), Businesses (20.0% of total)

33. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 10 (0.3% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (7 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (70.0% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (20.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (30.0% of total), Government Institutions (10.0% of total)

32. Cincinnati, Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 10 (0.3% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1980s (4 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (50.0% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (40.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Abortion Facilities (70.0% of total), Private Citizens & Property (10.0% of total)

31. Bloomington, Indiana

Susan Vineyard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 10 (0.3% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 1 perpetrator
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 2000s (7 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (70.0% of total), Armed Assault (10.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Private Citizens & Property (40.0% of total), Religious Figures/Institutions (20.0% of total)

30. Palo Alto, California

SpVVK / Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 11 (0.4% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (11 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (54.5% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (36.4% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Educational Institutions (63.6% of total), Businesses (18.2% of total)

29. Cairo, Illinois

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 11 (0.4% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 5 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (11 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Armed Assault (63.6% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (27.3% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Police (54.5% of total), Government Institutions (18.2% of total)

28. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 11 (0.4% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 5 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (4 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (36.4% of total), Armed Assault (36.4% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Abortion Facilities (27.3% of total), Private Citizens & Property (27.3% of total)

27. Dallas, Texas

Texas | Dallas, Texas cityscape
f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 11 (0.4% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 7 victims, 2 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 11 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1980s (4 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (45.5% of total), Armed Assault (36.4% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Abortion Facilities (27.3% of total), Government Institutions (18.2% of total)

26. Eugene, Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 12 (0.4% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (4 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (75.0% of total), Bombing/Explosion (25.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (41.7% of total), Educational Institutions (33.3% of total)

25. Tampa, Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 12 (0.4% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 2010s (6 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (66.7% of total), Unknown (8.3% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Religious Figures/Institutions (33.3% of total), Businesses (16.7% of total)

24. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 12 (0.4% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 7 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (4 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (33.3% of total), Armed Assault (25.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Private Citizens & Property (25.0% of total), Religious Figures/Institutions (16.7% of total)

23. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh from the West by thederek412
Pittsburgh from the West (CC BY 2.0) by thederek412
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 12 (0.4% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 18 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 17 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 2000s (6 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Armed Assault (66.7% of total), Bombing/Explosion (16.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (50.0% of total), Religious Figures/Institutions (25.0% of total)

22. Fresno, California

Fresno by Jacob Boomsma
Fresno (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 14 (0.5% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 4 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (6 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (57.1% of total), Assassination (14.3% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Government Institutions (28.6% of total), Private Citizens & Property (21.4% of total)

21. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 15 (0.5% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1990s (8 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (73.3% of total), Bombing/Explosion (26.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Abortion Facilities (53.3% of total), Businesses (26.7% of total)

20. Phoenix, Arizona

Downtown Phoenix Skyline Lights by squeaks2569
Downtown Phoenix Skyline Lights (BY-SA 2.0) by squeaks2569
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 15 (0.5% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 2000s (6 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (66.7% of total), Bombing/Explosion (26.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Private Citizens & Property (40.0% of total), Government Institutions (20.0% of total)

19. Detroit, Michigan

Michigan | Detroit Aerial Panorama
pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 15 (0.5% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 2 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 4 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (9 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (33.3% of total), Armed Assault (26.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Police (33.3% of total), Government Institutions (13.3% of total)

18. Atlanta, Georgia

Night skyline of Atlanta, Geor... by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
Night skyline of Atlanta, Geor... (CC BY 2.0) by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 15 (0.5% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 7 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 88 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (4 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (46.7% of total), Armed Assault (26.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (40.0% of total), Military (6.7% of total)

17. San Jose, California

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 18 (0.6% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (15 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (55.6% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (38.9% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (44.4% of total), Military (16.7% of total)

16. Kansas City, Missouri

Downtown Kansas City Missouri by StuSeeger
Downtown Kansas City Missouri (BY 2.0) by StuSeeger
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 19 (0.7% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 17 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (8 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (42.1% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (36.8% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Private Citizens & Property (26.3% of total), Government Institutions (15.8% of total)

