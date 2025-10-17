S&P 500
6,625.80
-0.02%
Dow Jones
46,013.00
+0.12%
Nasdaq 100
24,599.80
-0.20%
Russell 2000
2,461.87
-0.20%
FTSE 100
9,346.90
-0.29%
Nikkei 225
48,078.00
-0.03%
Home > Crime > 6 Times Vandals Damaged Priceless Works of Art

Crime

6 Times Vandals Damaged Priceless Works of Art

6 Times Vandals Damaged Priceless Works of Art
By David Beren
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Insights

  • Works of art are often targets for political dissent. 
  • Thankfully, many damaged works of art were able to be painstakingly restored. 
  • Some of these attacks are committed for attention. 
  • Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

For as long as can be remembered, humanity has enjoyed works of art. Art has brought us joy for many millennia, whether through statues, paintings, or other art forms. Unfortunately, priceless works of art can also be a target for those who wish to bring attention to a specific issue. Art vandalism for causes goes back at least to the suffragettes (1913 Mary Richardson slashing Velázquez’s Rokeby Venus). In modern times, as in earlier eras, activists have defaced art to draw attention to causes such as climate change, war, or social justice. The hopeful result is that any vandal work can be repaired, though such repairs can take years to return art to its original state. 

This post was updated on October 17, 2025 to clarify the history of vandalizing art in the name of social justice, dimensions of Guernica, reasons for Guernica’s creation, the restorations of several works, year finished and medium of The Virgin and Child, Mona Lisa attack details, damage to The Night Watch, and location of Pieta.

6. Guernica 

Pablo Picasso Guernica
Pedro Belleza / Wikimedia Commons

A crowd gathers to look at Pablo Picasso’s work.

  • Type of art: Painting
  • Created by: Pablo Picasso
  • Finished: 1937
  • Estimated Worth: $200 million
  • Current location: Museo Reina Sofia, Madrid

Well-Known Art

Pablo Picasso Guernica
Ertly / Wikimedia Commons

The size of the Guernica is visible in this picture.

Considered to be the most powerful anti-war painting in history, Guernica is a modern masterpiece. Standing 11 feet tall and 25 feet across, Guernica was Picasso’s response to Germany’s bombing of the Basque town of Guernica in 1937. In 1974, Tony Shafrazi defaced Guernica with spray paint while the painting was on loan to New York’s Museum of Modern Art; the words “Kill Lies All” was scrawled across the painting. Shafrazi’s actions were in response to the release of U.S. army officer Lt. William Calley from house arrest for the 1968 My Lai massacre. 

5. The Portland Vase

The Portland Vase
Øyvind Holmstad / Wikimedia Commons

The Portland Vase depicts multiple scenes.

  • Type of art: Vase
  • Created by: Unknown
  • Finished: 5-25 AD
  • Estimated Worth: Priceless
  • Current location: British Museum, London

Smashed and Restored

Main entrance of British museum in London, UK
Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com

The Portland Vase is on display at the British Museum.

The Portland Vase was discovered in a burial chamber in 1582 near Rome. The best-known work of Roman cameo glass, the 10-inch-high vase includes two distinct scenes. Sadly, in 1845, drunken visitor William Lloyd shattered the vase into 37 pieces. John Doubleday restored the vase first in 1845–1846. It was again restored in 1949 and 1989 and is currently on display at the British Museum.

4. The Virgin and Child with St. Anne And St. John The Baptist 

&#039;The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne and Saint John the Baptist,&#039; 1962
Getty Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

The Virgin and Child with St. Anne And St. John The Baptist on display in 1962.

  • Type of art: Charcoal/chalk cartoon
  • Created by: Leonardo da Vinci
  • Finished: 1499–1500
  • Estimated Worth: $35 million
  • Current location: National Gallery, London

Shotgun Attack

National Gallery on Trafalgar square, London, UK
Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com

The painting is currently restored and on display at the National Gallery in London.

In 1987, mentally ill Robert Cambridge attacked The Virgin and Child with a sawn-off shotgun. Wanting to bring attention to “political, social, and economic conditions in Britain,” Cambridge destroyed the painting’s glass covering and caused significant damage to the artwork. Remarkably, it only took restorers a handful of months to repair the painting after collecting the tiny fragments of blasted paper and gluing them back together. 

3. The Mona Lisa

Eternal Beauty Captured on Canvas in Renaissance Art Workshop: The Famous Painting of the Mona Lisa Resting on a Wooden Easel in an Old Antique Studio. High Art and Genius Talent Concept
Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

The Mona Lisa is one of the most famous paintings ever.

  • Type of art: Painting
  • Created by: Leonardo da Vinci
  • Finished: 1503–1506 (though Leonardo tinkered with it for years)
  • Estimated Worth: $1 billion
  • Current location: Louvre Museum

1974 Attack

Mona Lisa on display
APK / Wikimedia Commons

The Mona Lisa is on display at the Louvre.

One of the world’s best-known paintings, The Mona Lisa, has been attacked several times over the last 110 years. In 1974, while the painting was on tour at Tokyo’s National Museum, a disabled Japanese woman named Tomoko Yonezu protested lack of access for disabled people by targeted the painting. Thankfully, her attack only damaged the protective glass and not the painting itself.