15. Sacramento, California

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 20 (0.7% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 5 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (9 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (40.0% of total), Bombing/Explosion (35.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (25.0% of total), Religious Figures/Institutions (25.0% of total)

14. Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas | Houston&#039;s Skyline
Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 21 (0.7% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (7 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (42.9% of total), Bombing/Explosion (33.3% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Abortion Facilities (28.6% of total), Private Citizens & Property (19.0% of total)

13. Boston, Massachusetts

NayaDadara / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 21 (0.7% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 4 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 293 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (12 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (47.6% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (42.9% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Religious Figures/Institutions (28.6% of total), Private Citizens & Property (19.0% of total)

12. Oakland, California

Melpomenem / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 22 (0.8% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 9 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (19 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (81.8% of total), Armed Assault (9.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (36.4% of total), Police (18.2% of total)

11. San Diego, California

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California | San Diego, California Skyline
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 23 (0.8% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 0
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 1 victim, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (6 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (47.8% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (39.1% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (43.5% of total), Military (13.0% of total)

10. Denver, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 24 (0.8% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 4 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (15 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (50.0% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (41.7% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Private Citizens & Property (37.5% of total), Government Institutions (16.7% of total)

9. Portland, Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 26 (0.9% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (10 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Facility/Infrastructure Attack (46.2% of total), Bombing/Explosion (42.3% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Government Institutions (26.9% of total), Abortion Facilities (23.1% of total)

8. Berkeley, California

lucentius / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 34 (1.2% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 17 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (26 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (70.6% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (20.6% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (41.2% of total), Educational Institutions (29.4% of total)

7. Seattle, Washington

Washington state image | Space Needle and Seattle downtown
aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 43 (1.5% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 4 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 6 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (26 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (60.5% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (23.3% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (39.5% of total), Private Citizens & Property (14.0% of total)

6. Chicago, Illinois

Lincoln Park, Chicago, Illinois Skyline
Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 59 (2.0% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 19 victims, 3 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (47 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (69.5% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (15.3% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (32.2% of total), Government Institutions (20.3% of total)

5. Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida | Aerial View of Downtown Miami Florida
Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 88 (3.0% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 9 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 3 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (48 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (72.7% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (11.4% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (40.9% of total), Journalists & Media (14.8% of total)

4. Washington, District of Columbia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 92 (3.2% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 18 victims, 3 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 137 victims, 69 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (44 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (55.4% of total), Armed Assault (13.0% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Government Institutions (35.9% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (28.3% of total)

3. San Francisco, California

San Francisco County California | San Francisco skyline with Oakland Bay Bridge at sunset, California, USA
bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 102 (3.5% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 23 victims, 0 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 18 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (91 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (52.9% of total), Armed Assault (23.5% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Private Citizens & Property (30.4% of total), Businesses (20.6% of total)

2. Los Angeles, California

los angeles skyline | Los Angeles golden hour cityscape over downtown skyscrapers
LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 114 (3.9% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 13 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 49 victims, 1 perpetrator
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (69 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (69.3% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (18.4% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (28.1% of total), Government Institutions (17.5% of total)

1. New York City, New York

Content zilla / Shutterstock.com
  • Total terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 478 (16.5% of all terrorist acts in U.S.)
  • Total fatalities resulting from terror attacks, 1970-2021: 2,831 victims, 14 perpetrators
  • Total non-fatally wounded in terror attacks, 1970-2021: 22,173 victims, 5 perpetrators
  • Decade with the most terrorist attacks in city, 1970-2021: 1970s (328 terrorist attacks)
  • Most common terrorist attack types in city: Bombing/Explosion (57.7% of total), Facility/Infrastructure Attack (19.5% of total)
  • Most common terrorist attack targets in city: Businesses (38.7% of total), Diplomatic Institutions (15.3% of total)