2. The Night Watch

The Night Watch
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Night Watch is one of Rembrandt’s most famous pieces.

  • Type of art: Painting
  • Created by: Rembrandt van Rijn
  • Finished: 1642
  • Estimated Worth: $500 million 
  • Current location: the Rijksmuseum

Multiple Attacks

Operation Night Watch
Tastenlöwe / Wikimedia Commons

The Night Watch is carefully restored behind a protective wall.

Due to its high profile, The Night Watch has been attacked four times since 1911. However, the September 11, 1975 attack caused the most damage, resulting in 12 slashes up to 60 cm long. Wilhelmus de Rijk, an unemployed schoolteacher, damaged the painting by claiming he “did it for the Lord.” Restoration took about eight months; it was back on view in 1976.

1. Michelangelo’s Pieta

Madonna della Pieta sculpture. Miguel Angel Buonarrotti. Vatican. Italy
ABB Photo / Shutterstock.com

The Pieta is one of Michelangelo’s most famous pieces.

  • Type of art: Statue
  • Created by: Michelangelo di Ldovico Buonarroti Simoni 
  • Finished: 1498 – 1499
  • Estimated Worth: Priceless
  • Current location: St. Peter’s Basilica

1972 Vandalism

Michelangelo Pieta
Torbjorn Toby Jorgensen / Wikimedia Commons

The 1972 attack caused notable damage to the Pieta statue.

In 1972, a mentally disturbed geologist known as Laszlo Toth attacked Pieta with a geologist’s hammer. Shouting, “I am Jesus Christ; I have risen from the dead,” he struck the statute, which depicts Mary holding Christ’s body after the Crucifixion. Toth managed 15 blows before being stopped. It took ten painstaking months to repair the damage to Mary’s arm, nose, and eyelid. Pieta is now protected behind bullet proof glass.

The image featured for this article is © Oriol Roca fotografia / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Avoid All Swiss Watch Brands Except These 15
Aaron Webber | Jul 30, 2024

Avoid All Swiss Watch Brands Except These 15

24/7 Insights There is a wide variety of quality and prices in the Swiss watch industry, and you can find…
These Are the Most Valuable Treasures Held by the Vatican
Aaron Webber | Dec 31, 2024

These Are the Most Valuable Treasures Held by the Vatican

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
This Humongous U.S. Home Has Over Four Acres of Floor Space
Jessica Lynn | Apr 4, 2025

This Humongous U.S. Home Has Over Four Acres of Floor Space

Mark Zuckerberg recently became owner of a stunningly expensive $23 million mansion Washington, D.C.’s Woodland Normanstone neighborhood. While the sale,…
Wall Street Loves This 3% Dividend Stock and So Will Passive Income Investors 
John Seetoo | May 19, 2024

Wall Street Loves This 3% Dividend Stock and So Will Passive Income Investors 

Everything and anything that is manufactured, from the smallest child’s toy to furniture, motorcycles, and naval aircraft carriers to skyscraper…
These 20 American Mega-Mansions Are Like Modern-Day Palaces
Kellianne Matthews | Mar 26, 2025

These 20 American Mega-Mansions Are Like Modern-Day Palaces

Jackie Siegel, well-known as the “Queen of Versailles” from a 2012 documentary, is finally nearing the end of a massive,…
A Glimpse Inside the Vatican’s Priceless Treasure Trove
Aaron Webber | Feb 9, 2025

A Glimpse Inside the Vatican’s Priceless Treasure Trove

The vastness of the Vatican’s library, museum, and various vaults really can’t be overstated. Besides over two million printed books…
This Is the Most Expensive Artwork Ever Sold
247patrick | Jun 28, 2022

This Is the Most Expensive Artwork Ever Sold

The art world is full of stories of now famed artists who died destitute or, if they were fortunate, were…
Avoid All Furniture Brands Except These 12
Aaron Webber | Jun 16, 2024

Avoid All Furniture Brands Except These 12

There are almost countless options when it comes to buying new furniture. There are stores with physical locations, online-only, and…
The Most Affordable Town In Every State
Aaron Webber | Jun 10, 2024

The Most Affordable Town In Every State

Home prices, rent, and inflation are absolutely out of control. The prices of single-family homes have skyrocketed to unaffordable levels…

Top Gaining Stocks

J.B. Hunt Transport Services
JBHT Vol: 6,505,715
+$30.74
+22.14%
$169.57
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 42,035,603
+$10.59
+5.52%
$202.53
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 11,162,024
+$2.61
+5.18%
$52.97
Newmont
NEM Vol: 13,007,926
+$4.69
+5.01%
$98.27
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 13,877,952
+$5.48
+4.55%
$125.92

Top Losing Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 87,208,321
-$2.15
13.22%
$14.11
F5
FFIV Vol: 3,039,985
-$35.40
10.70%
$295.35
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 78,880,733
-$2.54
10.14%
$22.50
Marsh & McLennan
MMC Vol: 8,749,425
-$17.37
8.52%
$186.48
Brown & Brown
BRO Vol: 4,699,082
-$6.55
6.97%
$87.42